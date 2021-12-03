H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard sweeps nonconference quad match, extends win streak to 76

SHELBY — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team traveled to Crest High School on Thursday for a nonconference quad match against the host Chargers, T.C. Roberson and Gaffney (South Carolina). Following a 71-12 win over Crest and 77-0 victories over both Roberson and Gaffney, the Tigers are now 7-0 on the season and have won 76 dual matches in a row.
In the victory over Crest, Foard received wins from George Coleman at 106 pounds (first-period pin), Sebastian Richards at 113 (forfeit), Parker Johns at 120 (first-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 126 (first-period pin), Hunter Clark at 132 (first-period pin), Brock Carey at 138 (first-period pin), Dawson Cody at 145 (second-period pin), Landon Slager at 152 (first-period pin), Conner Weaver at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 182 (21-5 technical fall), Joel Parrish at 195 (first-period pin) and Dylan Smith at 220 (second-period pin).
Winning grapplers for the Tigers against Roberson included Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Richards at 113 (forfeit), Johns at 120 (first-period pin), Mejia at 126 (first-period pin), Clark at 132 (forfeit), Carey at 138 (15-0 technical fall), Cody at 145 (second-period pin), Slager at 152 (5-4 decision), Weaver at 160 (first-period pin), Birtchet at 170 (9-3 decision), Sam Drum at 182 (first-period pin), Evan Steiger at 195 (forfeit), Smith at 220 (first-period pin) and Andrew Jackson at 285 (first-period pin).
Against Gaffney, Foard added victories from Coleman at 106 (forfeit), Richards at 113 (20-4 technical fall), Johns at 120 (first-period pin), Mejia at 126 (15-0 technical fall), Clark at 132 (15-0 technical fall), Carey at 138 (first-period pin), Cody at 145 (17-1 technical fall), Slager at 152 (first-period pin), Weaver at 160 (first-period pin), Birtchet at 170 (first-period pin), Parrish at 182 (forfeit), Steiger at 195 (9-3 decision), Smith at 220 (first-period pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (first-period pin).
Foard will take part in the Lake Norman Duals on Saturday in Mooresville.
WRESTLING
Maiden 45, Burns 36
The Blue Devils knocked off the Bulldogs on the road Thursday in Lawndale, improving to 3-3 on the season. Maiden won eight of 14 weight classes, including five victories via pinfall.
Victorious grapplers for Maiden included Steven Baynes at 106 (forfeit), Miranda Valerio at 120 (7-3 decision), Christian Wiley at 126 (first-period pin), Jesse Wilson at 145 (forfeit), Zachary Beard at 152 (second-period pin), Ethan Bentley at 170 (third-period pin), Howard Yount at 195 (second-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (first-period pin).
The Blue Devils travel to West Wilkes for a quad match on Tuesday.
South Caldwell goes 0-2 at McDowell tri-match
The Spartans finished 0-2 during a tri-match at McDowell on Thursday, falling 72-6 at the hands of Avery County while losing to the host Titans by a 55-19 final. South Caldwell’s only winning wrestler against Avery was Brighton Deal at 113 (forfeit), while the Spartans’ victorious grapplers against McDowell included Deal at 113 (9-7 decision), Holden Fulcher at 120 (second-period pin), Jonah McBurney at 126 (8-0 major decision) and Larry Breeden at 145 (second-period pin).
South Caldwell (2-6) returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Hibriten for the Hampton-Tuttle Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hibriten 50, Wilkes Central 40
The Panthers defeated the Eagles on the road Thursday in Moravian Falls, building a 19-8 lead after the opening quarter before holding advantages of 28-22 at halftime and 35-27 through three periods. Hibriten (2-1) visits Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to Statesville on Dec. 14, while Wilkes Central (1-2) is at East Wilkes tonight before hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hibriten 46, Wilkes Central 42
The Panthers knocked off the Eagles during Thursday’s road game in Moravian Falls, grabbing a 14-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter before being outscored 14-2 in the second and 14-12 in the third. However, Hibriten doubled up Wilkes Central 18-9 in the fourth quarter to move to 2-1 on the season.
The Eagles (2-1) travel to East Wilkes tonight before hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Hibriten visits Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to West Caldwell next Friday.