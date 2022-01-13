H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls defeat Statesville 68-35

STATESVILLE — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team earned its second straight win during Wednesday’s road game against Statesville, notching a 68-35 victory to move to 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The Tigers led 20-7 after the first quarter before holding a 35-16 advantage at the half and a 51-28 lead entering the fourth period.

Statesville (2-11, 2-3 Western Foothills 3A) travels to St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard’s trip to Hickory has been postponed to Feb. 2 — Friday’s varsity boys game at Hickory will still be held at approximately 6:15 p.m. following the completion of the JV girls and boys contests — and the Tigers’ next scheduled game is currently a home contest against St. Stephens on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Draughn 59, St. Stephens 51

The Wildcats nabbed an eight-point nonconference home win over the Indians on Wednesday in Valdese. The contest was tied at 12-all at the end of the opening quarter before Draughn led 26-25 at halftime and 43-30 through three frames.