H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard soccer blanks Cavs in opener

The Trojans host Lincolnton on Monday, while the Red Devils’ next scheduled contest is a home match against Lake Norman Charter next Wednesday.

Hibriten 9, West Iredell 0

The Panthers rolled past the Warriors on the road Wednesday, scoring six goals in the opening half and three in the second half to blank West Iredell and move to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play. On the other side, the Warriors dropped to 2-1 in both.

Hibriten, which visits East Burke tonight before hosting Patton on Monday, got three goals and one assist from David Franquiz, one goal apiece from Zach Young, Trent Allen, Simon Hawkins, Samuel Dyer, Nathaniel Wright and Johnny Pineda, three assists from Gerardo Rodriguez, two assists from Kevin Rivera and one assist from Allen Meza. Meanwhile, West Iredell travels to Fred T. Foard on Monday.

McDowell 7, St. Stephens 6

The Titans won a wild contest over the Indians at home Wednesday in Marion. Both teams scored a goal in regulation and during overtime, setting up a penalty-kick shootout that was won 5-4 by McDowell.