H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball defeats East Lincoln in 4 sets

DENVER — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team knocked off East Lincoln in four sets on the road Wednesday, winning 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18. Averie Dale had 20 kills, three blocks, 11 digs and 25 assists for the Tigers, who also received 16 kills and 20 digs from Laney Craig, nine kills and 21 digs from Maya Beatty, eight kills and three blocks from Taylor Ramseur, 24 digs from Natigan Crutchfield and 20 assists from Camryn Partin.

Foard (10-3, 6-2 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts nonconference Alexander Central tonight before entertaining league foe North Lincoln on Monday, while the Mustangs (8-4, 5-3) host Western Foothills 3A opponent St. Stephens on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, North Lincoln 2: The Indians defeated the Knights in five sets on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton. Set scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-27 and 15-11.

St. Stephens (12-4, 5-3 Western Foothills 3A) received 19 kills, two blocks and 12 digs from Julia Gnida to go with 10 kills and six blocks from Destiny Jordan, nine kills and seven digs from Olivia Eckard, 19 digs and three assists from Taylor Kelly and two aces and 43 assists from Cassi Edwards. The Indians travel to East Lincoln on Monday, while North Lincoln (6-9, 1-7) visits Fred T. Foard.

Maiden 3, Crest 2: The Blue Devils outlasted the Chargers in five sets during Wednesday’s home match in Maiden. Set scores were 24-26, 25-18, 27-25, 15-25 and 15-13.

Maiden (9-6) got 19 kills from Payton Miller, 12 kills and 13 digs from Ilysa Barr, four blocks from Callie Stamey, 17 digs and 25 assists from Annalee Smith and 16 digs and 21 assists from Aleah Ikard. The Blue Devils visit Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe East Burke tonight before continuing conference play with a home match against West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Crest (10-6) hosts Kings Mountain tonight and Hunter Huss on Tuesday.

North Iredell 3, Hickory 0: The Raiders swept the Red Tornadoes on the road Wednesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19. North Iredell (18-0, 8-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Monday, while Hickory (6-10, 2-6) is at West Iredell.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory 5, North Iredell 2: The Red Tornadoes topped the Raiders at home Wednesday in Hickory, getting two goals and one assist from David Escobedo to go with one goal and one assist from both Orlando Almanza and Justin Ortiz, one goal from Brandon Garcia and two saves apiece from goalkeepers Conner Mejia and Will Braun. Hickory (8-0-3, 4-0-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits West Iredell on Monday, while North Iredell (5-7, 1-4) hosts Statesville.

Newton-Conover 9, West Lincoln 0: The Red Devils shut out the Rebels on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, with Jared Deniz scoring three goals for Newton-Conover to go with two goals from Jesus "Chucho" Mejia, one goal and three assists from Brayan Guzman Maldonado, one goal each from Diego Almaraz, Antonio Santiago and Luis Correa, one assist apiece from Christian Garcia and Leo Olivera and a combined shutout from goalkeepers Dax Shannon and Landon Williams. Newton-Conover (6-3-1, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys on Monday in a battle for the top spot in the conference, while West Lincoln (2-9, 0-4) hosts nonconference Bessemer City today before entertaining league foe West Caldwell on Monday.

St. Stephens 2, North Lincoln 1: The Indians edged the Knights in overtime on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, moving to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in Western Foothills 3A play ahead of Monday’s trip to East Lincoln. On the other side, North Lincoln dropped to 5-4-1 overall and 1-3 in league contests entering Monday’s road match against Fred T. Foard.

East Lincoln 2, Fred T. Foard 1: The Tigers suffered a one-goal loss on the road Wednesday in Denver, falling to 7-4-1 overall and 3-2 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Monday’s home contest against North Lincoln. As for East Lincoln, it improved to 7-2-3 overall and 4-0-1 in league play heading into Monday’s home match against St. Stephens.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory 7, North Iredell 2: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Raiders at home Wednesday in Hickory behind singles wins from Ellie Holtzman (6-3, 6-1 over Elleigh Williams), Berkeley Geyer (6-1, 6-2 over Lillian Pope), Jonellis Heredia (3-6, 6-0, 10-3 over Riley Templeton), Sarah Oetting (6-4, 7-5 over Jackie Madison) and Kate Bridges (7-6, 1-6, 10-5 over Meryl Sloan) and doubles victories from the teams of Holtzman and Geyer (8-2 over Williams and Templeton) and Heredia and Oetting (8-2 over Pope and Sloan). Hickory (6-1 overall, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) is at West Iredell on Monday, while North Iredell (5-6 overall, 1-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville.

East Lincoln 9, Fred T. Foard 0: The Mustangs blanked the Tigers at home Wednesday in Denver, improving to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in Western Foothills 3A play while dropping Foard to 8-4 and 2-1. East Lincoln hosts St. Stephens on Monday, the same day the Tigers host North Lincoln.

GIRLS GOLF

Hickory finishes second at Catawba Springs: The girls golf teams of the Western Foothills 3A convened for a nine-hole match at Catawba Springs Golf Course on Wednesday in Hickory, with the Red Tornadoes posting a team score of 150 to finish second behind East Lincoln (140). Of the other squads that qualified for team scores, St. Stephens was third with 168 total strokes, West Iredell was fourth with 178 strokes and Fred T. Foard was fifth with 189 strokes.

Individually, East Lincoln’s top three scorers included Kyla Callahan (43), Aspen Greene (46) and Maddie Reynolds (51). Meanwhile, Hickory was led by Claire Graham (40), Lillian Bowman (46) and Abby Puett (64), St. Stephens was led by Addie Kehoe (52), Eva Cronin (56) and Christa Swanner (60), West Iredell was led by Kennedy Gaulding (46), Sadie Little (61), Bella Garcia (71) and Raven Miller (71) and Foard was led by Chloe DeLeon (54), Lilly Perkins (67) and Janelle Brown (68).

North Lincoln was represented by Samantha Klein (51) and Addy Ross (69), while North Iredell was represented by Adryan Hoots (67) and Lilly Haynes (69).

The next Western Foothills 3A match will be hosted by West Iredell on Oct. 3 at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mill Creek 36, Grandview 20: The Knights defeated the Eagles on the road Wednesday in Hickory, receiving a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and three TD runs from their fullback to knock off Grandview. Despite the loss, Grandview got 87 yards on eight carries from Jah’Kyran Weaver and 81 yards and a TD on seven carries from Javarian Brice.

Weaver, Brice Lineberger and Marcus Streeter were standouts on defense for the Eagles.