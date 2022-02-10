H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls rout Greyhounds in final home game

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 70-29 home victory over Statesville on Wednesday at Jerry Copas Gym. The Tigers’ lone senior and leading scorer, Alexis Wolgemuth, led all scorers with 23 points in the win.
Samaria Tipps chipped in 19 points for Foard (14-9, 8-5 Western Foothills 3A Conference), which also got 15 from Davoney Dellinger. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds (4-17, 4-9) were paced by 10 points from Adriana Ferriell and nine from Nakayla White-Connor.
Foard will battle St. Stephens for the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament on the road Friday. Both teams are currently 14-9 overall and 8-5 in Western Foothills 3A play.
Statesville also returns to action on Friday at Hickory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bandys 48, Lincolnton 37
The Trojans defeated the Wolves at home Wednesday in Catawba, receiving 17 points from Logan Dutka to go with nine from Kate Dutka and seven from Caroline McIntosh. As for Lincolnton, it got a game-high 23 points from Mackenzie Sand-Odom.
Bandys (13-8, 7-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) ends the regular season with a home game against Bunker Hill on Friday, while Lincolnton (3-16, 0-10) hosts West Lincoln on Friday and Bunker Hill on Saturday.
Alexander Central 46, Ashe County 44
The Cougars outlasted the Huskies in overtime during Wednesday’s home contest in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s Chesney Stikeleather scoring a game-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and six steals. The Cougars also received 15 points, five assists and three steals from Julianna Walter.
Ashe County (15-7, 4-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was led by 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals from Paige Overcash, with Jordan Jones adding 10 points, eight boards and six assists. Alexander Central (19-3, 7-2) hosts Freedom on Friday, while the Huskies entertain Watauga.
East Burke 70, Bunker Hill 38
The Cavaliers took down the Bears at home Wednesday in Icard, grabbing a 20-1 lead after the first quarter before extending their advantage to 47-16 at halftime and 62-28 entering the fourth period. East Burke (12-7, 8-3 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Maiden on Saturday, while Bunker Hill (7-13, 5-4) visits Bandys on Friday before traveling to Lincolnton on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Caldwell 87, Newton-Conover 48
The Warriors easily dispatched the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Lenoir, bouncing back from last Saturday’s loss to Maiden with a 39-point victory. West Caldwell (14-8, 11-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys tonight and East Burke on Friday, while Newton-Conover (3-20, 1-12) hosts Maiden on Friday.
Alexander Central 66, Ashe County 47
The Cougars beat the Huskies at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, with Evan Presnell scoring a game-high 27 points and reaching 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer in the final minute of the opening quarter. Presnell also finished with five rebounds and five assists, while Grove Lowrance recorded 13 points and seven boards and Avery Cook had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Ashe County (10-12, 2-7 Northwestern 3A/4A) got 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists from Jake Grubb, while Sawyer Eller had nine points. Alexander Central (20-3, 8-1) hosts Freedom on Friday, the same night the Huskies entertain Watauga.
Statesville 72, Fred T. Foard 66
The Greyhounds earned a six-point road victory over the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton behind a game-high 30 points from Torrey Miller, building a 16-12 advantage after the opening quarter before leading 36-32 at the half and 51-49 through three periods. On the other side, Foard was led by 19 points from freshman Graham Orndoff.
The Tigers (3-20, 2-11 Western Foothills 3A) travel to St. Stephens on Friday, while Statesville (8-11, 5-8) visits Hickory.
East Burke 55, Bunker Hill 49
The Cavaliers topped the Bears at home Wednesday in Icard, receiving a game-high 22 points from Logan Coffey to go with 10 from Carter Crump and eight apiece from Christian Primm and Caleb Hudson. As for Bunker Hill, it got 13 points from Kaden Bolick, 11 from Mack Little and nine from Devin Brice.
East Burke (5-15, 5-7 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Caldwell on Friday before visiting Maiden on Saturday, while Bunker Hill (5-15, 3-8) is at Bandys on Friday and Lincolnton on Saturday.