H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls rout Greyhounds in final home game

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 70-29 home victory over Statesville on Wednesday at Jerry Copas Gym. The Tigers’ lone senior and leading scorer, Alexis Wolgemuth, led all scorers with 23 points in the win.

Samaria Tipps chipped in 19 points for Foard (14-9, 8-5 Western Foothills 3A Conference), which also got 15 from Davoney Dellinger. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds (4-17, 4-9) were paced by 10 points from Adriana Ferriell and nine from Nakayla White-Connor.

Foard will battle St. Stephens for the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament on the road Friday. Both teams are currently 14-9 overall and 8-5 in Western Foothills 3A play.

Statesville also returns to action on Friday at Hickory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 48, Lincolnton 37

The Trojans defeated the Wolves at home Wednesday in Catawba, receiving 17 points from Logan Dutka to go with nine from Kate Dutka and seven from Caroline McIntosh. As for Lincolnton, it got a game-high 23 points from Mackenzie Sand-Odom.