H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer earns 7-3 win over Statesville

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team defeated visiting Statesville 7-3 on Wednesday, receiving two goals apiece from Irvin Martinez-Villa, Landon Miller and Derek Chacon to go with a goal from Cesar Cisneros off an assist from Jeremy Carranza. The Tigers scored four goals in the first half before each squad recorded three in the second half.

Foard (5-2, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) is at West Iredell on Friday before hosting East Lincoln on Monday, while the Greyhounds (1-6-1, 0-3) travel to West Iredell on Monday and North Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting North Iredell next Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 9, West Lincoln 0

The Red Devils shut out the Rebels at home Wednesday in Newton, improving to 4-6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference following their first two-match winning streak of the season. On the other side, West Lincoln fell to 2-9 overall and 0-4 in league play.

Newton-Conover is at Bandys on Monday, while West Lincoln visits West Caldwell.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, West Iredell 0