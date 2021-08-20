H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball bests another county rival

Alexander Central 3, St. Stephens 0

The Cougars handed the Indians their second straight loss on the road Thursday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-23, 25-14 and 26-24. Alexander Central improved to 2-0, while St. Stephens fell to 1-2.

Alexander Central hosts Statesville on Tuesday before visiting Bandys on Wednesday, while St. Stephens travels to Crest on Monday before hosting Bunker Hill on Wednesday.

Patton 3, East Burke 0

The Panthers defeated the Cavaliers in three sets during Thursday’s road contest in Icard, winning 25-20, 25-10 and 25-9 to move to 3-0 on the season after receiving nine kills apiece from Izora Gragg and Kenady Roper and seven each from Lainey Poteet and Danielle Wojcik. Gragg also had five aces and Roper finished with three.

Roper recorded 27 digs as well, while Gragg finished with 11 digs and a team-high 19 assists to go with 14 digs and 16 assists from Christina Skelly. On the other side, East Burke (0-2) got three kills and five blocks from Aubree Grigg, 11 digs from Catherine Hammack and five assists from Caroline Pruitt.