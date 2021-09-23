H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer earns 7-3 win over Statesville

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team defeated visiting Statesville 7-3 on Wednesday, receiving two goals apiece from Irvin Martinez-Villa, Landon Miller and Derek Chacon to go with a goal from Cesar Cisneros off an assist from Jeremy Carranza. The Tigers scored four goals in the first half before each squad recorded three in the second half.
Foard (5-2, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) is at West Iredell on Friday before hosting East Lincoln on Monday, while the Greyhounds (1-6-1, 0-3) travel to West Iredell on Monday and North Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting North Iredell next Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 9, West Lincoln 0
The Red Devils shut out the Rebels at home Wednesday in Newton, improving to 4-6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference following their first two-match winning streak of the season. On the other side, West Lincoln fell to 2-9 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Newton-Conover is at Bandys on Monday, while West Lincoln visits West Caldwell.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Stephens 3, West Iredell 0
The Indians swept the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-21. St. Stephens moved to 5-8 overall and 2-4 in the Western Foothills 3A, while West Iredell is now 0-6 and 0-5.
St. Stephens visits North Iredell on Monday, while the Warriors host Fred T. Foard.
Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 0
The Cougars defeated the Spartans in straight sets at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, earning set victories of 25-13, 29-27 and 27-25. Alexander Central improved to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell dropped to 2-8 and 1-2.
Alexander Central hosts Ashe County tonight before traveling to Hibriten on Monday, while South Caldwell hosts Ashe County on Monday.
East Lincoln 3, Hickory 1
The Mustangs topped the Red Tornadoes in four sets at home Wednesday in Denver, nabbing their second consecutive victory to improve to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A. As for Hickory, it is now 8-5 overall and 4-3 in league action.
East Lincoln travels to Statesville on Monday, while the Red Tornadoes host North Lincoln.
Watauga 3, Hibriten 0
The Pioneers knocked off the Panthers on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, picking up set wins of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-13. Watauga moved to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Hibriten is now 10-5 and 1-1.