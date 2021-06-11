H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard boys, Hibriten girls win league track meet

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference held its track and field championship meet on Wednesday at Bunker Hill High in Claremont, with the Fred T. Foard boys taking first place with 194 points and the Hibriten girls finishing first with 166.5 points.
Finishing second through eighth on the boys’ side were Bunker Hill (165 points), East Burke (96.5), Hibriten (74.5), Patton (73), Draughn (40), West Caldwell (15) and West Iredell (10). Coming in second through eighth on the girls’ side were Foard (119), Bunker Hill (107.5), East Burke (83), West Iredell (73), Patton (35), Draughn (24) and West Caldwell (23).
Individual winners in each event were as follows:
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: East Burke, 12:29.04
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Patton, 8:40.20
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Brooklyn Bess (Foard), 19.85
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Kevin Cervantes (Foard), 16.49
Girls’ 100 meters: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 12.47
Boys’ 100 meters: Chadz Stevenson (Bunker Hill), 11.49
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Hibriten, 1:54.53
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Hibriten, 1:43.72
Girls’ 1,600 meters: Karina Coulter (Foard), 5:41.00
Boys’ 1,600 meters: Ben Trimm (Foard), 4:50.27
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Hibriten, 53.36
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 46.08
Girls’ 400 meters: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 58.60
Boys’ 400 meters: Vance Jones (Patton), 51.50
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Abby Kidder (Hibriten), 55.34
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Antaveon Steele (West Iredell), 44.71
Girls’ 800 meters: Karina Coulter (Foard), 2:50.40
Boys’ 800 meters: Luke Elliott (East Burke), 2:13.90
Girls’ 200 meters: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 25.43
Boys’ 200 meters: Chadz Stevenson (Bunker Hill), 23.47
Girls’ 3,200 meters: Karina Coulter (Foard), 11:59.08
Boys’ 3,200 meters: Ben Trimm (Foard), 10:35.73
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Hibriten, 4:34.63
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Foard, 3:40.82
Girls’ high jump: Haley Crowe (Hibriten); 4 feet, 8 inches
Boys’ high jump: Connor Ruddisill (Patton); 6 feet, 4 inches
Girls’ pole vault: Olivia Ellis (Bunker Hill); 8 feet, 6 inches
Boys’ pole vault: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke); 14 feet, 7.25 inches
Girls’ long jump: Jada Brown (Hibriten); 18 feet, 2 inches
Boys’ long jump: Kaliq Ramseur (Bunker Hill); 19 feet, 8.5 inches
Girls’ triple jump: Lariyah Clark (West Iredell); 36 feet, 9 inches
Boys’ triple jump: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke); 40 feet, 2.5 inches
Girls’ shot put: Jordan Schlageter (Hibriten); 30 feet, 1 inch
Boys’ shot put: Noah Rooks (East Burke); 46 feet, 11.5 inches
Girls’ discus: Taylor Bostain (East Burke); 79 feet, 4 inches
Boys’ discus: Noah Rooks (East Burke); 153 feet, 3 inches
The 2A West Regional meet is scheduled to take place next Friday at East Burke High in Icard.
Baseball
Hickory 10, Freedom 5: The Red Tornadoes doubled up the Patriots on the road Wednesday in a contest that was played at Shuey Field in Morganton. Hickory outhit Freedom 10-7 behind two hits and two RBIs from Blake Kiser, two hits and one RBI from Henry Stewart, two hits from Dean Hall, one hit and two RBIs from Tripp Young, one hit and one RBI from DeShawn Medley and one hit each from Isaiah McDowell and Eli Rose.
The winning pitcher for the Red Tornadoes (4-9, 3-9 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was Matthew Lefevers, who threw five innings of five-run (one earned), six-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks. Kiser pitched the final two frames, allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
Freedom (3-11, 3-9) committed two errors as compared to four by Hickory.