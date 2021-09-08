H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball gets back in win column

The Wildcats beat the Mountaineers at home Tuesday in Valdese, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-13. Draughn moved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, while Mitchell is now 0-4 and 0-2.

The Wildcats travel to Madison on Thursday, while Mitchell hosts Mountain Heritage next Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Bandys 6, Cherryville 0

The Trojans shut out the Ironmen on the road Tuesday in Cherryville, scoring three goals in each half to move to 4-2 on the season. Bandys travels to Challenger Early College today before visiting West Lincoln in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A opener on Monday, while Cherryville (1-1-1) hosts Maiden tonight before visiting Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference foe Highland Tech on Thursday.

Hibriten 6, West Caldwell 0