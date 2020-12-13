H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard sweeps Hibriten, moves to 8-0 in 2020

The Fred T. Foard volleyball team easily defeated Hibriten at home on Friday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-5, 25-3 and 25-9. The Tigers (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received 10 kills from Michelle Thao to go with eight kills, four aces and five digs from Megan Dorsey.
Other standouts for Foard included Averie Dale with seven kills, Haley Johnston with six aces and 21 assists, Sarah Lingle with 11 assists and Lyndsie Warren and Trinity Tramel with nine and eight digs, respectively.
The Tigers visit Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Panthers (0-8, 0-8) host Caldwell County rival West Caldwell.
VOLLEYBALL
Bandys 3, North Lincoln 1
The Trojans rebounded from a road loss to Maiden on Thursday with a victory at North Lincoln on Friday in Lincolnton. After winning the opening set by a 25-13 score, Bandys (5-2, 5-2 South Fork 2A Conference) dropped the second set 25-22 before winning the next two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-20.
The Trojans host Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday, while the next match on the schedule for North Lincoln (3-3, 3-3) is a home date against Maiden on Dec. 21.
SWIMMING
South Caldwell hosts Watauga and Owen
The Spartans entertained the Pioneers and the Warhorses — the latter competed virtually — in a tri-meet on Wednesday at the Lenoir Aquatic Center. The South Caldwell boys finished first with 124 points, while Watauga came in second with 80 and Owen took third with 57.
On the girls’ side, Watauga finished first with 124 points, South Caldwell was second with 85 and Owen was third with 69.
Individual winners, in order of event, were as follows:
• Girls' 200-yard medley relay: Watauga (Lindsey Williams, Lauren Patterson, Greta Klein and Emma Kent), 2:00.61
• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: South Caldwell (Brody Carroll, Avery Annas, Luke Powell and Ben Tomberlin), 1:52.32
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Sara Ott (Watauga), 1:43.13
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Luke Powell (South Caldwell), 1:55.73
• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Scout Bolick (South Caldwell), 2:47.64
• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Ben Tomberlin (South Caldwell), 2:13.70
• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Greta Klein (Watauga), 26.18
• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Henryk Kosmala (Watauga), 23.01
• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Lauren Patterson (Watauga), 59.52
• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Brody Carroll (South Caldwell), 55.17
• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Emma Kent (Watauga), 59.76
• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Henryk Kosmala (Watauga), 51.81
• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Greer Bolick (South Caldwell), 6:09.63
• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Luke Powell (South Caldwell), 5:17.59
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Watauga (Lindsey Williams, Virginia St. Clair, Emma Kent and Lauren Patterson), 1:47.71
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Watauga (Victor Behrend-Martinez, Reid Triplett, Levi Temple and Henryk Kosmala), 1:50.50
• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Greta Klein (Watauga), 1:10.01
• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Brody Carroll (South Caldwell), 56.61
• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Lauren Patterson (Watauga), 1:10.01
• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Sam Hey (Owen), 1:05.50
• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: South Caldwell (Kayana Taylor, Greer Bolick, Scout Bolick and Abigail Chapman), 4:16.83
• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: South Caldwell (Brody Carroll, Avery Annas, Luke Powell and Ben Tomberlin), 3:40.56
South Caldwell and Watauga are also scheduled to take part in a tri-meet also involving Alexander Central on Jan. 12 at the Wilkes Family YMCA in Wilkesboro.
