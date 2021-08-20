H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball bests another county rival

CATAWBA — Following a three-set win over Maiden in the season opener, the Fred T. Foard volleyball team hit the road for the first time this fall on Thursday to battle another Catawba County rival, Bandys. The result was the same as Tuesday: a three-set victory.
After taking the first set by a 25-10 score, the Tigers (2-0) won the second set 25-13 and the third set by a 25-21 tally. Foard received 16 kills from Averie Dale to go with five kills, 11 digs and two blocks from Maya Beatty, while Martina Foster had six kills, Haley Johnson dished out 20 assists, Sarah Lingle had 15 assists and three aces, Lyndsie Warren finished with 10 digs and Natigan Crutchfield notched five digs.
The Tigers host Watauga on Tuesday, while the Trojans (1-1) visit Hickory on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Red Tornadoes began the 2021 season with a sweep of the Red Devils on the road Thursday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-4, 25-21 and 25-20. Offensive leaders for Hickory included Ellie Eichman, Taylor Rose, Sage Boston and Sophia Parrish, while Rose, Izzie Ledford, Ava Hines and Alexis Reese led the way on defense.
Hickory (1-0) hosts Bandys on Monday, while Newton-Conover (0-1) entertains South Caldwell.
Alexander Central 3, St. Stephens 0
The Cougars handed the Indians their second straight loss on the road Thursday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-23, 25-14 and 26-24. Alexander Central improved to 2-0, while St. Stephens fell to 1-2.
Alexander Central hosts Statesville on Tuesday before visiting Bandys on Wednesday, while St. Stephens travels to Crest on Monday before hosting Bunker Hill on Wednesday.
Patton 3, East Burke 0
The Panthers defeated the Cavaliers in three sets during Thursday’s road contest in Icard, winning 25-20, 25-10 and 25-9 to move to 3-0 on the season after receiving nine kills apiece from Izora Gragg and Kenady Roper and seven each from Lainey Poteet and Danielle Wojcik. Gragg also had five aces and Roper finished with three.
Roper recorded 27 digs as well, while Gragg finished with 11 digs and a team-high 19 assists to go with 14 digs and 16 assists from Christina Skelly. On the other side, East Burke (0-2) got three kills and five blocks from Aubree Grigg, 11 digs from Catherine Hammack and five assists from Caroline Pruitt.
Patton visits Draughn on Tuesday and South Caldwell on Wednesday, while the Cavs are at Draughn on Monday before hosting Freedom on Wednesday.
Lincoln Charter 3, Maiden 2
The Blue Devils remained winless at 0-3 following a five-set home loss to the Eagles on Thursday in Maiden. Set scores were 25-16 Lincoln Charter, 26-24 Maiden, 25-19 Lincoln Charter, 25-18 Maiden and 15-13 Lincoln Charter.
Savannah Lail had 10 kills and 19 digs for the Blue Devils, who also received nine kills from Grace Kilby, seven kills and 20 digs from Ilysa Barr, 18 digs and 21 assists from Annalee Smith and 14 assists and four aces from Aleah Ikard. Maiden hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday, the same night Lincoln Charter (2-0) visits Gray Stone Day before traveling to Hickory on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Alexander Central 2, West Caldwell 0
The Cougars blanked the Warriors at home Thursday in Taylorsville, receiving goals from Eli Kerley and Christian Arroyo in the two-goal victory. Alexander Central moved to 2-0, while West Caldwell dropped to 0-2.
Alexander Central hosts Wilkes Central on Monday before visiting Hopewell on Tuesday, while West Caldwell travels to Patton on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 4, Maiden 2
The Tigers got singles wins from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-1, 6-0), Maria Cody (6-3, 0-6, 10-3), Peyton Proctor (6-1, 6-3) and Symone Akel (6-4, 6-2) on the road Thursday in Maiden, beating the Blue Devils in a match where no doubles matchups were contested due to rain. Foard moved to 1-1, while Maiden fell to 0-1.
The Tigers are at Hibriten on Tuesday, while the Blue Devils host South Iredell.
JV FOOTBALL
Maiden 18, Fred T. Foard 13
The Blue Devils earned a hard-fought road victory over the Tigers in both teams’ season opener on Thursday in Newton. Maiden improved to 1-0, while Foard is now 0-1.
Maiden travels to Watauga next Thursday, the same night Foard visits Bandys.