H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard boys, Hibriten girls win league track meet

Hickory 10, Freedom 5: The Red Tornadoes doubled up the Patriots on the road Wednesday in a contest that was played at Shuey Field in Morganton. Hickory outhit Freedom 10-7 behind two hits and two RBIs from Blake Kiser, two hits and one RBI from Henry Stewart, two hits from Dean Hall, one hit and two RBIs from Tripp Young, one hit and one RBI from DeShawn Medley and one hit each from Isaiah McDowell and Eli Rose.