H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard’s Cranford earns individual medalist honors

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard hosted a boys golf match against the remaining Western Foothills 3A Conference teams on Thursday at Catawba Country Club, with the Tigers’ Max Cranford taking individual medalist honors with a 2-under-par 70. Foard finished third as a team with 353 strokes, 27 shots behind event winner East Lincoln (326) and one shot behind runner-up Hickory (352).

Coming in fourth in the team standings was North Iredell with a score of 365, while North Lincoln (377) finished fifth, West Iredell (397) took sixth, St. Stephens (409) came in seventh and Statesville (445) finished eighth. Event winner East Lincoln was led by a 78 from Trent Wharton, with Drew Coppin shooting an 81, Will Faulkenberry finishing with an 83 and Landon Jay posting an 84.

Hickory’s top four scorers were Cole Boggs (82), Jack Tomlinson (84), Henry Nichols (88) and Parker Shepler (98), while Foard got the 70 from Cranford to go with an 84 from Jay Busic, a 96 from Preston Setzer and a 103 from Keith Dickerson. Meanwhile, North Iredell was led by an 86 from Brixan Burgess, an 87 from Bryan Harrison, a 94 from Beckham Tharpe and a 98 from Jackson Morrison.

North Lincoln’s top individual finisher was Conley Killian with an 88, followed by Cameron Peacock (96), Cooper Kline (96) and Garrett Davis (97). As for West Iredell, it received a 79 from Chance Barnes, a 92 from Taylor Gregory, a 112 from Adam Goins and a 114 from Bryson Layne.

St. Stephens was represented by Carter Gscheidmeier (88), Carter Larson (89), Tucker Bland (116) and Hayden Davis (116). Furthermore, Statesville’s participants consisted of Sam Buckner (87), Austin Sherrill (111), David Pineda (121) and Jaikyn Blankenship (126).

The next Western Foothills 3A match is scheduled for Monday at Twin Oaks Golf Course in Statesville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 8, West Lincoln 0: The Red Devils blanked the Rebels at home Thursday in Newton, moving to 5-5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Tuesday’s road match against Bandys. On the other side, West Lincoln dropped to 6-4 overall and 1-3 in league play entering Tuesday’s visit to West Caldwell.

Hickory Christian Academy 7, Alexander Central 0: The Knights scored three goals in the first half before adding four more in the second half of a shutout victory over the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville. Hickory Christian (10-1) is at Foothills Athletic Conference opponent Davidson Day on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (1-8) travels to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Freedom on Monday.

Lincolnton 6, West Caldwell 1: The Wolves topped the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Caldwell to 0-9 and 0-3. Lincolnton travels to East Burke on Tuesday, while West Caldwell hosts West Lincoln.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke boys, Ashe girls win Bunker Hill meet: Bunker Hill hosted a meet on Thursday in Claremont, with the East Burke boys coming in first out of 10 teams and the Ashe County girls finishing first out of nine squads. East Burke’s boys had 146 points to finish ahead of second-place Maiden (139), third-place Bunker Hill (131), fourth-place Lincoln Charter (76), fifth-place Ashe (74), sixth-place Hickory Christian Academy (23), seventh-place Mountain Island Charter (16), eighth-place West Caldwell (8) and University Christian (8) and 10th-place Patton (7).

On the girls’ side, first-place Ashe tallied 152.5 points. Second-place Maiden had 121.5 points, while Hickory Christian (73) came in third, Bunker Hill (55) finished fourth, East Burke (51) took fifth, Lincoln Charter (46) came in sixth, West Caldwell (43) finished seventh, University Christian (31) took eighth and Mountain Island Charter (11) came in ninth.

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Hickory Christian (Savannah Huckabee, Cate Hata, Jocelyn Taylor, Sydney Sparks), 11:07.00

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Ashe County (Andrew Worley, Noah Farmer, Joseph Cary, Dylan Carpenter), 9:11.31

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 17.46

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 14.89

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Andrew Peterson (Ashe County), 10.72

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:58.17

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:36.24

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Meah Walsh (East Burke), 5:46.07

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Tucker Calder (Lincoln Charter), 4:58.05

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Maiden, 57.86

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Maiden, 44.80

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Sydney Sparks (Hickory Christian), 1:06.51

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Nymier Ramseur (Maiden), 54.93

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 51.45

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Mason Carpenter (Ashe County), 43.38

Girls’ 800-meter run: Katherine Elliott (Lincoln Charter), 2:39.03

Boys’ 800-meter run: Joel McCloskey (Lincoln Charter), 2:04.43

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Katlyn French (Ashe County), 28.03

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Andrew Peterson (Ashe County), 23.54

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Maiden, 4:46.17

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Lincoln Charter (Brandon Wright, Matthew Radin, Joe McCloskey, Manix Ferreira)

Girls’ high jump: Katlyn French (Ashe County), 4 feet 10 inches

Boys’ high jump: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 6 feet 2 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Olivia Ellis (Bunker Hill), 9 feet 0 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 13 feet 0 inches

Girls’ long jump: Jezik Martin (Ashe County), 15 feet 1 inches

Boys’ long jump: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke) 19 feet 9.5 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Grace White (Maiden), 27 feet 9 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Chance Stull (Maiden), 37 feet 6.5 inches

Girls’ shot put: Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County), 35 feet 0 inches

Boys’ shot put: Aaron Lefevers (Maiden), 39 feet 0 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Emily Hartsoe (Ashe County) 123 feet 8 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Aaron Lefevers (Maiden), 118 feet 6 inches