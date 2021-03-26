H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls soccer shuts out Warriors

The Fred T. Foard girls soccer team dominated West Caldwell at home Wednesday in Newton, winning 9-0 in a battle of Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference squads. The Tigers are now 2-0 both overall and in league play, while the Warriors are 0-2 in both.
Natigan Crutchfield and Anna Schmidt each had two goals and one assist for Foard, which also received one goal apiece from five other players. Wolgemuth recorded a shutout for the Tigers in goal.
Foard was scheduled to visit Draughn on Thursday, but that contest was postponed to April 12. The Tigers visit Hibriten on Tuesday, while West Caldwell is at West Iredell.
GIRLS SOCCERSt. Stephens 5, South Caldwell 0
The Indians blanked the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, scoring two goals in the first half and three in the second half. Juliette Hessong had three goals and one assist for St. Stephens, which also got one goal and one assist from Linsy Rios to go with one goal from Sarah McNeil.
Maggie Brock added two saves for St. Stephens (2-1, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) in goal. The Indians are at Hickory on Monday, while South Caldwell (1-3, 1-3) hosts Alexander Central.
Hickory 3, Alexander Central 0
Leading 1-0 at the half, the Red Tornadoes added two more goals in the second half of a shutout victory over the Cougars during Wednesday’s home match in Hickory. Madeline Mosteller finished with two goals and one assist for Hickory, while Zoey Tucker had one goal and one assist to go with three saves from goalkeeper Taylor Rose.
The Red Tornadoes (3-0, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) host St. Stephens on Monday, while Alexander Central (1-3, 1-3) visits South Caldwell.
Maiden 1, North Lincoln 0
The Blue Devils received a first-half goal from Brittny Cabalceta off a free kick and made it stand up in a road win over the Knights on Wednesday in Lincolnton. Goalkeeper Payton Nolley earned her second shutout of the season for Maiden, which is now 3-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference.
North Lincoln (1-3, 1-3) is at Newton-Conover on Monday, while Maiden hosts East Lincoln.
Lake Norman Charter 9, Newton-Conover 0
The Knights blanked the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Huntersville, scoring all nine goals in the opening half. Lake Norman Charter is now 4-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover is 2-2 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts North Lincoln on Monday, while Lake Norman Charter visits Lincolnton.
East Lincoln 10, Bandys 1
The Mustangs led 4-1 at the half before adding six goals in the second half of a nine-goal home victory over the Trojans on Wednesday in Denver. East Lincoln moved to 3-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Bandys dropped to 0-4 in both.
Bandys hosts West Lincoln on Monday, while East Lincoln travels to Maiden.
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 13, Hickory 0
The Cougars won via the 10-run mercy rule in five innings on the road Wednesday in Hickory. Alexander Central scored three runs in the top of the first, one in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Faith Carrigan improved to 3-0 for the Cougars (4-0, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) after throwing a perfect game that included eight strikeouts. Alexander Central outhit the Red Tornadoes 12-0 behind an offensive attack that included three hits and one RBI from Chesney Stikeleather and two hits and one RBI from Peyton Price, and the Cougars also benefited from seven Hickory errors.
Alexander Central is at South Caldwell on Monday, while Hickory (2-2, 1-2) plays host to St. Stephens.
South Caldwell 21, St. Stephens 1
The Spartans cruised past the Indians at home Wednesday in Hudson in a contest that was called after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule. South Caldwell improved to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while St. Stephens dropped to 0-3 in both.
The Spartans host Alexander Central on Monday, while the Indians visit Hickory.
East Lincoln 6, Newton-Conover 0
The Mustangs shut out the Red Devils on the road Wednesday in Newton, outhitting them 10-6 while scoring three runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and one in the sixth. East Lincoln moved to 2-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover fell to 1-1 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts Bandys today in a contest that was postponed from Thursday, while the Mustangs were scheduled to host Lincolnton on Thursday before visiting North Lincoln on Tuesday.