H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls tennis blanks West Iredell

The Fred T. Foard girls tennis team defeated West Iredell 9-0 during Wednesday’s home match in Newton. The Tigers improved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Warriors are now 2-3 in both.

Winning singles players for Foard included Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Rebecca Camacho), Claire Boger (6-1, 6-0 over Michelle Hendrix), Adia Livert (6-1, 6-0 over Brooklyn Gibson), Anna Schmidt (6-1, 6-0 over Yeva Tucker), Maria Cody (6-1, 6-0 over Addison Gallyon) and Haley Johnston (6-1, 6-0 over Alyssa Weaver), while the Tigers also received doubles victories from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-0 over Hendrix and Camacho), Livert and Johnston (8-3 over Gibson and Gallyon) and Cody and Schmidt (8-2 over Tucker and Jena Gregory).

Foard visited East Burke in its regular-season finale on Thursday, while West Iredell hosted Hibriten.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alexander Central 8, McDowell 1