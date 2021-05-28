H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls tennis blanks West Iredell

The Fred T. Foard girls tennis team defeated West Iredell 9-0 during Wednesday’s home match in Newton. The Tigers improved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Warriors are now 2-3 in both.
Winning singles players for Foard included Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Rebecca Camacho), Claire Boger (6-1, 6-0 over Michelle Hendrix), Adia Livert (6-1, 6-0 over Brooklyn Gibson), Anna Schmidt (6-1, 6-0 over Yeva Tucker), Maria Cody (6-1, 6-0 over Addison Gallyon) and Haley Johnston (6-1, 6-0 over Alyssa Weaver), while the Tigers also received doubles victories from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-0 over Hendrix and Camacho), Livert and Johnston (8-3 over Gibson and Gallyon) and Cody and Schmidt (8-2 over Tucker and Jena Gregory).
Foard visited East Burke in its regular-season finale on Thursday, while West Iredell hosted Hibriten.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexander Central 8, McDowell 1
The Cougars topped the Titans on the road Wednesday in Marion, getting singles wins from Hannah Maltba (6-4, 6-4 over Madi Smith), Caroline Wills (6-2, 6-4 over Paige Shaw), Mackenzie Harper (6-1, 6-0 over Mary Grace Smith), Faith Zirkle (6-1, 6-0 over Kylie Handy), Emmy Rogers (6-4, 6-4 over Claire Surphlis) and Briley Martin (6-4, 6-0 over Tessa Ross). Alexander Central also received doubles victories from the teams of Wills and Rogers (8-1 over Smith and Surphlis) and Zirkle and Martin (8-0 over Avaughni Thomas and Mckinna Young).
Alexander Central (5-4 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) traveled to Hickory on Thursday before hosting the Red Tornadoes next Wednesday, while McDowell (2-6 overall, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Freedom next Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
North Lincoln wins South Fork 2A Conference championship meet
The South Fork 2A Conference held its two-day league championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bandys High in Catawba, with North Lincoln taking first place with 415.5 overall points (Boys: 198; Girls: 217.5), Bandys finishing second with 202.5 points (Boys: 81; Girls: 121.5), Lake Norman Charter coming in third with 192 points (Boys: 118; Girls: 74), Maiden taking fourth with 156 points (Boys: 100; Girls: 56), East Lincoln finishing fifth with 135.5 points (Boys: 71.5; Girls: 64), West Lincoln grabbing sixth with 100.5 points (Boys: 47.5; Girls: 53), Newton-Conover taking seventh with 83 points (Boys: 37; Girls: 46) and Lincolnton coming in eighth with 49 points (Boys: 17; Girls: 32).
Individual first-place finishers in each event were as follows:
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 10:52.96
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 9:00.20
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Kayli Page (North Lincoln), 17.79
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 14.45
Girls’ 100 meters: Ryan Selden (Lake Norman Charter), 12.82
Boys’ 100 meters: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 11.18
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 1:54.92
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:33.14
Girls’ 1,600 meters: Angie Allen (North Lincoln), 5:07.49
Boys’ 1,600 meters: Grant Howlett (Lake Norman Charter), 4:23.77
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 53.14
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Maiden, 45.00
Girls’ 400 meters: Anaia Mayner (North Lincoln), 1:00.70
Boys’ 400 meters: Tyler Johnson (Newton-Conover), 52.60
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 51.22
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 40.00
Girls’ 800 meters: Angie Allen (North Lincoln), 2:25.18
Boys’ 800 meters: Grant Howlett (Lake Norman Charter), 1:59.02
Girls’ 200 meters: Ryan Selden (Lake Norman Charter), 26.55
Boys’ 200 meters: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 22.72
Girls’ 3,200 meters: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 11:52.65
Boys’ 3,200 meters: Jacob Scott (North Lincoln), 9:52.20
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:24.08
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 3:38.14
Girls’ high jump: Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln); 4 feet, 6 inches
Boys’ high jump: Parker Lemmond Pait (Maiden); 5 feet, 8 inches
Girls’ pole vault: Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln); 10 feet, 0 inches
Boys’ pole vault: Logan Jones (North Lincoln); 8 feet, 6 inches
Girls’ long jump: Payton Turner (North Lincoln); 16 feet, 2.5 inches
Boys’ long jump: Craig Rathbone (North Lincoln); 20 feet, 7.5 inches
Girls’ triple jump: Payton Turner (North Lincoln); 32 feet, 1 inch
Boys’ triple jump: Kadin Frye (Maiden); 39 feet, 11 inches
Girls’ shot put: Gracie Elmore (West Lincoln); 32 feet, 1 inch
Boys’ shot put: Ty Castro (North Lincoln); 49 feet, 9 inches