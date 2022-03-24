H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard tops St. Stephens in home track meet

The Fred T. Foard track and field team hosted a meet against St. Stephens on Tuesday in Newton, finishing first on the girls’ side with 83 points while adding a first-place finish on the boys’ side with 99 points. Meanwhile, the St. Stephens girls had 29 points and the boys finished with 23 points.

Individual event winners were as follows:

• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: St. Stephens, 12:05.52

• Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Brooklyn Bess (Foard), 17.97

• Girls’ 100-meter dash: Brooklyn Bess (Foard), 14.33

• Boys’ 100-meter dash: Christopher Mazo (Foard), 12.23

• Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: St. Stephens, 2:18.76

• Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: St. Stephens, 1:41.08

• Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Emmalyn Buskirk (Foard), 7:20.68

• Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Caleb Ledford (St. Stephens), 5:01.68

• Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Foard, 55.74

• Girls’ 400-meter dash: Daniela Flores-Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 1:12.75

• Boys’ 400-meter dash: Will Elkins (Foard), 50.66

• Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Kacey Swartley (Foard), 1:03.62

• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Nicholas Shull (Foard), 54.98

• Girls’ 800-meter run: Emmalyn Buskirk (Foard), 3:07.73

• Boys’ 800-meter run: Caleb Ledford (St. Stephens), 2:16.19

• Girls’ 200-meter dash: Emily Ennis (Foard), 30.46

• Boys’ 200-meter dash: Will Elkins (Foard), 23.33

• Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Ashlyn Kirby (Foard), 14:49.01

• Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Mario Santos-Morales (Foard), 12:49.28

• Girls’ shot put: Imani Ikard (Foard), 20 feet 3 inches

• Boys’ shot put: Jacob Howard (Foard), 39 feet 4 inches

• Girls’ discus throw: Kacey Swartley (Foard), 74 feet 10 inches

• Boys’ discus throw: Jacob Howard (Foard) 104 feet 0 inches

• Girls’ long jump: Elizabeth Sumpter (St. Stephens), 15 feet 2 inches

• Boys’ long jump: Christopher Mazo (Foard), 17 feet, 2.5 inches

• Girls’ triple jump: Heather Wright (Foard), 27 feet 5 inches

• Boys’ triple jump: Kevin Romero (Foard), 36 feet 6 inches

• Girls’ high jump: Navaeh Garris (Foard), 4 feet 2 inches

• Boys’ high jump: Austin Stilwell (Foard), 5 feet 0 inches

• Boys’ pole vault: Dylan Vue (Foard), 7 feet 6 inches

TRACK AND FIELD

Hickory boys finish second at North Iredell

The Red Tornadoes posted 146 points on the boys’ side to finish second behind host North Iredell (161.5 points) on Tuesday in Olin, while West Iredell came in third with 89.5 points, East Wilkes finished fourth with 58, Statesville took fifth with 36 and North Carolina School for the Deaf came in sixth with two. On the girls’ side, North Iredell was first with 209 points, followed by second-place West Iredell (73 points), third-place East Wilkes (64), fourth-place Statesville (61) and fifth-place Hickory (23).

Individual event winners were as follows:

• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: North Iredell, 11:05.98

• Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: North Iredell, 9:49.80

• Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Antaveon Steele (West Iredell), 17.41

• Girls’ 100-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 13.31

• Boys’ 100-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 11.45

• Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Statesville, 1:54.83

• Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Statesville, 1:37.55

• Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Val Celi (North Iredell), 6:13.11

• Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 4:55.11

• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Statesville, 53.52

• Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Hickory, 46.00

• Girls’ 400-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 1:00.10

• Boys’ 400-meter dash: Malachi Hernandez (North Iredell), 53.43

• Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Cadence Wenzell (North Iredell), 1:00.12

• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Antaveon Steele (West Iredell), 45.60

• Girls’ 800-meter run: Val Celi (North Iredell), 2:57.99

• Boys’ 800-meter run: Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 2:11.24

• Girls’ 200-meter dash: Erica Anderson (North Iredell), 28.14

• Boys’ 200-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 23.34

• Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Karli Townsell (Statesville), 12:19.97

• Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Maddox Gant (North Iredell), 11:34.49

• Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: North Iredell, 4:43.53

• Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: North Iredell, 3:53.92

• Girls’ high jump: Lilly Adams (East Wilkes), 5 feet 0 inches

• Boys’ high jump: James Jackson (North Iredell), 5 feet 10 inches

• Boys’ pole vault: Brian Schoellner (Hickory), 10 feet 0 inches

• Girls’ long jump: Ailena Mykins (North Iredell), 15 feet 9.5 inches

• Boys’ long jump: John Jackson (North Iredell), 21 feet 2 inches

• Girls’ triple jump: Ailena Mykins (North Iredell), 29 feet 4 inches

• Boys’ triple jump: Eric Adams (East Wilkes), 37 feet 7 inches

• Girls’ shot put: Jewell Allen (North Iredell), 28 feet 8 inches

• Boys’ shot put: Austin Sloan (North Iredell) 38 feet 2 inches

• Girls’ discus throw: Madeleine Johnson (Hickory), 95 feet 1 inch

• Boys’ discus throw: Jake Prince (Hickory), 111 feet 7 inches

BOYS GOLF

Bandys wins Catawba Valley 2A match at River Oaks

The Trojans emerged victorious during a seven-team match involving squads from the Catawba Valley 2A Conference on Tuesday at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville. Bandys posted a team score of 172 behind a top four of Atley Gabriel (40), Sam Harwell (41), Owen Little (45) and Chase Barnette (46), while East Burke was second with a team score of 185, third-place West Lincoln had a team score of 195 and the fourth- through seventh-place teams were as follows: Maiden (203), Newton-Conover (219), Lincolnton (237) and West Caldwell (256).

East Burke’s top four scorers were Sam Mace (40), Nicholas Newton (45), Eli Carico (49) and Peyton Smith (51), while West Lincoln’s top four scorers were Lawson Harkey (37), Zach Hendricks (50), Kace Burnette (50) and Holden Turner (58). Meanwhile, Maiden’s top four scorers were Mason Nolley (45), Korbyn Lawing (47), Korbyn Harris (51) and Coleman Williams (60).

Newton-Conover’s four competitors were Hatley Hicks (46), Luke Wilkinson (48), Gus Fox (61) and Jake McNeely (64), while Lincolnton was represented by Chandler Setzer (51), Evan Reed (61), Colin Kincade (62) and Andrew Phelps (63). As for West Caldwell, its top four scorers consisted of Job Clawson (58), Carson McMasters (62), Luke Roberts (67) and Ayden Bolllinger (69).

The next match involving Catawba Valley 2A teams takes place next Tuesday at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden.

Foard wins Western Foothills 3A match at Westport

North Lincoln hosted a Western Foothills 3A Conference match on Tuesday at Westport Golf Club in Denver, with Fred T. Foard finishing first with a team score of 167, East Lincoln taking second with a team score of 177 and Hickory coming in third with a team score of 185. Finishing fourth was North Lincoln (187), while West Iredell came in fifth (198), North Iredell took sixth (202), St. Stephens finished seventh (231) and Statesville came in eighth (236).

Foard was led by a top four of Jay Busic (38), Max Cranford (39), Preston Setzer (44) and Keith Dickerson (46), while East Lincoln’s top four consisted of Drew Coppin (39), Landon Jay (46), Jared Meyers (46) and Will Faulkenberry (46) and Hickory’s top four was made up of Cole Boggs (41), Aiden Bridgers (47), Henry Nichols (48) and Jack Tomlinson (49). Meanwhile, North Lincoln’s top four scorers were Dylan Nestor (42), Cameron Peacock (46), Garrett Davis (48) and Nate Aberle (51).

West Iredell was represented by Chance Barnes (43), Taylor Gregory (45), Bryson Layne (52) and Adam Goins (58), while North Iredell’s top four scorers were Bryson Morrison (46), Brixon Burgess (50), Beckham Tharpe (52) and Jackson Morrison (54). St. Stephens was led by a 50 from Carter Gscheidmeier, a 51 from Tucker Bland and a 58 from Hayden Davis, with Statesville’s top four scorers consisting of Sam Buckner (49), David Pineda (52), Jaikyn Blankenship (67) and Steven Hamby (68).

The next match involving Western Foothills 3A teams will be hosted by West Iredell next Tuesday at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville.