H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls win 4th straight

East Burke 53, West Caldwell 12

The Cavaliers led 12-0 after the first quarter, 25-7 at the half and 45-12 through three quarters during Thursday’s home contest in Icard. Marabeth Huffman scored a game-high 14 points for East Burke, while Allie Cooke finished with 10.

East Burke is now 1-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while the Warriors are 0-4 in both. The Cavs visit West Iredell on Tuesday, while West Caldwell traveled to Fred T. Foard on Friday before visiting Hibriten on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bunker Hill 57, Hibriten 40

The Bears earned their first victory of the season on Thursday at home, building a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Panthers 15-11 in the second and 16-6 in the third en route to a 17-point win in Claremont. Bunker Hill moved to 1-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Hibriten fell to 1-1 in both.

Bunker Hill hosted Draughn on Friday before traveling to Patton next Friday, while the Panthers were at West Iredell on Friday before hosting West Caldwell on Tuesday.