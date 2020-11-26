H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard sweeps Warriors, captures 15th straight win

Alexander Central (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) totaled 12 team blocks with Brianna Abernathy notching six and Dakota Clawson recording four, while Abernathy also had eight kills to go with nine kills and 21 digs from Gracie Harrington. Bryanna Payne chipped in 17 assists and eight digs for the Cougars, who also received three assists apiece from Emily Brown and Madalyn Motley and eight digs from Shelbi Coffey.

After South Caldwell (1-3, 1-3) hosts Watauga on Monday, Alexander Central visits Watauga on Wednesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

West Iredell hosts Bunker Hill, Foard and Hibriten

Bunker Hill, Foard and Hibriten traveled to West Iredell for a quad meet on Tuesday in Statesville, with Foard taking first on the boys’ side with 39 points, Bunker Hill finishing second with 41 and Hibriten coming in third with 46. On the girls’ side, Hibriten and Foard both earned 33 points with the Panthers taking first due to their fifth-highest finisher completing the race before the Tigers’ fifth-highest finisher. Additionally, Bunker Hill came in third in the girls’ race with 59 points.