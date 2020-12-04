H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard’s Trimm, Coulter help Tigers finish 1st during quad meet

The Panthers hosted three fellow Northwestern Foothills 2A teams for a quad meet on Thursday at the Lenoir Greenway, with Patton finishing first in the boys’ race as well as the girls’ competition, Draughn taking second in the boys’ race and third in the girls’ competition and Hibriten finishing third in the boys’ race and second in the girls’ competition. West Caldwell didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score in the boys’ race, and had no participants on the girls’ side.

Patton had 30 points in the boys’ race and 25 in the girls’ race, while Draughn finished with 33 points on the boys’ side and 48 on the girls’ side. Meanwhile, Hibriten registered 65 points in the boys’ race and 48 in the girls’ race, although it finished ahead of Draughn in the latter due to receiving a faster time from its sixth-place runner.

The 23-runner boys’ field was paced by Draughn’s Reed Farrar with a first-place time of 17:04.41, while Patton’s Vance Jones finished second with a time of 17:08.72 and Draughn’s Andrew Albright came in third with a time of 18:06.14. Taking fourth was Patton’s Gabe Maksoud with a time of 18:48.32, with teammate Caden Clontz coming in fifth with a time of 19:14.86.