H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer blanks Cavs in opener

The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team got the 2020-21 season off to a winning start with a 7-0 road victory over East Burke on Wednesday in Icard. The Tigers, who haven’t lost a season opener since 2015, moved to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
Foard hosts West Iredell on Monday, while the Cavaliers (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) entertain Hibriten tonight before traveling to Draughn on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 3, Freedom 0
The Red Tornadoes notched their second win in as many nights on the road Wednesday in Morganton. Hickory received goals from Carter Holt, Patrick Cecatto and Jose Vallecillos, while Mackenzie Tonks had four saves in goal during the shutout victory.
The Red Tornadoes (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) host Watauga on Monday, while the Patriots (0-1, 0-1) visit St. Stephens.
Bandys 4, Newton-Conover 4
The Trojans scored twice in each half during Wednesday’s road match in Newton, while the Red Devils scored all four of their goals in the second half to result in a tie with their Catawba County rivals. Bandys moved to 1-0-1 overall and 0-0-1 in South Fork 2A Conference play, while Newton-Conover is now 0-0-1 in both.
The Trojans host Lincolnton on Monday, while the Red Devils’ next scheduled contest is a home match against Lake Norman Charter next Wednesday.
Hibriten 9, West Iredell 0
The Panthers rolled past the Warriors on the road Wednesday, scoring six goals in the opening half and three in the second half to blank West Iredell and move to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play. On the other side, the Warriors dropped to 2-1 in both.
Hibriten, which visits East Burke tonight before hosting Patton on Monday, got three goals and one assist from David Franquiz, one goal apiece from Zach Young, Trent Allen, Simon Hawkins, Samuel Dyer, Nathaniel Wright and Johnny Pineda, three assists from Gerardo Rodriguez, two assists from Kevin Rivera and one assist from Allen Meza. Meanwhile, West Iredell travels to Fred T. Foard on Monday.
McDowell 7, St. Stephens 6
The Titans won a wild contest over the Indians at home Wednesday in Marion. Both teams scored a goal in regulation and during overtime, setting up a penalty-kick shootout that was won 5-4 by McDowell.
McDowell improved to 1-1 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play ahead of Monday’s trip to South Caldwell, while St. Stephens dropped to 0-1 in both. The Indians host Freedom on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 60, Watauga 39
Northwestern 3A/4A foes played a nonconference contest on Wednesday, with the visiting Cougars winning by 21 points on the road in Boone. Alexander Central upped its record to 5-1, while Watauga remained winless at 0-6.
Chesney Stikeleather had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Cougars, who also received 16 points from Gracie Harrington and 14 points and 13 boards from Nikki Hagy. The Pioneers were led by 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Caroline Farthing.
Alexander Central hosts Watauga on Tuesday, while Watauga entertains South Caldwell on Friday.