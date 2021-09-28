H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer overcomes halftime deficit

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team defeated visiting East Lincoln 6-5 on Monday, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to triumph over the Mustangs in overtime. Derek Chacon scored both goals for the Tigers in OT as they outscored East Lincoln 2-1 during a pair of 10-minute periods.
Other goals for Foard (7-2, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) came from Jeremy Carranza, Irvin Martinez-Villa, Connor Josey and David Tamas. The Tigers are at North Lincoln on Wednesday, while East Lincoln (6-4, 4-1) visits St. Stephens.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 3, North Iredell 2
The Red Tornadoes slipped past the Raiders on the road Monday in Olin. Gabe Palencia scored twice for Hickory and Orlando Almanza registered the remaining goal, while Almanza and Ben Howard each finished with one assist.
Hickory (9-2-1, 3-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on Wednesday, while North Iredell (5-3-1, 2-2) travels to Statesville.
St. Stephens 2, North Lincoln 0
The Indians shut out the Knights at home Monday in Hickory, scoring both goals in the second half. St. Stephens improved to 5-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, while North Lincoln dropped to 4-6 and 0-3.
St. Stephens hosts East Lincoln on Wednesday, while North Lincoln hosts Statesville today before entertaining Foard on Wednesday.
Bunker Hill 3, Maiden 2
The Bears earned a one-goal road win over the Blue Devils on Monday in Maiden, receiving one goal apiece from Aiden Avilia, Christian Garcia and Raul Hernandez to go with two assists from Kevin Gonzalez. Conner Mejia added six saves for Bunker Hill in goal.
On the other side, Maiden (3-6-1, 1-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) got two unassisted goals from Max Martinez and 17 saves from goalkeeper Cooper Houser. The Blue Devils are at Lincolnton on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (5-3-1, 3-1) hosts Newton-Conover.
West Caldwell 7, West Lincoln 0
The Warriors blanked the Rebels on the road Monday in Lincolnton, moving to 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Lincoln, it fell to 2-10 overall and 0-5 in league play.
West Caldwell visits Bandys on Wednesday, while West Lincoln hosts East Burke.
Hibriten 4, Freedom 0
The Panthers shut out the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton, remaining unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. On the other side, Freedom dropped to 4-3-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Hibriten travels to Ashe County on Wednesday, while Freedom visits West Henderson tonight before traveling to South Caldwell on Wednesday.
Alexander Central 2, Ashe County 0
The Cougars defeated the Huskies at home Monday in Taylorsville, getting goals from Corey Lawson and Ethan Teague to go with an assist from Jay Ramirez. Alexander Central improved to 4-6-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Ashe County fell to 4-6-2 and 0-1.
Alexander Central is at Watauga on Wednesday, while Ashe County hosts Hibriten.
Watauga 5, South Caldwell 0
The Pioneers shut out the Spartans at home Monday in Boone, improving to 4-5-4 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping South Caldwell to 0-4 and 0-1. Watauga hosts Alexander Central on Wednesday, while South Caldwell entertains Freedom.
Lincolnton 5, East Burke 0
The Wolves blanked the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Icard, moving to 7-0-1 overall and 5-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. East Burke fell to 2-7-1 overall and 1-3 in league play ahead of Wednesday’s road match at West Lincoln, while Lincolnton hosts Maiden on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0
The Tigers swept the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, winning 25-11, 25-19 and 25-7. Maya Beatty had 14 kills and nine digs for Foard, which also received nine kills and two aces from Laney Craig, nine kills and two blocks from Martina Foster and six kills, three blocks and two aces from Averie Dale.
Foard (13-2, 8-1 Western Foothills 3A) also got eight kills, two blocks, six digs and 22 assists from Sarah Lingle to go with two aces, 10 digs and 18 assists from Haley Johnston, 22 digs from Lyndsie Warren and 10 digs from Natigan Crutchfield. The Tigers host Statesville on Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-8, 0-7) visits East Lincoln.
Hickory 3, North Lincoln 1
The Red Tornadoes topped the Knights in four sets at home Monday in Hickory, falling 30-28 in the opening set before taking the next three 26-24, 25-16 and 25-23. Taylor Rose had 13 kills for Hickory to go with 12 from Elle Eichman and 10 apiece from Olivia Foster and Sage Boston, while Trinity Boston had five aces and Sami Gambill and Sophia Parrish registered four each.
Boston led Hickory (9-5, 5-3 Western Foothills 3A) with three blocks, while Taylor Rose and Ali Rose had 27 and 25 digs, respectively, to go with 12 digs from Parrish and 11 digs and 48 assists from Gambill. The Red Tornadoes travel to North Iredell tonight before hosting crosstown rival St. Stephens on Wednesday, the same night North Lincoln (8-6, 4-5) visits North Iredell.
Alexander Central 3, Hibriten 1
The Cougars beat the Panthers in four sets on the road Monday in Lenoir, winning by set scores of 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15. Alexander Central moved to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Hibriten is now 10-6 and 1-2.
Alexander Central hosts Freedom on Wednesday, while Hibriten travels to South Caldwell.
North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0
The Raiders swept the Indians at home Monday in Olin, earning set victories of 25-22, 25-8 and 25-7. North Iredell moved to 11-1 overall and 6-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to tonight’s home match against Hickory and Wednesday’s road contest at North Lincoln, while St. Stephens is now 5-9 and 2-5 entering Wednesday’s road match against crosstown rival Hickory.
Ashe County 3, South Caldwell 0
The Huskies collected a road win over the Spartans on Monday in Hudson, earning set victories of 25-20, 31-29 and 25-15. Ashe County improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A heading into Wednesday’s road match at Watauga, while South Caldwell is now 2-9 and 1-3 entering Wednesday’s home contest against Hibriten.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, West Iredell 0
The Tigers beat the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, receiving singles wins from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Anna Schmidt (6-1, 6-1), Kaija Stodden (6-1, 6-0), Maria Cody (6-0, 6-1), Symone Akel (6-0, 6-0) and Roxy Sylvester (6-1, 6-1). Victorious doubles teams for Foard included Wolgemuth and Akel (8-0), Schmidt and Peyton Proctor (8-2) and Sylvester and Maddie Hetzel (8-1).
Foard (4-4 overall, 2-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-3 overall, 0-3 Western Foothills 3A) travels to St. Stephens today before visiting East Lincoln on Wednesday.
Newton-Conover 9, Lincolnton 0
The Red Devils earned a home win over the Wolves on Monday in Newton, getting singles victories from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0 over Emilee Reynolds), Lizzie Sain (6-0, 6-0 over Lucy Thompson), Keira Hirons (6-4, 6-1 over Emily Morris), Ella Cecil (6-0, 6-0 over Elizabeth Eudy), Paige Furr (6-0, 6-0 over Sydney Hoops) and Madeline Loy (6-0, 6-0 over Ashley Fisher). Doubles wins for Newton-Conover came from the teams of Sain and Cecil (8-3 over Reynolds and Thompson), Hirons and Loy (8-1 over Morris and Hoops) and Furr and Peyton Surridge (8-1 over Eudy and Fisher).
Newton-Conover (6-2 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln today before visiting Bandys on Thursday, while Lincolnton (2-2 overall, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Wednesday.
Hibriten 8, Ashe County 1
The Panthers captured a home victory over the Huskies on Monday in Lenoir, getting singles wins from Cassey Vaught (6-0, 6-0), Keira Andrews (6-4, 6-3), Kennedi Harper (6-3, 6-1), Charlotte Gardner (6-4, 6-0), Natalie Jones (6-2, 6-1) and Maddy Reid (6-1, 6-2). Victorious doubles teams for Hibriten included Vaught and Harper (8-1) and Reid and Jones (8-3).
Hibriten (9-3 overall, 5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Watauga on Wednesday, while Ashe County (1-6 overall, 0-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Alexander Central on Thursday.
South Caldwell 7, Freedom 2
The Spartans defeated the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton. South Caldwell improved to 3-3 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Freedom fell to 0-5 in both.
South Caldwell hosts Watauga today before entertaining Alexander Central on Wednesday, while Freedom hosts Alexander Central on Oct. 6.
North Lincoln 6, Hickory 3
The Knights knocked off the Red Tornadoes on the road Monday in Hickory. Winning singles competitors for Hickory were Nicole Kozischek (7-5, 6-1 over Anna Gore) and Landon Beard (6-2, 6-2 over Addisen Heavner), while the Red Tornadoes also got a doubles victory from the team of Kozischek and Jonellis Heredia (8-4 over Anna Gore and Natalie Gore).
Hickory (5-2 overall, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (10-2 overall, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell.
North Iredell 8, St. Stephens 1
The Raiders defeated the Indians at home Monday in Olin, with St. Stephens’ only victory coming from singles competitor Klaire Starr (7-5, 6-2 over Lily Warren). St. Stephens moved to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, while North Iredell improved to 7-3 and 3-1.
St. Stephens hosts West Iredell today before visiting Hickory on Wednesday, while the Raiders are at North Lincoln on Wednesday.
Watauga 8, Alexander Central 1
The Pioneers beat the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s only win coming from singles competitor Taylor Sharpe (6-2, 6-0 over Macayla Kanoy). Alexander Central is now 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Watauga is 5-0 in both.