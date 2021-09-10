H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball collects straight-set win over Mustangs

East Burke (1-9, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) is at nonconference Hibriten on Monday before hosting league foe Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (4-4, 3-1) visits league opponent Maiden on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Lincoln Charter on Wednesday and league foe Newton-Conover on Thursday.

North Lincoln 3,

St. Stephens 2

The Knights outlasted the Indians at home Thursday in Lincolnton, rallying from 25-19 losses in each of the first two sets to win the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 15-12. North Lincoln improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in Western Foothills 3A play, while St. Stephens is now 3-5 and 0-2.

The Knights are at Fred T. Foard on Monday, while St. Stephens travels to East Lincoln.

Draughn 3, Madison 1

The Wildcats nabbed a four-set road win over the Patriots on Thursday in Marshall, winning the opening set by a 25-22 score and the second set 25-17 before losing 25-15 in the third set and emerging victorious by a 25-9 final in the fourth set. Madison Powell and Bailey Bryant had 14 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead Draughn, which also got a team-high four aces from Bryant, seven blocks from Christon Carswell, 12 digs from Addie Hart and 22 assists from Sara Walker.