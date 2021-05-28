 Skip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls tennis blanks West Iredell
H.S. ROUNDUP

H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls tennis blanks West Iredell

Fred T. Foard Tigers

The Fred T. Foard girls tennis team defeated West Iredell 9-0 during Wednesday’s home match in Newton. The Tigers improved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Warriors are now 2-3 in both.

Winning singles players for Foard included Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Rebecca Camacho), Claire Boger (6-1, 6-0 over Michelle Hendrix), Adia Livert (6-1, 6-0 over Brooklyn Gibson), Anna Schmidt (6-1, 6-0 over Yeva Tucker), Maria Cody (6-1, 6-0 over Addison Gallyon) and Haley Johnston (6-1, 6-0 over Alyssa Weaver), while the Tigers also received doubles victories from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-0 over Hendrix and Camacho), Livert and Johnston (8-3 over Gibson and Gallyon) and Cody and Schmidt (8-2 over Tucker and Jena Gregory).

Foard visited East Burke in its regular-season finale on Thursday, while West Iredell hosted Hibriten.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alexander Central 8, McDowell 1

The Cougars topped the Titans on the road Wednesday in Marion, getting singles wins from Hannah Maltba (6-4, 6-4 over Madi Smith), Caroline Wills (6-2, 6-4 over Paige Shaw), Mackenzie Harper (6-1, 6-0 over Mary Grace Smith), Faith Zirkle (6-1, 6-0 over Kylie Handy), Emmy Rogers (6-4, 6-4 over Claire Surphlis) and Briley Martin (6-4, 6-0 over Tessa Ross). Alexander Central also received doubles victories from the teams of Wills and Rogers (8-1 over Smith and Surphlis) and Zirkle and Martin (8-0 over Avaughni Thomas and Mckinna Young).

Alexander Central (5-4 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) traveled to Hickory on Thursday before hosting the Red Tornadoes next Wednesday, while McDowell (2-6 overall, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Freedom next Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

North Lincoln wins South Fork 2A Conference championship meet

The South Fork 2A Conference held its two-day league championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bandys High in Catawba, with North Lincoln taking first place with 415.5 overall points (Boys: 198; Girls: 217.5), Bandys finishing second with 202.5 points (Boys: 81; Girls: 121.5), Lake Norman Charter coming in third with 192 points (Boys: 118; Girls: 74), Maiden taking fourth with 156 points (Boys: 100; Girls: 56), East Lincoln finishing fifth with 135.5 points (Boys: 71.5; Girls: 64), West Lincoln grabbing sixth with 100.5 points (Boys: 47.5; Girls: 53), Newton-Conover taking seventh with 83 points (Boys: 37; Girls: 46) and Lincolnton coming in eighth with 49 points (Boys: 17; Girls: 32).

Individual first-place finishers in each event were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 10:52.96

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 9:00.20

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Kayli Page (North Lincoln), 17.79

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 14.45

Girls’ 100 meters: Ryan Selden (Lake Norman Charter), 12.82

Boys’ 100 meters: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 11.18

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 1:54.92

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:33.14

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Angie Allen (North Lincoln), 5:07.49

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Grant Howlett (Lake Norman Charter), 4:23.77

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 53.14

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Maiden, 45.00

Girls’ 400 meters: Anaia Mayner (North Lincoln), 1:00.70

Boys’ 400 meters: Tyler Johnson (Newton-Conover), 52.60

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 51.22

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 40.00

Girls’ 800 meters: Angie Allen (North Lincoln), 2:25.18

Boys’ 800 meters: Grant Howlett (Lake Norman Charter), 1:59.02

Girls’ 200 meters: Ryan Selden (Lake Norman Charter), 26.55

Boys’ 200 meters: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter), 22.72

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 11:52.65

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Jacob Scott (North Lincoln), 9:52.20

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:24.08

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 3:38.14

Girls’ high jump: Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln); 4 feet, 6 inches

Boys’ high jump: Parker Lemmond Pait (Maiden); 5 feet, 8 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln); 10 feet, 0 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Logan Jones (North Lincoln); 8 feet, 6 inches

Girls’ long jump: Payton Turner (North Lincoln); 16 feet, 2.5 inches

Boys’ long jump: Craig Rathbone (North Lincoln); 20 feet, 7.5 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Payton Turner (North Lincoln); 32 feet, 1 inch

Boys’ triple jump: Kadin Frye (Maiden); 39 feet, 11 inches

Girls’ shot put: Gracie Elmore (West Lincoln); 32 feet, 1 inch

Boys’ shot put: Ty Castro (North Lincoln); 49 feet, 9 inches

Girls’ discus: Tar Giles-Robinette (East Lincoln); 114 feet, 6 inches

Boys’ discus: Ty Castro (North Lincoln); 148 feet, 7 inches

