H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls soccer shuts out Warriors

The Fred T. Foard girls soccer team dominated West Caldwell at home Wednesday in Newton, winning 9-0 in a battle of Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference squads. The Tigers are now 2-0 both overall and in league play, while the Warriors are 0-2 in both.

Natigan Crutchfield and Anna Schmidt each had two goals and one assist for Foard, which also received one goal apiece from five other players. Wolgemuth recorded a shutout for the Tigers in goal.

Foard was scheduled to visit Draughn on Thursday, but that contest was postponed to April 12. The Tigers visit Hibriten on Tuesday, while West Caldwell is at West Iredell.

GIRLS SOCCERSt. Stephens 5, South Caldwell 0

The Indians blanked the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, scoring two goals in the first half and three in the second half. Juliette Hessong had three goals and one assist for St. Stephens, which also got one goal and one assist from Linsy Rios to go with one goal from Sarah McNeil.

Maggie Brock added two saves for St. Stephens (2-1, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) in goal. The Indians are at Hickory on Monday, while South Caldwell (1-3, 1-3) hosts Alexander Central.

Hickory 3, Alexander Central 0