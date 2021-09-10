H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball collects straight-set win over Mustangs

DENVER — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team traveled to East Lincoln on Thursday and left with a three-set victory over their Western Foothills 3A Conference opponents. Set scores were 25-10, 25-10 and 25-21.
The Tigers (6-1, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) received nine kills from Laney Craig, seven kills and two blocks from Taylor Ramseur and five kills and 10 digs from Maya Beatty. Lyndsey Warren added 14 digs, while Haley Johnston had 12 digs and 21 assists, Natigan Crutchfield had 10 digs and Sarah Lingle had 17 assists.
Foard hosts North Lincoln on Monday, while the Mustangs (5-2, 2-1) entertain St. Stephens.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton-Conover 3,
West Lincoln 1
The Red Devils earned a four-set home victory over the Rebels on Thursday in Newton, improving to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference after their second consecutive win. As for West Lincoln, it dropped to 3-7 overall and 0-4 in league play following its fifth straight defeat.
Newton-Conover visits Bandys on Tuesday, while West Lincoln travels to West Caldwell.
East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 2
After losing the first two sets by scores of 25-16 and 26-24, the Cavaliers rallied to defeat the Bears in five sets at home Thursday in Icard. East Burke won the final three sets by tallies of 25-21, 25-21 and 15-12.
East Burke (1-9, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) is at nonconference Hibriten on Monday before hosting league foe Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (4-4, 3-1) visits league opponent Maiden on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Lincoln Charter on Wednesday and league foe Newton-Conover on Thursday.
North Lincoln 3,
St. Stephens 2
The Knights outlasted the Indians at home Thursday in Lincolnton, rallying from 25-19 losses in each of the first two sets to win the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 15-12. North Lincoln improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in Western Foothills 3A play, while St. Stephens is now 3-5 and 0-2.
The Knights are at Fred T. Foard on Monday, while St. Stephens travels to East Lincoln.
Draughn 3, Madison 1
The Wildcats nabbed a four-set road win over the Patriots on Thursday in Marshall, winning the opening set by a 25-22 score and the second set 25-17 before losing 25-15 in the third set and emerging victorious by a 25-9 final in the fourth set. Madison Powell and Bailey Bryant had 14 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead Draughn, which also got a team-high four aces from Bryant, seven blocks from Christon Carswell, 12 digs from Addie Hart and 22 assists from Sara Walker.
The Wildcats (6-3, 3-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference) hosts nonconference South Caldwell on Monday before traveling to league foe Rosman on Tuesday, while Madison (0-6, 0-3) visits Western Highlands 1A/2A opponent Avery County on Tuesday.
Lincolnton 3,
West Caldwell 0
The Wolves defeated the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 0-9 and 0-4. Lincolnton is at East Burke on Tuesday, while West Caldwell hosts West Lincoln.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Stephens 3, Bunker Hill 1
The Indians topped the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, scoring all three of their goals in the first half while holding Bunker Hill to a single second-half score. St. Stephens moved to 3-1, while the Bears dropped to 1-2-1.
St. Stephens is at nonconference South Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton on Monday.
Alexander Central 3,
West Wilkes 0
The Cougars shut out the Blackhawks on the road Thursday in Millers Creek, receiving two goals from Austin Sink and one from Fabien Castaneda. Alexander Central improved to 3-4-1, while West Wilkes fell to 3-3.
The Cougars host nonconference South Iredell on Monday, while West Wilkes entertains Surry Central in Foothills 2A Conference action.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory 6,
University Christian 3
The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Barracudas during Thursday’s home match in Hickory, getting wins from singles players Elle Holtzman (6-0, 6-0), Nicole Kozischek (6-2, 6-2), Jonellis Heredia (1-6, 6-3, 1-0) and Berkeley Geyer (6-3, 7-5) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Holtzman and Kozischek (8-6) and Heredia and Geyer (8-5). Hickory moved to 2-1 overall, while University Christian is now 0-4.
Hickory hosts Fred T. Foard in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A opener on Wednesday, while University Christian is at Statesville Christian on Sept. 21.
Alexander Central 8,
Bunker Hill 0
The Cougars won all eight matches during Thursday’s home contest in Taylorsville, receiving singles victories from Faith Zirkle (6-0, 6-0 over Kaylee Connor), Mackenzie Harper (6-0, 6-0 over Erandi Sanchez), Cassidy Caskaddon (6-2, 6-0 over Gabby Garcia), Emmy Rogers (6-0, 6-0 over Brenda Silva), Rachel Skinner (6-0, 6-0 over Emely Tiscareno) and Hannah Kilby (6-0, 6-0 over Ingrid Garcia). Winning doubles teams for Alexander Central were Skinner and Taylor Sharpe (8-1 over Connor and Sanchez) and Kilby and Gracie Carroll (8-1 over Silva and Ingrid Garcia).
Alexander Central (3-0 overall) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe South Caldwell on Monday, while the Bears (0-1 overall) are at Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton next Thursday.
JV FOOTBALL
Hickory 41, South Caldwell 6
The Red Tornadoes pounded the Spartans on the road Thursday in Hudson, improving to 2-0 while dropping South Caldwell to 0-1. Hickory’s Brady Stober threw three touchdown passes and passed for three 2-point conversions while also registering a TD on the ground, with Sonny Jenkins adding a TD reception and rushing scores of 27 and 5 yards.
Jamien Little — who caught one of the 2-point conversion passes to go with 2-point catches from Damarion Lee and Johnathan Norwood — also had an interception on defense for the Red Tornadoes. Hickory’s defense, which was led by Little, Norwood, Deke Young, Luke Holtzman and Takari Legette, limited South Caldwell to 42 yards on 31 rushing attempts.
Hickory is at East Lincoln next Thursday, while South Caldwell is scheduled to host Hibriten.
Bunker Hill 22,
South Point 6
The Bears notched a 16-point home win over the Red Raiders in their season opener at home Thursday in Claremont, scoring in each of the final three quarters while holding South Point to six points in the third period. Bunker Hill moved to 1-0 ahead of next Thursday’s home game against Lincolnton, while South Point dropped to 2-1 entering next Thursday’s road contest against Stuart Cramer.