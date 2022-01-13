H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard girls defeat Statesville 68-35

STATESVILLE — The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team earned its second straight win during Wednesday’s road game against Statesville, notching a 68-35 victory to move to 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The Tigers led 20-7 after the first quarter before holding a 35-16 advantage at the half and a 51-28 lead entering the fourth period.
Statesville (2-11, 2-3 Western Foothills 3A) travels to St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard’s trip to Hickory has been postponed to Feb. 2 — Friday’s varsity boys game at Hickory will still be held at approximately 6:15 p.m. following the completion of the JV girls and boys contests — and the Tigers’ next scheduled game is currently a home contest against St. Stephens on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Draughn 59, St. Stephens 51
The Wildcats nabbed an eight-point nonconference home win over the Indians on Wednesday in Valdese. The contest was tied at 12-all at the end of the opening quarter before Draughn led 26-25 at halftime and 43-30 through three frames.
Draughn (10-4) hosts Mountain Heritage in a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game on Friday, while St. Stephens (8-5) entertains Statesville in a matchup of Western Foothills 3A squads.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Statesville 76, Fred T. Foard 66
The Greyhounds defeated the Tigers at home Wednesday in Statesville, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Statesville improved to 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the Western Foothills 3A, while Foard dropped to 2-13 and 1-4 following its seventh straight defeat.
Statesville travels to St. Stephens on Friday, while the Tigers visit Hickory.
Freedom 65, Hibriten 45
The Patriots collected a 20-point home victory over the Panthers on Wednesday in Morganton, receiving a game-high 16 points from Drew Costello to go with 14 from Philly Harris, 12 from Amore Connelly and nine from Zion Thomas. On the other side, Hibriten got 15 points from Garrett Smargian and 10 apiece from Nylan Battle and Thomas Vaught.
Freedom (9-4, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits South Caldwell on Friday, while Hibriten (6-7, 0-1) hosts Ashe County.