H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard boys soccer tops Owen

Providence visits fifth-seeded South Mecklenburg (9-1) in tonight’s second round after the Sabres won 5-1 over 12th-seeded East Forsyth on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 2, West Iredell 0

The Tigers shut out the Warriors in both teams’ season opener during Tuesday’s home match in Newton. Fred T. Foard held a 22-3 edge in shots including a 13-1 advantage in shots on goal, and the Tigers also earned two corner kicks as compared to none for West Iredell.

Foard (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) scored in the second minute of the contest when Rylea Coffey scored off an assist from Anna Schmidt, while the Tigers’ second goal came from Anna Schmidt off an assist from Monse Sanchez midway through the second half. Foard hosts West Caldwell today, while West Iredell (0-1, 0-1) is at Patton.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 14, Lincolnton 1

The Blue Devils jumped all over the Wolves to open the season during Monday’s home game in Maiden. Morgan Bohemier was the winning pitcher after allowing one run on two hits in four innings, while Rachel Cooke struck out the side in the top of the fifth to end the contest via the 10-run mercy rule.