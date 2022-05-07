H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard baseball tops St. Stephens 10-1

The Fred T. Foard baseball team faced St. Stephens for the fourth time this season in the championship game of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament on the road Thursday in Hickory. In the end, the Tigers evened the season series at two games apiece thanks to a 10-1 victory over their Catawba County rivals.

“Some guys really stepped up throughout this tournament,” Foard coach Channon Vogel said. “... We executed really well on defense, executed well on offense, putting pressure on them every inning. The bats just got hot at the right time and I just hope that continues.”

Kylan Bolick and Hayden Tabor each had two hits for fourth-seeded Foard (16-6), which also received a home run from Connor Peschel and one hit apiece from Evan Davidson, Sean Jenkins and Josh Harwell. Aiden Landrum was the winning pitcher following six innings of one-run, three-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks, while Stewart Simmons pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh with one strikeout and no walks.

“He’s been a great role player up to this point,” said Vogel of Landrum, who made his first start of the season on the mound. “He kind of broke into the lineup about three weeks ago because he started hitting the ball and playing left field for us. ... We were only expecting two or three (innings) out of him, but he was a bulldog out there. We knew he had pitched last year as a sophomore but with the pitching staff we have we didn’t really use him a lot, but I guess he’s earned a couple more starts after this one.”

Second-seeded St. Stephens (20-6), which has been held to a single run in all six of its losses this season, had a four-game winning streak snapped. On the other side, the Tigers will enter the 3A state playoffs having won three of their last four games.

“I don’t think we ever really doubted the talent level we have, but I think the kids started to doubt themselves a little bit with that tough streak down the stretch,” said Vogel. “But if you look at our conference you’ve got four teams ranked in the top 11 in RPI, and I just told them, ‘It’s gonna be like this, we’re gonna beat each other up, but in the end we’ll be ready for the playoffs.’ So I just think that they kept battling and they started to believe in themselves and this is the result of that.”

Landrum was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Foard teammates Bolick, Braxton Tramel and Josh Swink also made the all-tournament team. St. Stephens was represented by Julien Peissel, Justin Skewes and Silas Isenhour, with East Lincoln putting Graham Smiley and Garrett Michel on the team and North Lincoln being represented by Kellen Karr and Maddux Walker.

East Lincoln won the Western Foothills 3A softball tournament and had four players named to the all-tournament team — tournament MVP Taliyah Thomas, Leah Correll, Taniyah Thomas and Betsy Eatmon — while tournament runner-up North Lincoln was represented by Tessa Hunt, Lilly Stump and CG Dellinger. St. Stephens put Mayson Lail and Lacey Scott on the team, with Foard being represented by Riley Vogel and Sarah Leonhardt.

BASEBALL

<&underline>Alexander Central 7, South Caldwell 0</&underline>

The top-seeded Cougars shut out the second-seeded Spartans in the championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on the road Thursday in Hudson, outhitting South Caldwell 8-4 behind two hits apiece from Jaret Hoppes and Grove Lowrance and one each from Gage Weaver, Dusty Sigmon, JD Little and Dyson Lewis. Maddox Jack started and earned the win for Alexander Central thanks to five innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, while Little pitched the final two innings and also gave up two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Alexander Central improved to 21-4, while South Caldwell dropped to 15-8. Both teams will compete in the 4A state playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>Bandys 7, West Lincoln 1</&underline>

The second-seeded Trojans defeated the top-seeded Rebels in the championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Thursday at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Bandys outhit West Lincoln 12-5 behind two hits including a home run from Bailey McClellan, two hits each from Kenley Rembert, Adie Goble and Owyen Lyall, a homer from Caroline McIntosh and one hit apiece from Avery Alexander, Annie Andrews and Riley Fox.

Lyall was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of four-hit ball during which she allowed an unearned run with five strikeouts and two walks, while Fox and Haven Helton also pitched for the Trojans (21-4), winners of four straight games entering the 2A state playoffs. Meanwhile, West Lincoln is now 19-6.

<&underline>Alexander Central 1, South Caldwell 0</&underline>

Senior Faith Carrigan threw a no-hitter — the only runner to reach for the second-seeded Spartans came on a wild pitch on a strikeout — as the top-seeded Cougars slipped past South Caldwell in the championship game of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament at home Thursday in Taylorsville. Carrigan improved to 19-2 on the season after striking out 12 and issuing no walks in a masterful seven-inning performance.

Kadie Becker was nearly just as good on the other side, allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings. The junior pitcher threw 93 pitches, one more than her counterpart.

Alexander Central (22-2) and South Caldwell (14-3) will both compete in the 4A state playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>St. Stephens 7, West Iredell 1</&underline>

The Indians topped the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville, carrying a 3-1 lead into the half before scoring four times in the second half. St. Stephens moved to 13-4-2 overall and 9-2-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, while West Iredell fell to 2-13 and 1-12.

St. Stephens visits North Iredell on Tuesday, while West Iredell travels to Fred T. Foard.

<&underline>Newton-Conover 2, Bandys 1</&underline>

The Red Devils took down the Trojans at home Thursday in Newton, scoring the match-winner in the second half after the teams entered halftime tied at 1-all. Newton-Conover’s goals came from Lilly Gargis and Andrea Ozuna, with Madeline Loy and Talyn Propts supplying the assists.

Newton-Conover (10-7-2, 8-3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Monday, while Bandys (10-3-3, 7-3-2) is at West Caldwell.

<&underline>Fred T. Foard 0, North Iredell 0</&underline>

The Tigers and the host Raiders played to a scoreless tie on Thursday in Olin, with Foard moving to 9-4-5 overall and 5-4-4 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Tuesday’s home match against West Iredell. As for North Iredell (11-6-1, 7-5-1 Western Foothills3A), it hosts St. Stephens on Tuesday.

<&underline>East Lincoln 3, Hickory 1</&underline>

The visiting Mustangs spoiled the Red Tornadoes’ Senior Night on Thursday in Hickory, scoring a trio of second-half goals to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit. East Lincoln (14-3-2, 9-1-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Tuesday before hosting Hickory (13-6, 11-2) next Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

<&underline>Friday’s games postponed to today</&underline>

The Hickory and St. Stephens boys lacrosse teams both had second-round state playoff games postponed on Friday due to rain and severe thunderstorms. The third-seeded Red Tornadoes (10-4) will host 14th-seeded Eastern Guilford (0-10) tonight at 7 p.m., while the ninth-seeded Indians (8-8) will travel to eighth-seeded Mountain Island Charter (7-9) today at 10 a.m.

The third round of the playoffs is scheduled for Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

<&underline>Bandys girls, boys win conference championships</&underline>

Bandys hosted and won the girls’ and boys’ Catawba Valley 2A championships on Thursday in Catawba. Other teams attending included Maiden, Bunker Hill, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, East Burke, West Lincoln and Lincolnton.

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ shot put: Gracie Elmore (West Lincoln), 33 feet 9 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 105 feet 10 inches

Girls’ long jump: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 15 feet 4 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Grace White (Maiden), 33 feet 8.5 inches

Girls’ high jump: Lydia Fisher (Bandys), 4 feet 6 inches

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: East Burke, 11:08.83

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 16.91 seconds

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 12.79 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Maiden, 1:55.38

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 5:37.00

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Lincolnton, 54.51 seconds

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Macy Rummage (Bandys), 1:01.76

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Callie Stamey (Maiden), 48.41 seconds

Girls’ 800-meter run: Lauren Buckminster (Bandys), 2:32.97

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Zeriah Stowers (Lincolnton), 27.52 seconds

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Meah Walsh (East Burke), 12:51.22

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:38.24

Girls’ pole vault: Olivia Ellis (Bunker Hill), 8 feet 6 inches

Boys’ shot put: Austin Cline (Bandys), 46 feet 10 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Caleb Moore (Bandys), 125 feet 1 inch

Boys’ long jump: Chance Stull (Maiden), 20 feet 9.25 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Chance Stull (Maiden), 42 feet 3 inches

Boys’ high jump: Avery Fraley (East Burke), 6 feet 4 inches

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 9:03.93

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 15.84 seconds

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Parker DeHart (Bandys), 11.12 seconds

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 1:33.71

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 4:38.31

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: East Burke, 44.99 seconds

Boys’ 400-meter dash: David Birkhofer Jr. (Bandys), 51.61 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Luke Kelly (Bunker Hill), 43.91 seconds

Boys’ 800-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 2:02.49

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Spencer Goins (East Burke), 23.03 seconds

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 10:29.85

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Maiden, 3:42.99

Boys’ pole vault: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 13 feet 6 inches