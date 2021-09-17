H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer rallies past St. Stephens

NEWTON — Down 2-0 early, the Fred T. Foard boys soccer team battled back to defeat visiting St. Stephens 3-2 in a Western Foothills 3A Conference match on Thursday.
Controlling the right touchline early, the Indians scored twice by the ninth minute. Nick Burkett’s cross set up Isaac Zavala for the first goal in the fifth minute. A similar play set up Carter Bonini, who shook off defenders from 25 yards out and sent a right-footed shot on net.
Foard (4-2, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) countered up the middle with Irvin Martinez-Villa getting a breakaway on the ensuing kickoff and cutting the deficit in half. Kenai Singchanh got the Tigers even in the 31st minute when he got free after the midfielders won a 50-50 ball at midfield.
The Indians (5-2, 1-1) missed a pair of chances to retake the lead. In the 48th minute, a shot from Evan Brooks from close range was snatched by Foard goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff. Nine minutes later, Brooks also had a shot off a corner kick that a Tigers defender deflected away at the goal line.
The winning goal came soon after in the 58th minute, when the Indians were called for a handball in the 18-yard box. Martinez-Villa struck home the ensuing penalty kick for the match-winner.
Both teams next play conference matches on Monday. Foard will travel to West Iredell, while the Indians host North Iredell.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 1, Alexander Central 0
The Bears earned a nonconference home victory over the Cougars on Thursday in Claremont, with the lone goal coming from Christian Garcia. Goalkeeper Conner Mejia added six saves for Bunker Hill, which moved to 3-3-1 while dropping Alexander Central to 3-6-1.
Bunker Hill hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Lincoln on Monday, while Alexander Central entertains nonconference Kings Mountain.
Maiden 2, Cherryville 1
The Blue Devils beat the nonconference Ironmen on the road Thursday in Cherryville, getting two goals from Davis Higgins, an assist from Caleb Roundy and 10 saves from goalkeeper Cooper Houser. Maiden moved to 3-3-1, while Cherryville is now 1-4-1.
Maiden visits Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell on Monday, while Cherryville is at Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference foe Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, Watauga 2
The Tigers won their fifth straight match on Thursday, defeating the nonconference Pioneers 30-28, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13 during a road contest in Boone. Averie Dale had 15 kills and four blocks for Foard, which also received 10 kills and four blocks from Laney Craig, nine kills and seven blocks from Martina Foster and nine kills, two blocks and 21 digs from Maya Beatty.
Other standouts for the Tigers (9-1) were Lyndsie Warren with 21 digs, Haley Johnston with 15 digs and 30 assists, Natigan Crutchfield with 14 digs and Sarah Lingle with nine digs and 15 assists. Foard hosts Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent St. Stephens on Monday, while Watauga (8-3) entertains Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Alexander Central.
Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0
The Blue Devils notched their sixth win in a row during Thursday’s road match, beating the Wolves 25-13, 25-10 and 25-13 in Lincolnton. Ilysa Barr had 14 kills and 10 digs for Maiden, which also got 11 kills and 11 digs from Savannah Lail, 14 digs from Parker Sweet, 19 assists from Annalee Smith and 14 assists from Aleah Ikard.
Maiden (6-7, 5-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, Bandys on Wednesday and East Burke on Thursday, while Lincolnton (6-5, 2-4) travels to West Lincoln on Tuesday.
Newton-Conover 3, Bunker Hill 2
The Red Devils outlasted the Bears in five sets on the road Thursday in Claremont. Following a 25-23 loss in the opening set, Newton-Conover won 25-23 in the second set before falling 25-16 in the third set and winning the fourth and fifth sets by respective scores of 25-14 and 16-14.
Newton-Conover (5-4, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Maiden on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (4-7, 3-3) hosts Bandys.
Bandys 3, West Caldwell 0
The Trojans swept the Warriors at home Thursday in Catawba, moving to 7-4 overall and 5-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, West Caldwell fell to 0-11 overall and 0-6 in league play.
Bandys travels to Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while West Caldwell visits East Burke.
Alexander Central 3, Draughn 0
The Cougars knocked off the Wildcats during Thursday’s nonconference home contest in Taylorsville, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-20. Alexander Central improved to 6-1, while Draughn is now 7-5.
Alexander Central is at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga on Monday, while Draughn travels to nonconference McDowell before hosting Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Mountain Heritage on Tuesday.
West Lincoln 3, East Burke 0
The Rebels topped the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Lincolnton, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-19. Reese Abernethy had nine digs for East Burke, which also received six assists from Claire Cook.
East Burke (2-11, 2-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (5-7, 2-4) hosts a tournament against nonconference foes Hibriten and Cherryville on Saturday before entertaining Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexander Central 6, Ashe County 3
The Cougars defeated the visiting Huskies on Thursday in Taylorsville, winning five of six singles matches and one doubles match. Winning singles competitors for Alexander Central included Faith Zirkle (6-2, 6-0 over Claria Corley), Mackenzie Harper (6-4, 6-6 (9-7) over Julia Herman), Cassidy Caskaddon (6-2, 6-0 over Zada Little), Emmy Rogers (6-1, 6-1 over Maleah Lovell) and Taylor Sharpe (6-1, 6-2 over Bailey Richardson), while the Cougars also got a victory from the doubles team of Zirkle and Caskaddon (8-0 over Corley and Herman).
Ashe County’s only singles victory came from Ali Eller (6-2, 6-6 (7-5) over Rachel Skinner), while the Huskies’ doubles teams of Little and Lovell (9-7 over Harper and Rogers) and Eller and Richardson (8-7 (7-3) over Skinner and Sharpe) were also victorious. Alexander Central (6-0 overall, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Freedom on Monday, while Ashe County (1-4 overall, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Watauga.
GIRLS GOLF
Hibriten wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Panthers made it three consecutive victories in Northwestern 3A/4A matches to start the season, finishing with 143 total strokes on Thursday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton. Alexander Central was the runner-up with a team score of 146, while Watauga came in third with 152, South Caldwell finished fourth with 158, Ashe County took fifth with 169 and host Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
The top three scorers for each team — except for Freedom, which only had two golfers — were as follows:
• Hibriten: Trinity White 40, Mabry Land 51, Zoey Walker 52
• Alexander Central: Parker Matlock 45, Katelyn Harrington 49, Chelsey Arney 52
• Watauga: Bethany Critcher 50, Lucy Hodges 50, Emma Barr 52
• South Caldwell: Rylee Farr 49, Lana McCall 49, Kayla Watson 60
• Ashe County: Addie Shaw 51, Hailey Vandergraff 53, Paige Roten 65
• Freedom: Kaylen Best 56, Hana Piercy 58
The next Northwestern 3A/4A match will be held at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Granite Falls on Monday.