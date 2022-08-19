H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball earns sweep of Bandys

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a straight-set home win over Bandys on Thursday, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-12. The Tigers received 11 kills, five blocks and 19 assists from Averie Dale, while Laney Craig led them in kills with 14.

Other top performers for Foard (1-0) included Samaria Tipps with six kills and Natigan Crutchfield with 16 digs. The Tigers visit Maiden on Monday, while the Trojans (0-2) have a home match against North Lincoln.

VOLLEYBALL

Maiden 3, Alexander Central 2

The Blue Devils outlasted the Cougars in five sets on the road Thursday in Taylorsville, bouncing back from losses of 25-19 and 25-18 in the first two sets to win the next three by respective scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 15-13. Payton Miller finished with 10 kills for Maiden, which also got nine kills and 28 digs from Ilysa Barr, five kills and four blocks from Emily Dover, 31 digs from Parker Sweet, 23 assists from Annalee Smith and 11 assists from Aleah Ikard.

Maiden (1-2) hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday before visiting East Lincoln on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (1-2) hosts St. Stephens on Monday.

South Caldwell 3, Wilkes Central 2

The Spartans defeated the Eagles in five sets at home Thursday in Hudson, improving to 3-0 on the season following set scores of 25-22, 20-25, 21-25, 25-12 and 15-9. Kadie Becker had 24 kills and four aces to lead South Caldwell, which also received four blocks from Lillie Bumgarner, 25 digs from Sydnee Bumgarner and 23 assists from McKenzie Morgan.

South Caldwell is at Patton on Monday, while Wilkes Central (1-2) travels to Freedom on Monday before hosting Hibriten on Tuesday.

North Wilkes 3, Hibriten 1

The Vikings topped the Panthers in four sets on the road Thursday in Lenoir, winning 26-24 in the opening set before dropping the second set by a 25-18 score and winning the next two sets by respective scores of 25-23 and 25-14. North Wilkes (2-0) hosts Millennium on Monday, while Hibriten (1-2) visits Wilkes Central on Tuesday before hosting East Wilkes on Wednesday.

Kings Mountain 3, St. Stephens 0

The Mountaineers won a battle of unbeaten teams on the road Thursday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-23. Kings Mountain (3-0) hosts Polk County on Tuesday, while St. Stephens (2-1) travels to Alexander Central on Monday.

West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 0

The Warriors beat the Bears in straight sets on the road Thursday in Claremont, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-7. West Iredell (2-0) hosts East Wilkes on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (0-2) hosts North Lincoln and visits St. Stephens next Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

BOYS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 5, Lake Norman Charter 4

The Tigers edged the Knights after rallying from a 2-0 deficit at home Thursday in Newton, getting two goals apiece from David Tamas and Grayson Walker and one from Hayden Slager. Foard (1-0-1) visits Hibriten on Monday in the opening round of a tournament that will also include Newton-Conover and Shelby, while Lake Norman Charter (0-3) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday.

West Wilkes 2, Alexander Central 2

The Cougars played to a tie at home Thursday in Taylorsville, with Corey Lawson recording a goal and an assist and Christian Arroyo scoring the other goal for Alexander Central. Goalkeeper Ethan Holdren made two saves for the Cougars (0-1-1), who visit Statesville and host Wilkes Central next Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The Blackhawks (0-1-1) host Avery County on Tuesday before traveling to Ashe County on Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Maiden 8, St. Stephens 1

The Blue Devils defended home court with a victory over the Indians on Thursday in Maiden. Maiden swept the singles matches thanks to wins from Emma Shokes (8-5 over Anna Spatz), Maggie Sherrill (8-0 over Sarah Starr), Addison Fuller (8-1 over Jordan Sanderson), Miranda Valerio (8-1 over Kenzie Lail), Rachel Grissom (8-1 over Stella Fore) and Carly Rojzman (8-1 over Brianna Killian).

In doubles, winning teams for Maiden (1-0 overall) included Sherrill and Fuller (8-1 over Anna Spatz and Starr) and Shokes and Valerio (8-0 over Sanderson and Morgan Correll). Meanwhile, St. Stephens (0-1 overall) received a victory from the duo of Gabby Spatz and Addison Cox (8-5 over Grissom and Rojzman).

Maiden hosts North Iredell on Monday, while St. Stephens entertains South Iredell.

Fred T. Foard 6, Cherryville 3

The Tigers knocked off the Ironmen on the road Thursday in Cherryville in a contest that included four singles wins. Singles victors for Foard were Kate Reid (8-4 over Kelly Diaz), Katlyn Causey (8-2 over Bailey Dugan), Roxy Sylvester (8-1 over Payton Cook) and Heather Wright (8-1 over Danielle Hausler).

Foard (1-1 overall), which visits Burns on Tuesday before hosting Maiden on Wednesday, also got doubles wins from the teams of Sylvester and Causey (8-5 over Dugan and Sarah Rayfield) and Reagon Josey and Wright (8-2 over Cook and Faith McDowell). As for Cherryville (1-2 overall), it travels to Hunter Huss on Tuesday.

Alexander Central 8, Bunker Hill 1

The Cougars defeated the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, winning five singles matches behind victories from Emmy Rogers (6-0, 6-0 over Erandi Sanchez), Taylor Sharpe (7-5, 6-0 over Kaylee Connor), Hannah Kilby (6-2, 6-1 over Jaymie Helmes), Alaina Peterson (6-3, 7-5 over Amy Soto-Salgado and Ella Deal (6-1, 6-3 over Genesis Salgado). In the remaining singles match, Bunker Hill’s Brenda Silva won 6-3, 6-3 over Gracie Carroll.

Alexander Central (1-0 overall) won all three doubles matches, with the teams of Rogers and Sharpe (8-0 over Sanchez and Connor), Kilby and Patterson (8-2 over Helms and Genesis Salgado) and Deal and Adi Eckard (8-4 over Amy Soto-Salgado and Silva) collecting victories. The Cougars host North Lincoln on Tuesday before entertaining South Iredell on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (0-2 overall) hosts Fred T. Foard on Aug. 30.

JV FOOTBALL

Hickory 18, Alexander Central 6

The Red Tornadoes nabbed a season-opening road victory over the Cougars on Thursday in Taylorsville, scoring the game’s final 12 points to improve to 1-0 on the season and drop Alexander Central to 0-1. A 6-yard touchdown run from Tylar Johnson midway through the second quarter gave Hickory a 6-0 lead before the Cougars responded with a 1-yard scoring scamper from Wade Queen moments later, but a 26-yard TD run from Johnson in the third quarter and a 48-yard TD run from Luke Holtzman in the fourth provided the difference for the Red Tornadoes.

Johnson was the game’s leading rusher with 16 carries for 114 yards, while Jeremiah Whitaker led Alexander Central on the ground with 46 yards on six attempts. Hickory hosts South Caldwell next Thursday, the same night the Cougars visit North Gaston.

Maiden 28, Fred T. Foard 7

The Blue Devils defeated the Tigers by three TDs at home Thursday in Maiden, moving to 1-0 while dropping Foard to 0-1. Maiden hosts Watauga next Thursday, while Foard hosts Bandys.

Bandys 41, St. Stephens 6

The Trojans earned a 35-point home win over the Indians on Thursday in Catawba, improving to 1-0 ahead of next Thursday’s road game against Fred T. Foard. As for St. Stephens (0-1), it hosts Bunker Hill next Thursday.

South Caldwell 22, West Caldwell 8

The Spartans topped the Warriors at home Thursday in Hudson, upping their record to 1-0 while dropping West Caldwell to 0-1. South Caldwell visits Hickory next Thursday, the same night West Caldwell travels to R-S Central.

Newton-Conover 44, Polk County 12

The Red Devils routed the Wolverines on the road Thursday in Columbus, moving to 1-0 prior to next Thursday’s trip to West Iredell. Meanwhile, Polk County fell to 0-1 and is now idle until Sept. 1 at West Henderson.

Stuart Cramer 12, Bunker Hill 6

The Storm slipped past the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, upping their record to 1-0 while dropping Bunker Hill to 0-1. Stuart Cramer hosts Chase next Thursday, while the Bears visit St. Stephens.

East Lincoln 22, Hibriten 0

The Mustangs blanked the Panthers on the road Thursday in Lenoir. East Lincoln improved to 1-0 prior to next Thursday’s trip to Forestview, while Hibriten fell to 0-1 and will host Hunter Huss next Thursday.