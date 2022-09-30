H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball defeats Hickory in straight sets

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team swept Hickory on the road Wednesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-15 behind nine kills, three blocks and eight digs from Laney Craig and seven kills apiece from Taylor Ramseur and Maya Beatty. Ramseur also added six blocks and Beatty finished with two aces and 10 digs, while Averie Dale had five kills, five blocks, 11 digs and 19 assists, Zoie Cloninger had four kills and three blocks, Natigan Crutchfield had three aces and 22 assists and Camryn Partin had 13 assists.

The Tigers (13-3, 8-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) will carry a six-match winning streak into Monday’s home contest against St. Stephens, while the Red Tornadoes (7-11, 3-7) have lost three of four entering Monday’s trip to Statesville.

VOLLEYBALLSt. Stephens 3, Statesville 0: The Indians defeated the visiting Greyhounds in straight sets on Wednesday in Hickory, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-11, 27-25 and 25-20. Taylor Kelly finished with nine kills for St. Stephens, which also got six kills and three blocks from Destiny Jordan, seven digs from Emma Watson and 34 assists from Cassi Edwards.

The Indians (13-5, 6-4 Western Foothills 3A) travel to Fred T. Foard on Monday, the same night Statesville (2-14, 0-10) hosts Hickory.

South Caldwell 3, Hibriten 2: The Spartans outlasted the Panthers in five sets on the road Wednesday in Lenoir. Set scores were 25-20, 25-27, 27-25, 21-25 and 19-17.

South Caldwell (9-7, 1-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Watauga on Monday, while Hibriten (10-6, 2-3) travels to Freedom.

Alexander Central 3, Freedom 0: The Cougars swept the Patriots on the road Wednesday in Morganton, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-13. Alexander Central (5-9, 2-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Ashe County on Tuesday, while Freedom (1-16, 1-4) hosts Hibriten on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory 4, Fred T. Foard 1: The Red Tornadoes topped the Tigers at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving goals from Ben Howard, Gabe Palencia, Cesar Rangel and Justin Ortiz to go with five saves from goalkeeper Will Braun. Hickory (10-0-3, 6-0-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits Statesville on Monday, the same night Foard (7-5-2, 3-3-1) hosts St. Stephens.

St. Stephens 3, Statesville 2: The Indians edged the Greyhounds at home Wednesday in Hickory, scoring twice in the second 10-minute overtime period to earn the one-goal victory and improve to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Monday’s road match against Fred T. Foard. On the other side, Statesville dropped to 5-8 overall and 0-6 in league play entering Monday’s home contest against Hickory.

Newton-Conover 6, Bunker Hill 2: The Red Devils knocked off the Bears at home Wednesday in Newton, getting two goals and one assist from Jesus Mejia, one goal and one assist from Justin Acevedo, one goal apiece from Chris Ramirez, Lexanie Trejo and Leo Olivera, two assist from Brayan Guzman Maldonado and a combined shutout from goalkeepers Dax Shannon and Landon Williams. Newton-Conover (8-3-1, 6-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Maiden on Monday, while Bunker Hill (3-9, 1-5) is at Bandys.

Bandys 3, West Caldwell 1: The Trojans defeated the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 4-6-1 and 3-2. Bandys hosts Bunker Hill on Monday, the same night the Warriors host East Burke.

Hibriten 5, Ashe County 1: The Panthers took down the Huskies at home Wednesday in Lenoir thanks to two goals from Gerardo Rodriguez, one goal each from Eric Meza, Palmer Tucker and Isaac Regino and a combined shutout from goalkeepers Kenyen Ferguson and Isaac Garcia. Hibriten (10-1-3, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Watauga on Monday, while Ashe County (8-4-2, 0-1-1) hosts Freedom.

Alexander Central 3, Watauga 0: The Cougars shut out the Pioneers at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, receiving goals from Corey Lawson, Jony Gutierrez and Christian Arroyo to go with two assists from Jose Mata and seven saves from goalkeeper Branson Lowe. Alexander Central (2-4-3, 1-0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits South Caldwell on Monday, while Watauga (3-8-1, 1-1) hosts Hibriten.

The Spartans knocked off the Patriots on the road Wednesday in Morganton, with Andrew Pruette notching one goal and two assists to go with one goal and one assist from Ricky Flores, one goal from Tristan Mearns and seven saves from goalkeeper Jaden Drumm. South Caldwell (7-2-2, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Alexander Central on Monday, while Freedom (5-6-1, 0-2) is at Ashe County.

Lincolnton 5, Maiden 1: The Wolves beat the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, with Davis Higgins scoring Maiden’s only goal and goalkeeper Cooper Houser notching six saves. Following Thursday’s nonconference match at North Lincoln, Lincolnton (3-8-1, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts league foe West Lincoln on Monday, the same night Maiden (7-6, 3-3) visits Newton-Conover.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory 6, Fred T. Foard 3: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Tigers at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Ellie Holtzman (6-0, 6-4 over Kate Reid), Jonellis Heredia (6-0, 6-0 over Peyton Proctor), Sarah Oetting (7-5, 6-2 over Leah Akel) and Landon Beard (6-1, 6-2 over Katlyn Causey) and doubles victories from the teams of Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer (8-2 over Symone Akel and Leah Akel) and Heredia and Oetting (8-1 over Reid and Ava Bowman). As for Foard, it got singles victories from Symone Akel (6-4, 4-6, 10-8 over Geyer) and Roxy Sylvester (1-6, 6-4, 10-7 over Carlee Baer) to go with a doubles win from the team of Proctor and Sylvester (9-7 over Beard and Baer).

Hickory (8-1 overall, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) is at Statesville on Monday, while Foard (8-6 overall, 2-3 Western Foothills 3A) travels to St. Stephens.

GIRLS GOLF

Newton-Conover wins at Deer Brook: The Red Devils won a nine-hole match against West Lincoln and North Lincoln on Wednesday at Deer Brook Golf Club in Shelby. Newton-Conover posted a team score of 124 thanks to 40s from Celeste Little and Sondra Uon and a 44 from Hailey Hicks, while West Lincoln finished second with a team score of 142 and North Lincoln came in third with a team score of 211.

Newton-Conover travels to Lincoln Country Club on Tuesday for an 18-hole match also involving West Lincoln, East Burke and Lincolnton.

JV FOOTBALL

Hickory wins 50-8 at St. Stephens: Hickory improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills 3A, while St. Stephens falls to 2-4 and 0-3.

Maiden wins 30-0 vs. West Caldwell: Maiden moves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while West Caldwell drops to 0-6 and 0-3.

Bandys wins 27-22 at Lincolnton: Bandys improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Lincolnton falls to 2-3-1 and 1-2.

Newton-Conover wins 30-19 at East Burke: Newton-Conover moves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while East Burke drops to 1-4 and 0-3.

Alexander Central wins 52-22 vs. Ashe County: Alexander Central improves to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Ashe County falls to 1-5 and 0-1.

Hibriten wins 55-20 at Freedom: Hibriten moves to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Freedom drops to 1-3 and 0-1.

West Lincoln wins 30-6 at Bunker Hill: West Lincoln improves to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bunker Hill falls to 1-5 and 1-2.

Watauga wins 28-6 vs. South Caldwell: Watauga moves to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while South Caldwell drops to 3-3 and 0-1.