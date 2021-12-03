H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard sweeps nonconference quad match, extends win streak to 76

SHELBY — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team traveled to Crest High School on Thursday for a nonconference quad match against the host Chargers, T.C. Roberson and Gaffney (South Carolina). Following a 71-12 win over Crest and 77-0 victories over both Roberson and Gaffney, the Tigers are now 7-0 on the season and have won 76 dual matches in a row.

In the victory over Crest, Foard received wins from George Coleman at 106 pounds (first-period pin), Sebastian Richards at 113 (forfeit), Parker Johns at 120 (first-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 126 (first-period pin), Hunter Clark at 132 (first-period pin), Brock Carey at 138 (first-period pin), Dawson Cody at 145 (second-period pin), Landon Slager at 152 (first-period pin), Conner Weaver at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 182 (21-5 technical fall), Joel Parrish at 195 (first-period pin) and Dylan Smith at 220 (second-period pin).