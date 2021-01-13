H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls send East Burke to 0-2

The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team grabbed a 41-32 road win over East Burke on Tuesday in Icard. The Tigers led 15-11 after the first quarter, 25-13 at the half and 28-22 through three periods.

Foard (1-1, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received a game-high 19 points from Alexis Wolgemuth, while Samaria Tipps added 11 and Davoney Dellinger scored six. On the other side, the Cavaliers (0-2, 0-2) got 10 points from Allie Cooke and nine from Aubrie Griggs but dropped back-to-back conference games for the first time since losing to Crest and R-S Central in consecutive contests on Feb. 3 and 6, 2015.

The Tigers host West Iredell on Thursday, while the Cavs are at Draughn on Thursday before visiting Hibriten on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bunker Hill 64, Patton 51

The Bears trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and 32-26 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 21-8 and 17-11 over the final two periods on the road Tuesday in Morganton. Addie Wray led Bunker Hill with 21 points, while Olivia Ellis had 17.