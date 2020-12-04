H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard’s Trimm, Coulter help Tigers finish 1st during quad meet

The Fred T. Foard cross country team finished first overall during Thursday’s home quad meet in Newton, taking the top spot in the boys’ race with 31 points and coming in second on the girls’ side with 36. Finishing second through fourth on the boys’ side were Bunker Hill with 54 points, East Burke with 55 and West Iredell with 90.
Other schools recording team scores in the girls’ race were first-place East Burke with 32 points and third-place Bunker Hill with 58, while West Iredell didn’t have enough runners to qualify.
Foard’s Ben Trimm was the top individual finisher in the boys’ race with a time of 16:22.51, while East Burke’s Luke Elliott came in second with a time of 18:01.54 and Foard’s Kobus Wilkinson was third with a time of 18:29.20. Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin and Zachary Smyre added fourth- and fifth-place finishes with respective times of 18:35.74 and 18:36.98.
Mario Santos-Morales finished sixth for the Foard boys with a time of 19:10.32, with East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White coming in seventh (19:16.86), West Iredell’s Austin Cope finishing eighth (19:30.80) and Foard’s Nathanael Hughes taking ninth (19:37.13). Rounding out the top 10 was Bunker Hill’s James Skeens with a time of 19:47.23.
The rest of the top 15 in the boys’ 41-runner field consisted of East Burke’s Davin Price with an 11th-place time of 19:56.42 followed by a quartet of Foard competitors. The Tigers’ Alex Ledford finished 12th with a time of 20:07.26, while Riley Hampton had a 13th-place time of 20:33.26, Austin Malouin had a 14th-place time of 21:01.55 and Michael Greer had a 15th-place time of 21:05.45.
As for the girls’ race, which included 23 total runners, it was won by Foard’s Karina Coulter with a time of 19:23.57. Coming in second was East Burke’s Meah Walsh with a time of 21:18.20, while West Iredell’s Madison Milliron came in third with a time of 23:04.07, East Burke’s Piper Strong finished fourth with a time of 24:24.88 and Foard’s Riley Vogel took fifth with a time of 24:41.60.
Finishing sixth in the girls’ race was Foard’s Katie Wilkinson with a time of 24:42.42, while Bunker Hill’s Maya Cappelletty and Makayla Herman came in seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 24:55.93 and 25:07.71. Taking ninth was West Iredell’s Lindsay Green with a time of 25:55.41, and finishing 10th was East Burke’s Kylie McFalls with a time of 26:25.38.
Rounding out the top 15 on the girls’ side were East Burke’s Janie Ennis and Madison Fowler in 11th and 12th with respective times of 26:32.95 and 26:45.04, Foard’s Rose Hull in 13th (26:53.38), East Burke’s Mary Blankenship in 14th (27:16.25) and Bunker Hill’s Hailee Morrison in 15th (28:10.63).
Foard travels to Bunker Hill for a quad meet on Tuesday, while East Burke will be one of three teams to visit West Iredell in a separate quad meet featuring Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference squads.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hibriten hosts West Caldwell, Patton and Draughn
The Panthers hosted three fellow Northwestern Foothills 2A teams for a quad meet on Thursday at the Lenoir Greenway, with Patton finishing first in the boys’ race as well as the girls’ competition, Draughn taking second in the boys’ race and third in the girls’ competition and Hibriten finishing third in the boys’ race and second in the girls’ competition. West Caldwell didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score in the boys’ race, and had no participants on the girls’ side.
Patton had 30 points in the boys’ race and 25 in the girls’ race, while Draughn finished with 33 points on the boys’ side and 48 on the girls’ side. Meanwhile, Hibriten registered 65 points in the boys’ race and 48 in the girls’ race, although it finished ahead of Draughn in the latter due to receiving a faster time from its sixth-place runner.
The 23-runner boys’ field was paced by Draughn’s Reed Farrar with a first-place time of 17:04.41, while Patton’s Vance Jones finished second with a time of 17:08.72 and Draughn’s Andrew Albright came in third with a time of 18:06.14. Taking fourth was Patton’s Gabe Maksoud with a time of 18:48.32, with teammate Caden Clontz coming in fifth with a time of 19:14.86.
Grady Wooden of Draughn took sixth in the boys’ race with a time of 19:33.38, while the Wildcats’ Jonathan Garcia had a seventh-place time of 19:47.90 and Hibriten’s Rylan Sedlacek was eighth with a time of 19:51.66. Nick Corn of Patton added a ninth-place time of 19:55.82, with teammate Connor Ruddisill posting a 10th-place time of 19:58.95.
Rounding out the top 15 on the boys’ side were Hibriten’s Grayson Clark with an 11th-place time of 20:01.03, Patton’s Daniel Chandler with a 12th-place time of 20:04.80, Patton’s Austin McGuire with a 13th-place time of 20:12.35, West Caldwell’s Jace Bumgarner with a 14th-place time of 20:58.14 and West Caldwell’s Jacob Spencer with a 15th-place time of 21:07.80.
Of the 17 runners in the girls’ race, Patton’s Madison Clay had a first-place time of 19:17.71 and Draughn’s Regen Bridges had a second-place time of 24:34.22. Draughn’s Ambria Blalock clocked in third at 24:58.41, while Patton’s Melia Carswell and Georgia Wood rounded out the top five with respective times of 25:02.16 and 26:00.28.
Amanda Kardol of Hibriten was sixth in the girls’ race with a time of 26:54.40, while Patton’s Juli Stewart was seventh with a time of 27:19.92 and teammate Rachel Gamewell was eighth with a time of 27:37.23. Finishing ninth was Hibriten’s Jazmin Valdez with a time of 27:59.97, with teammate Emma Brown coming in 10th with a time of 29:19.28.
Hibriten also filled three of the remaining top 15 spots on the girls’ side, with Charis Keen posting an 11th-place time of 29:21.36, Emily Hussong recording a 12th-place time of 29:47.26 and Katie Whisnant taking 15th with a time of 31:33.35. Draughn’s Savannah Gentieu added a 13th-place time of 31:19.88, while fellow Wildcat Libby Toole came in 14th with a time of 31:28.15.
Hibriten and Draughn will be among the Northwestern Foothills 2A teams to participate in a quad meet at West Iredell on Tuesday, while Patton and West Caldwell are two of the squads set to compete in a quad meet at Bunker Hill.
South Caldwell hosts McDowell
The Spartans topped the Titans in a home dual meet on Thursday in Hudson, compiling 28 points to win the boys’ race compared to 31 for McDowell. On the girls’ side, South Caldwell had 15 points and the Titans didn’t have any participants.
There were 15 competitors in the boys’ race, which was won by McDowell’s Emir Juarez-Azpeitia with a time of 19:35.00. Teammate Fabian Bradley took second with a time of 19:55.30, while South Caldwell’s Caleb Rash posted a third-place time of 19:55.80, the Spartans’ Levi Bowman was fourth with a time of 20:16.00 and the Titans’ Marshall Lamb finished fifth with a time of 20:27.00.
South Caldwell filled the next eight spots on the boys’ side, with the sixth through 13th finishers, in order, including Ethan Littell (21:15.00), Austin Shore (21:31.00), Ashton Edwards (21:34.00), Ian Roland (21:36.00), Parker Bowman (22:27.00), Jonah McBurney (22:44.00), Michael Hawkins (23:48.00) and Sam Velasquez (24:28.00). McDowell’s Joseph Moss came in 14th with a time of 24:49.00, while the Titans’ Derek Meany was 15th with a time of 28:39.00.
There were six runners in the girls’ race, all from South Caldwell. The Spartans’ Madison Austin finished first with a time of 24:52.00, while Karli West was second with a time of 27:26.00, Liza Salisbury came in third with a time of 28:21.00, Shayla Crain finished fourth with a time of 31:13.00, Abby Robinson took fifth with a time of 31:39.00 and Kaylee Borders came in sixth with a time of 34:50.00.
South Caldwell is at Freedom on Monday, while McDowell hosts Alexander Central.
St. Stephens hosts Alexander Central
The Indians entertained the Cougars in a dual meet at Riverbend Park in Conover on Thursday, taking first overall with 45 total points (30 in the boys’ race, 15 in the girls’ race). On the other side, Alexander Central’s boys had 25 points to go with 42 in the girls’ race.
Twenty boys competed, with St. Stephens’ Jackson Black posting a first-place time of 18:48.00 and Alexander Central’s Colten Matthews coming in second with a time of 19:04.00. Taking third was Jacob Perez of Alexander Central with a time of 19:15.00, while St. Stephens’ Jeremy Brown was fourth with a time of 19:48.00 and Alexander Central’s Luke Kiziah was fifth with a time of 19:53.00.
The Cougars’ Dominick Miller finished sixth on the boys’ side with a time of 20:07.00, with the Indians’ Payce Sherrill (seventh; 20:09.00) and Caleb Ledford (eighth; 20:17.00) holding down the next two spots. Coming in ninth was Alexander Central’s Grayson Lail with a time of 21:14.00, while St. Stephens’ Aydan Reep was 10th with a time of 21:23.00.
Alexander Central’s Dylan Jamison took 11th in the boys’ race with a time of 22:04.00, just ahead of teammate Culver Holland who had a 12th-place time of 23:00.00. St. Stephens’ Daniel Zavala Mendina was 13th with a time of 23:24.00, while Gavin Hoskins of Alexander Central was 14th (24:02.00) and the Cougars’ Gage Walker was 15th (25:54.00).
Of the 18 girls who participated, St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores was first with a time of 23:10.00, and she was followed by four of her teammates. The Indians’ Sarah McNeil took second with a time of 24:22.00, Eva Cronin came in third with a time of 24:44.00, Hilary Ramirez was fourth with a time of 25:00.00 and Zoe Coburn finished fifth with a time of 25:23.00.
Coming in sixth in the girls’ race was Alexander Central’s Maya Adams with a time of 25:38.00, while teammates Galilea Reyes and Caroline Deal were seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 26:42.00 and 27:05.00. St. Stephens’ Amber Kiefer took ninth with a time of 27:24.00, with the Cougars’ Abigail DeJarnette posting a 10th-place time of 28:00.00.
The Cougars’ Genesis Ponce clocked in 11th on the girls’ side with a time of 28:09.00, while teammates Meredith Miller and Corin Muscarelli posted times of 28:09.00 and 28:24.00 to finish 12th and 13th, respectively. St. Stephens’ Jordyn Hordan had a 14th-place time of 31:00.00, with the Indians’ Andrea Bejernari coming in 15th with a time of 32:20.00.
St. Stephens travels to Hickory on Monday, while the Cougars visit McDowell.
Hickory hosts Watauga
The Red Tornadoes welcomed the Pioneers to Hickory for a dual meet on Thursday, but finished second in both boys’ and girls’ action. Hickory amassed 47 points in the boys’ race compared to 16 for Watauga, while its 50 points on the girls’ side was well below the Pioneers’ 15.
Watauga filled the top four spots in the boys’ race, which was won by Korbin Anderson with a time of 16:52.50. He was followed by Rein Freeman in second (16:52.93), Ethan Cannon in third (17:40.57) and Haden Miller in fourth (17:47.75), while Hickory’s Jack McIntosh posted a fifth-place time of 17:48.82.
The Pioneers’ Abe Bachman finished sixth in the boys’ 28-runner field with a time of 17:49.28, while fellow Pioneers Micah Rushin and Wesley Coatney were seventh and eighth, respectively, with time of 17:58.78 and 18:24.90. Watauga’s Spencer Cathey came in ninth with a time of 18:53.53, and teammate Collin Anderson was 10th with a time of 19:01.00.
Hickory’s Carter Schrag took 11th in the boys’ race with a time of 19:18.15, while Watauga’s Luke Ramsdell was 12th with a time of 19:35.86. The Pioneers’ Thomas Cook posted a 13th-place time of 20:01.57, followed by the Red Tornadoes’ Clint Powers (14th; 20:06.22) and Clayton Boggs (15th; 20:07.32).
As for the girls’ race, which included 20 total participants, it was won by Watauga’s Sidra Miller with a time of 19:39.00. She was followed by fellow Pioneers Sophie Beach (second; 20:15.00), Gwendolyn Anderson (third; 20:20.00), Rachel Cathey (fourth; 20:42.00), Brianna Anderson (fifth; 21:15.00), Moriah Bollman (sixth; 21:17.00) and Izzy Browman-Fulks (seventh; 21:27.00).
Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach was the eighth-place finisher on the girls’ side with a time of 21:40.00. Behind her were Watauga’s Ella Triplett (ninth; 21:50.00) and Andriana Rink (10th; 22:16.00).
Lauren Lyerly was 11th for the Red Tornadoes in the girls’ race with a time of 22:38.00, while teammate Emma Neal was 12th with a time of 22:42.00. Watauga’s Caroline Beach-Verhay finished 13th with a time of 23:08.00, with teammates Sullivan McAulay and Rowena Brown coming in 14th and 15th, respectively, with time of 23:22.00 and 23:29.00.
Hickory hosts St. Stephens on Monday, while Watauga entertains South Caldwell next Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, East Burke 0
The Tigers knocked off the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-10. Michelle Thao had 10 kills and six digs for Foard (6-0, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A), while Martina Foster had eight kills and two blocks, Haley Johnston finished with six digs and 17 assists, Sarah Lingle had 15 assists, Lyndsie Warren tallied two aces and seven digs, Trinity Tramel had four aces and six digs and Averie Dale and Jamianne Foster notched three blocks apiece.
Foard hosts West Iredell on Tuesday, while East Burke (2-4, 2-4) visits Draughn on Wednesday.
Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 0
The Cougars defeated the Spartans in a home match that was designated as a nonconference contest on Thursday in Taylorsville, winning by set scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-13. Brianna Abernathy had nine kills, one ace and one block for Alexander Central (3-3), which also got five kills and two blocks from Dakota Clawson along with four kills, one ace and one block from Gracie Harrington and four kills from Ashlyn Merritt.
Bryanna Payne added two aces and 11 assists for the Cougars, with Emily Brown supplying 10 assists and Madalyn Motley notching seven assists. Of Alexander Central’s 59 digs, Kara Gryder had nine and Payne and Layna West had eight apiece.
The Cougars host Freedom on Monday, while South Caldwell (1-5) faces McDowell at home.
Patton 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Panthers swept the Bears at home on Thursday in Morganton, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-10. Patton improved to 5-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, while Bunker Hill fell to 2-4 in both.
Patton travels to Hibriten on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill looks to end a two-match losing streak at home against West Caldwell.
Draughn 3, West Caldwell 0
The Wildcats emerged victorious in straight sets on the road Thursday in Lenoir, beating the Warriors 25-22, 25-13 and 25-15. Draughn moved to 3-3 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, while West Caldwell is now 1-5 in both.
Draughn hosts East Burke on Wednesday, while West Caldwell travels to Bunker Hill.
West Iredell 3, Hibriten 0
The Warriors swept the Panthers at home Thursday in Statesville, notching set victories of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-4. West Iredell improved to 5-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, while Hibriten dropped to 0-6 in both.
The Warriors are at Foard on Tuesday, while the Panthers host Patton.
