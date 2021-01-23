H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls win 4th straight

The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team fell behind by double digits early in Thursday’s road game against Patton, but rallied to top the Panthers 59-52 in Morganton. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Tigers, who moved to 4-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
Foard was down 15-5 after the opening quarter, but led 25-22 at halftime and 46-30 entering the fourth period before holding on to win by a seven-point final margin. The Tigers got a game-high 22 points from Alexis Wolgemuth, with Samaria Tipps adding 15 and Carley West finishing with 10.
Double-digit scorers for Patton (4-2, 4-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) were Reece Fisher with 18 points and Nevaeh Duckworth with 16. The Panthers are scheduled to visit West Iredell next Thursday, while Foard hosted West Caldwell on Friday before hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bunker Hill 47, Hibriten 42
The Bears overcame a spirited effort by the visiting Panthers to win by five points on Thursday in Claremont. Bunker Hill improved to 6-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play, while Hibriten dropped to 2-4 in both.
Bunker Hill travels to Fred T. Ford on Tuesday, while the Panthers host West Caldwell.
East Burke 53, West Caldwell 12
The Cavaliers led 12-0 after the first quarter, 25-7 at the half and 45-12 through three quarters during Thursday’s home contest in Icard. Marabeth Huffman scored a game-high 14 points for East Burke, while Allie Cooke finished with 10.
East Burke is now 1-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while the Warriors are 0-4 in both. The Cavs visit West Iredell on Tuesday, while West Caldwell traveled to Fred T. Foard on Friday before visiting Hibriten on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bunker Hill 57, Hibriten 40
The Bears earned their first victory of the season on Thursday at home, building a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Panthers 15-11 in the second and 16-6 in the third en route to a 17-point win in Claremont. Bunker Hill moved to 1-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Hibriten fell to 1-1 in both.
Bunker Hill hosted Draughn on Friday before traveling to Patton next Friday, while the Panthers were at West Iredell on Friday before hosting West Caldwell on Tuesday.
West Iredell 68, Draughn 57
The Warriors collected an 11-point home win over the Wildcats on Thursday in Statesville, building a 21-19 lead after the first quarter before falling behind 38-33 at the half and then outscoring Draughn 20-7 and 15-12 over the final two frames. Jace Burke had 17 points and seven assists for West Iredell, while Qualyne Johnson posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with 15 points and seven boards from Nolan Cassidy and 11 points from Jakari Whittenburg.
Draughn (0-2, 0-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) received 11 points apiece from Brayden Schutt and Marshall Byrd, while Luke Rector and Elijah Tillery each chipped in 10 points. The Wildcats were at Bunker Hill on Friday before hosting Patton on Tuesday, while West Iredell (1-1, 1-1) hosted Hibriten on Friday before entertaining Patton next Thursday.