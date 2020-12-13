H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard sweeps Hibriten, moves to 8-0 in 2020

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team easily defeated Hibriten at home on Friday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-5, 25-3 and 25-9. The Tigers (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received 10 kills from Michelle Thao to go with eight kills, four aces and five digs from Megan Dorsey.

Other standouts for Foard included Averie Dale with seven kills, Haley Johnston with six aces and 21 assists, Sarah Lingle with 11 assists and Lyndsie Warren and Trinity Tramel with nine and eight digs, respectively.

The Tigers visit Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Panthers (0-8, 0-8) host Caldwell County rival West Caldwell.

VOLLEYBALL

Bandys 3, North Lincoln 1

The Trojans rebounded from a road loss to Maiden on Thursday with a victory at North Lincoln on Friday in Lincolnton. After winning the opening set by a 25-13 score, Bandys (5-2, 5-2 South Fork 2A Conference) dropped the second set 25-22 before winning the next two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-20.

The Trojans host Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday, while the next match on the schedule for North Lincoln (3-3, 3-3) is a home date against Maiden on Dec. 21.