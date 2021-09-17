H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer rallies past St. Stephens

NEWTON — Down 2-0 early, the Fred T. Foard boys soccer team battled back to defeat visiting St. Stephens 3-2 in a Western Foothills 3A Conference match on Thursday.

Controlling the right touchline early, the Indians scored twice by the ninth minute. Nick Burkett’s cross set up Isaac Zavala for the first goal in the fifth minute. A similar play set up Carter Bonini, who shook off defenders from 25 yards out and sent a right-footed shot on net.

Foard (4-2, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) countered up the middle with Irvin Martinez-Villa getting a breakaway on the ensuing kickoff and cutting the deficit in half. Kenai Singchanh got the Tigers even in the 31st minute when he got free after the midfielders won a 50-50 ball at midfield.

The Indians (5-2, 1-1) missed a pair of chances to retake the lead. In the 48th minute, a shot from Evan Brooks from close range was snatched by Foard goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff. Nine minutes later, Brooks also had a shot off a corner kick that a Tigers defender deflected away at the goal line.

The winning goal came soon after in the 58th minute, when the Indians were called for a handball in the 18-yard box. Martinez-Villa struck home the ensuing penalty kick for the match-winner.