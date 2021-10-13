H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball drops Hickory in straight sets

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team swept Hickory on Senior Night at Jerry Copas Gym, winning 25-11, 25-12 and 25-9 at home Tuesday to improve to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The Tigers were paced by 11 kills, three aces and eight digs from Maya Beatty, while Martina Foster had 10 kills, five blocks and three aces to go with eight kills and two blocks from Laney Craig and five kills and four blocks from Averie Dale.

Trinity Tramel added six blocks for Foard, which also received three aces, eight digs and 20 assists from Haley Johnston, 13 digs from Lyndsie Warren and eight digs from Natigan Crutchfield. As for the Red Tornadoes (11-8, 7-6 Western Foothills 3A), they were led by 11 kills and six digs from Taylor Rose, with Ellie Eichman notching four kills, one block and five digs and Alexis Reese and Ali Rose tallying 13 and 12 digs, respectively.

Sami Gambill added 16 assists for Hickory, which caps the regular season with a home match against Statesville today before participating in the Western Foothills 3A tournament next week. On the other side, Foard finishes the regular season with a road contest at St. Stephens today before next week’s conference tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0