H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard boys soccer tops Owen

The 11th-seeded Fred T. Foard boys soccer team advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs with a 2-1 road win over sixth-seeded Owen on Tuesday in Black Mountain. Josue Leal scored the Tigers’ first-half goal, while Carlos Erazo-Rojo found the back of the net in the second half.
Following the win over the Warhorses (8-3-1), the Tigers (12-2) host 14th-seeded Shelby (11-1-1) in the second round tonight. The Golden Lions knocked off third-seeded North Forsyth 7-6 in a penalty-kick shootout on Tuesday after playing to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 7 Ledford 3, No. 10 Newton-Conover 1
The Red Devils failed to win a postseason match for the first time since 2009 on the road Tuesday in Thomasville. The Panthers eliminated Newton-Conover from the 2A state playoffs, advancing to face second-seeded Forest Hills (11-2) at Monroe High tonight after the Yellow Jackets blanked 15th-seeded Thomasville 5-0 in the opening round.
Newton-Conover ends the season at 9-2-2, while Ledford is now 12-1-1.
No. 13 Providence 3, No. 4 South Caldwell 1
The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime before matching the Spartans with one goal apiece in the second half of Tuesday’s 4A state playoff opener in Hudson. Providence improved to 8-1, while South Caldwell ends the season at 5-7.
Providence visits fifth-seeded South Mecklenburg (9-1) in tonight’s second round after the Sabres won 5-1 over 12th-seeded East Forsyth on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 2, West Iredell 0
The Tigers shut out the Warriors in both teams’ season opener during Tuesday’s home match in Newton. Fred T. Foard held a 22-3 edge in shots including a 13-1 advantage in shots on goal, and the Tigers also earned two corner kicks as compared to none for West Iredell.
Foard (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) scored in the second minute of the contest when Rylea Coffey scored off an assist from Anna Schmidt, while the Tigers’ second goal came from Anna Schmidt off an assist from Monse Sanchez midway through the second half. Foard hosts West Caldwell today, while West Iredell (0-1, 0-1) is at Patton.
SOFTBALL
Maiden 14, Lincolnton 1
The Blue Devils jumped all over the Wolves to open the season during Monday’s home game in Maiden. Morgan Bohemier was the winning pitcher after allowing one run on two hits in four innings, while Rachel Cooke struck out the side in the top of the fifth to end the contest via the 10-run mercy rule.
Aubree Ikard scored for Maiden (1-0, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference) in the first inning on an error by Lincolnton’s second baseman, while an RBI hit from Bailey Crafton allowed Kyndell Propst to score in the second before Kaidyn Rogers knocked in both Aleah Ikard and Aubree Ikard. The Blue Devils also enjoyed productive innings in the third and fourth frames, highlighted by a pair of triples from Cooke that scored a total of four runs in the third and a solo home run from Aleah Ikard to go with an RBI triple from Crafton in the fourth (Crafton also recorded an RBI triple in the previous inning).
The Blue Devils travel to Lincolnton (0-1, 0-1) for a rematch tonight.
BOYS TENNIS
South Caldwell 7, Draughn 2
The Spartans earned a nonconference road win over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Valdese, winning five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches. South Caldwell moved to 1-0, while Draughn fell to 0-1.
South Caldwell hosted Hibriten on Wednesday before visiting the Panthers next Wednesday, while Draughn is scheduled to visit East Burke today.
North Lincoln 9, Alexander Central 0
The Knights won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches during Tuesday’s nonconference home victory over the Cougars in Lincolnton. Singles winners for North Lincoln included John Alex Carver (8-0 over Luke Davis), Riley Carroll (8-2 over Evan Sharpe), Nikolas Hissom (8-2 over Bodie King), Preston Bisson (8-0 over Jose Rodriguez), Ronald Mason Rudd (8-0 over Samuel Law) and Ross High (8-0 over Micah Kerley).
Doubles victories for the Knights (1-0 overall) came from the teams of Bisson and Rudd (6-4 over Davis and Sharpe), Boston Pope and Hissom (7-5 over King and Rodriguez) and Beckham Eury and Andrew Sigmon (6-4 over Law and Kerley). North Lincoln hosts nonconference Shelby next Monday, while Alexander Central (0-1 overall) traveled to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hickory on Wednesday before visiting Hibriten next Tuesday.