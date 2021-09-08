H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball gets back in win column

STATESVILLE — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team beat Statesville in straight sets on the road Tuesday, winning 25-5, 25-14 and 25-11. With the victory, the Tigers bounced back from their first loss since having a 34-match winning streak snapped by MaxPreps.com’s top-ranked team in the state, North Iredell, on Aug. 30.
Foard (5-1, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) received 13 kills and eight digs from Maya Beatty, while Martina Foster had nine kills and Taylor Ramseur finished with five kills. Averie Dale added three blocks for the Tigers, who also got 10 digs, 18 assists and four aces from Haley Johnston, three aces and 12 assists from Sarah Lingle and seven digs from Lyndsey Warren.
The Greyhounds (1-9, 0-3) host West Iredell on Thursday, while Foard is at East Lincoln.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, West Caldwell 0
The Blue Devils earned a three-set road win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir, winning 25-5, 25-9 and 25-8. Grace Kilby registered 12 kills for Maiden, which also got eight kills and five digs from Savannah Lail, five kills and seven aces from Kennedie Noble, seven digs from Parker Sweet, 23 assists from Annalee Smith and nine assists from Aleah Ikard.
Maiden (4-7, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Bandys on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-7, 0-3) hosts nonconference Avery County today before entertaining Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton on Thursday.
Bandys 3, Lincolnton 0
The Trojans collected a three-set road victory over the Wolves on Tuesday in Lincolnton, winning 25-8, 25-22 and 25-19. Bandys improved to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Lincolnton dropped to 5-3 and 1-2.
The Trojans visit Maiden on Thursday, while Lincolnton travels to West Caldwell.
Bunker Hill 3, West Lincoln 0
The Bears nabbed a home sweep against the Rebels on Tuesday in Claremont, winning their fourth straight match to move to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, West Lincoln is now 3-5 and 0-3.
Bunker Hill is at East Burke on Thursday, while West Lincoln travels to Hibriten tonight before visiting Newton-Conover on Thursday.
Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 0
The Red Devils won by set scores of 30-28, 25-15 and 25-16 at home Tuesday in Newton, improving to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping the Cavaliers to 0-9 and 0-3. Newton-Conover hosts West Lincoln on Thursday, while East Burke entertains Bunker Hill.
Draughn 3, Mitchell 0
The Wildcats beat the Mountaineers at home Tuesday in Valdese, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-13. Draughn moved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, while Mitchell is now 0-4 and 0-2.
The Wildcats travel to Madison on Thursday, while Mitchell hosts Mountain Heritage next Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 6, Cherryville 0
The Trojans shut out the Ironmen on the road Tuesday in Cherryville, scoring three goals in each half to move to 4-2 on the season. Bandys travels to Challenger Early College today before visiting West Lincoln in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A opener on Monday, while Cherryville (1-1-1) hosts Maiden tonight before visiting Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference foe Highland Tech on Thursday.
Hibriten 6, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers topped the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, scoring four times in the first half before adding two goals in the second half. Palmer Tucker had two goals for Hibriten, which also got one goal apiece from Nick Hawkins, Kevin Rivera-Rios, David Franquiz and Tyler Roberts to go with three assists from Gerardo Rodriguez and one assist each from Eric Meza and Johnny Pineda.
Hibriten (5-0) hosts Hickory on Thursday, while West Caldwell (2-5) begins Catawba Valley 2A play on Monday at Newton-Conover.
Bessemer City 4, Maiden 1
Jacob Sigmon had the only goal for the Blue Devils in a road loss at the hands of the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday in Bessemer City. Maiden also got an assist from Zach Beard and 11 saves from goalkeeper Cooper Houser as it fell to 1-2-1, while Bessemer City moved to 1-3.
The Blue Devils visit Cherryville tonight before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke on Monday, while the Yellow Jackets host Southern Piedmont 1A/2A opponent Burns on Thursday.
Mallard Creek 5, St. Stephens 2
The Indians suffered a three-goal home loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday in Hickory, falling to 2-1 while Mallard Creek improved to 3-1. St. Stephens visits Bunker Hill on Thursday, while Mallard Creek hosts Queen City 3A/4A Conference foe West Charlotte on Monday.
Patton 1, East Burke 0
The Panthers slipped past the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Morganton, upping their record to 4-1 while dropping East Burke to 0-4-1. Patton travels to Freedom tonight before hosting Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Polk County on Monday, while East Burke hosts Draughn tonight before beginning Catawba Valley 2A play with a home contest against Maiden on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 5, East Burke 4
The Tigers won four singles matches and one doubles match against the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Newton. Singles winners for Foard included Anna Schmidt (6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 14-12), Peyton Proctor (6-2, 6-4), Symone Akel (6-4, 6-0) and Roxy Sylverster (6-1, 6-2), while the doubles team of Proctor and Akel was also victorious by an 8-5 score.
Foard (2-2) begins Western Foothills 3A play with a road contest at Hickory next Wednesday, while East Burke (0-1) hosts Maiden to begin both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A slate on Sept. 16.
Hickory 6, Newton-Conover 3
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, getting singles wins from Nicole Kozischek (9-7 over Lizzie Sain), Jonellis Heredia (8-2 over Keira Hirons), Berkeley Geyer (8-5 over Ella Cecil) and Sarah Oetting (8-1 over Madeline Loy) and doubles victories from the teams of Kozischek and Rachel Register (8-6 over Sain and Cecil) and Heredia and Oetting (8-5 over Hirons and Loy). On the other side, Newton-Conover received singles victories from Alexa Allison (8-1 over Elle Holtzman) and Paige Furr (9-8 over Landon Beard) and a doubles win from the team of Allison and Furr (8-2 over Holtzman and Geyer).
Hickory (1-1 overall) hosts University Christian today before entertaining Western Foothills 3A foe Fred T. Foard next Wednesday, while Newton-Conover (3-2 overall) is at Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell on Sept. 16.
GIRLS GOLF
Hibriten wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Panthers nabbed a first-place finish during a Northwestern 3A/4A match on Tuesday at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson, posting a team score of 141. Alexander Central was second with a team score of 150, while South Caldwell (158) finished third, Watauga (161) came in fourth, host Ashe County (167) finished fifth and Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
Individually, Hibriten’s top three scorers were Virginia Anders (44), Trinity White (48) and Mabre Land (49), while Alexander Central was led by a 43 from individual medalist Parker Matlock, a 52 from Chelsey Arney and a 55 from Savannah Skluzacek. Meanwhile, South Caldwell received a 46 from Rylee Farr, a 49 from Lana McCall and a 63 from Kayla Watson.
The top three scores for Watauga came from Emma Barr (50), Bethany Critcher (52) and Lucy Hodges (59), with Ashe County’s Addie Shaw posting a 54 to go with a 55 from Hailey Vandergraff and a 58 from Sydney Perry. Freedom’s only two participants were Hana Piercy with a 56 and Kaylen Best with a 57.
The next match containing all six Northwestern 3A/4A teams will be at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir next Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Stephens girls, Alexander Central boys win Western Foothills 3A meet
St. Stephens hosted a Western Foothills 3A meet on Tuesday at Southside Park in Newton, finishing first on the girls’ side with a team score of 44. The East Lincoln girls were second with a 49, while Hickory (86), nonconference University Christian (101), Alexander Central (102), Statesville (142) and Fred T. Foard (155) finished third through seventh, respectively.
Coming in first on the boys’ side was Alexander Central with a team score of 66, while Foard took second with a 73, followed by nonconference Christian Family Academy of Conover (97), East Lincoln (98), Hickory (103), St. Stephens (107), nonconference University Christian (153), West Iredell (198) and Statesville (225) in third through ninth.
The top 15 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows: Macy Parks of East Lincoln (21:26.12), Karli Townsell of Statesville (22:00.50), Berklie Greene of East Lincoln (23:32.81), Lauren Lyerly of Hickory (23:38.00), Addison Cox of St. Stephens (23:42.97), Eva Cronin of St. Stephens (24:25.22), Lauryn Stewart of East Lincoln (24:27.38), Katelyn McGlamery of St. Stephens (24:28.71), Hilary Ramirez of St. Stephens (24:41.63), Anna Grace Patel of University Christian (25:04.62), Cate Hata of nonconference Hickory Christian Academy (25:11.19), Lani Thomas of Hickory (25:51.34), Sarah Wilson of University Christian (26:15.15), Maya Adams of Alexander Central (26:17.77) and Genesis Ponce of Alexander Central (26:17.99).
The top 15 individual finishers in the boys’ race were as follows: Ethan Stewart of Christian Family Academy (18:38.50), Payce Sherrill of St. Stephens (19:05.19), Colten Matthews of Alexander Central (19:06.24), Jackson Black of St. Stephens (19:31.90), Will Elkins of Foard (19:34.92), Grayson Lail of Alexander Central (19:45.94), Mario Santos-Morales of Foard (20:05.95), Ashley Odom of East Lincoln (20:13.63), Samuel Campbell of nonconference Hickory Christian Academy (20:18.95), Brian Schoellner of Hickory (20:22.16), Charles Murray of Christian Family Academy (20:34.48), Sachit Patel of East Lincoln (20:36.64), Levi Bumgarner of Alexander Central (20:40.48), Clint Powers of Hickory (20:49.57) and Nathanael Hughes of Foard (20:55.13).
East Lincoln will host the next Western Foothills 3A meet next Tuesday.
Maiden girls, Bandys boys win Catawba Valley 2A meet
Bandys hosted a Catawba Valley 2A meet on Tuesday at Murray’s Mill in Catawba, with Catawba County rival Maiden finishing first on the girls’ side with a team score of 45. The East Burke boys took second with a 47, while Bandys was third with a 61, Lincolnton was fourth with an 85 and Newton-Conover was fifth with a 116.
On the boys’ side, Bandys came in first with a team score of 33, followed by East Burke with a second-place score of 58 and West Lincoln (93) in third. Finishing fourth was Lincolnton (109), while Bunker Hill posted a 115 to finish fifth and Maiden took sixth (118).
The top 15 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows: Katherine Hopkins of Lincolnton (20:59.06), Paige Oldenburg of Bandys (21:12.55), Meah Walsh of East Burke (22:17.38), Emily Hedrick of Bandys (23:20.15), Kylin Wayne of Maiden (23:28.77), Shaley Dunn of Maiden (24:21.34), Abi Barkley of West Lincoln (25:11.79), Evie Bradley of Lincolnton (25:39.37), Alyssa Keener of Maiden (25:54.62), Mekenzie Harris of East Burke (26:00.30), Piper Strong of East Burke (26:34.05), Kaylee Nelson of Bunker Hill (24:42.96), Jillian Mawyer of West Lincoln (27:10.20), Elizabeth Sherwood of West Caldwell (27:12.88) and Macy Landis of Maiden (27:28.26).
The top 15 individual finishers in the boys’ race were as follows: Hunter Smathers of Maiden (18:23.09), David Birkhofer Jr. of Bandys (18:23.32), Grant Parham of Bandys (18:34.63), Bryson Burkett of Bandys (19:40.41), Ben Martin of Bunker Hill (19:49.72), Evan Hartsoe of West Lincoln (20:08.46), Jackson Spencer of East Burke (20:13.90), Caleb Johnson-White of East Burke (20:31.33), Jonathan Garcia of East Burke (20:51.67), Jacob Spencer of West Caldwell (20:56.71), Chandler Sneed of Lincolnton (21:03.75), Jake Knight of Bandys (21:07.48), Christopher Guernsey of Maiden (21:10.09), Cody Serventi of Bandys (21:26.35) and Cole Deal of Bandys (21:29.08).
Newton-Conover will host the next Catawba Valley 2A meet on Monday at Southside Park in Newton.