H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls send East Burke to 0-2

The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team grabbed a 41-32 road win over East Burke on Tuesday in Icard. The Tigers led 15-11 after the first quarter, 25-13 at the half and 28-22 through three periods.
Foard (1-1, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received a game-high 19 points from Alexis Wolgemuth, while Samaria Tipps added 11 and Davoney Dellinger scored six. On the other side, the Cavaliers (0-2, 0-2) got 10 points from Allie Cooke and nine from Aubrie Griggs but dropped back-to-back conference games for the first time since losing to Crest and R-S Central in consecutive contests on Feb. 3 and 6, 2015.
The Tigers host West Iredell on Thursday, while the Cavs are at Draughn on Thursday before visiting Hibriten on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bunker Hill 64, Patton 51
The Bears trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and 32-26 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 21-8 and 17-11 over the final two periods on the road Tuesday in Morganton. Addie Wray led Bunker Hill with 21 points, while Olivia Ellis had 17.
Damireona Burch added 13 points for the Bears (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A), who also received nine from Faith Isenhour. Meanwhile, Patton (1-1, 1-1) was paced by double-digit scorers Reece Fisher (21 points) and Nevaeh Duckworth (11) with Cierra Lail adding nine.
Bunker Hill is at West Caldwell on Thursday before hosting West Iredell on Friday, while Patton travels to Hibriten on Thursday before visiting West Caldwell on Friday.
Newton-Conover 59, West Lincoln 20
The Red Devils outscored the Rebels 13-6, 26-3 and 17-2 over the first three quarters on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton. With the win, Newton-Conover improved to 2-0 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play, while West Lincoln is now 1-2 in both.
Newton-Conover visits Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while West Lincoln hosts Lincolnton.
Hibriten 54, West Iredell 50
The Panthers topped the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, moving to 1-1 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play. As for West Iredell, it fell to 0-2 in both ahead of road trips to Fred T. Foard and Bunker Hill on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Hibriten hosts Patton on Thursday before entertaining East Burke on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 55, West Lincoln 45
The Red Devils earned a 10-point road victory over the Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton, handing them their 73rd straight loss since a 50-47 home win over East Burke on Nov. 17, 2017. West Lincoln is now 0-3 this season both overall and in South Fork 2A play.
Newton-Conover (2-1, 2-1 South Fork 2A) led 17-9 after the opening quarter, 34-25 at halftime and 40-38 entering the fourth frame before pulling away for a 10-point triumph. The Red Devils travel to Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while the Rebels entertain Lincolnton.
East Burke 72, Fred T. Foard 32
The Cavaliers dominated the Tigers at home Tuesday in Icard, building an 18-11 lead after the first quarter, a 37-19 advantage at halftime and a 62-25 lead entering the final period. East Burke upped its record to 2-0 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A play behind Aasin Lor’s game-high 21 points to go with 11 from Logan Coffey and 10 from Jadon Cooke.
Fred T. Foard (0-2, 0-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) was paced by six points from Mateo Pena. The Tigers’ next scheduled contest is a road game at Patton next Thursday, while East Burke is at Draughn on Thursday.
Lincolnton 59, Bandys 40
The Trojans were no match for the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton. Despite building an 11-9 advantage after the first quarter, Bandys trailed 26-23 at halftime and 43-30 through three frames in the 19-point loss.
Bandys (0-3, 0-3 South Fork 2A) visits East Lincoln on Friday, while Lincolnton (2-1, 2-1) travels to West Lincoln.
Lake Norman Charter 59, Maiden 54
The Knights nabbed a five-point road victory over the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Maiden. Despite falling behind 30-21 at halftime, Lake Norman Charter rallied to outscore Maiden 23-12 and 15-12 in the third and fourth quarters.
Maiden dropped to 2-1 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while Lake Norman Charter moved to 1-1 in both. The Blue Devils travel to North Lincoln on Friday, the same night the Knights entertain Newton-Conover.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 12 Hickory 3, No. 5 Western Guilford 1
The Red Tornadoes beat the Hornets in four sets on the road Tuesday in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs in Greensboro. Following a 28-26 victory in the first set, Hickory lost the second set by a 29-27 score before winning 25-22 and 25-23 in the third and fourth sets.
Hickory (10-3) visits fourth-seeded Cox Mill (15-0) in the second round on Thursday, while Western Guilford finishes the season at 13-1.
No. 3 West Wilkes 3, No. 14 Maiden 0
The Blue Devils were eliminated by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Millers Creek. Set scores were 25-13, 25-7 and 25-22.
Maiden (11-4) got six kills and eight digs from Savannah Lail, with Isabella Abernathy adding four kills and two aces to go with 12 digs from Lainee Hentschel, nine assists from Adison Ford and five assists apiece from Abby Gantt and Annalee Smith. The Blue Devils’ season is over, while West Wilkes (15-0) hosts 11th-seeded Surry Central (12-3) in second-round action on Thursday.
No. 13 Patton 3, No. 4 East Lincoln 1
The Panthers topped the Mustangs in four sets in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Tuesday in Denver. Patton lost the first set by a 25-22 score before winning the next three by scores of 27-25, 30-28 and 25-17.
Kenady Roper and Ella Gragg had 27 and 23 kills, respectively, for the Panthers (13-2), who also got four aces from Izora Gragg, three blocks apiece from Izora Gragg and Lainey Poteet, 26 digs from Ella Gragg, 23 digs from Roper and 20 digs from Izora Gragg. Izora Gragg also had 51 assists for Patton, which travels to fifth-seeded West Stokes (14-0) in the second round on Thursday.
East Lincoln completes the season at 10-2.