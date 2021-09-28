H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer overcomes halftime deficit

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0

The Tigers swept the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, winning 25-11, 25-19 and 25-7. Maya Beatty had 14 kills and nine digs for Foard, which also received nine kills and two aces from Laney Craig, nine kills and two blocks from Martina Foster and six kills, three blocks and two aces from Averie Dale.

Foard (13-2, 8-1 Western Foothills 3A) also got eight kills, two blocks, six digs and 22 assists from Sarah Lingle to go with two aces, 10 digs and 18 assists from Haley Johnston, 22 digs from Lyndsie Warren and 10 digs from Natigan Crutchfield. The Tigers host Statesville on Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-8, 0-7) visits East Lincoln.

Hickory 3, North Lincoln 1

The Red Tornadoes topped the Knights in four sets at home Monday in Hickory, falling 30-28 in the opening set before taking the next three 26-24, 25-16 and 25-23. Taylor Rose had 13 kills for Hickory to go with 12 from Elle Eichman and 10 apiece from Olivia Foster and Sage Boston, while Trinity Boston had five aces and Sami Gambill and Sophia Parrish registered four each.