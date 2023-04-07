NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak with an 8-1 home victory over nonconference Lincoln Charter on Thursday, receiving a home run from Braxton Tramel, doubles from Aidan Landrum and Blake Powell and singles from Ryan Zych, Owen Flynn, Stewart Simmons and Sean Jenkins. With the win, the Tigers enter next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton with an overall record of 9-3.

As for the Eagles, they are currently 9-4 and will face Maiden in the opening round of the Tony Causby Classic on Monday at Patton High School.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 11, West Iredell 8: The Indians topped the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville, scoring in every inning except the sixth as they improved to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Meanwhile, West Iredell is now 5-8 overall and 1-7 in league play prior to Monday’s home game against nonconference North Wilkes.

East Burke 6, Newton-Conover 3: The Cavaliers doubled up the Red Devils at home Thursday in Icard, improving to 6-6 overall and 6-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference prior to facing Draughn in the first round of the Tony Causby Classic on Monday at Patton High School. On the other side, Newton-Conover is now 4-9 overall and 4-6 in league contests entering next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

West Lincoln 10, Bunker Hill 1: The visiting Rebels were too much for the Bears on Thursday in Claremont, handing them their second loss in their past three games. Despite the defeat, Bunker Hill got two hits from Ross Fickling and one hit apiece from Luke Fickling, Kamden Bortz, Maddox Bumgarner, Skylar Marlowe and Tyler Holden.

West Lincoln (9-7, 6-4 Catawba Valley 2A) and Bunker Hill (7-7, 5-5) are both scheduled to compete in next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

SOFTBALL

St. Stephens 12, West Iredell 1: The Indians defeated the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville, pounding out 22 hits as a team behind four hits apiece from Alexa Woodard and Brylyn McFarland, three hits each from Chloe Henline, Anicka McFarland and Allie Gillmore, two hits from Samantha Midea and one hit each from Kaela Briggs, Kayla Berry and Kallie Canipe. The winning pitcher was Anicka McFarland, who allowed one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game performance.

St. Stephens (4-9, 3-5 Western Foothills 3A) will participate in a tournament at Hibriten High School next week, while West Iredell (3-6, 3-5) is at Fred T. Foard on April 18 before traveling to nonconference Bunker Hill the following night.

East Burke 12, Newton-Conover 0: The Cavaliers blanked the Red Devils in four innings at home Thursday in Icard, with the win upping their record to 6-7 overall and 4-6 in Catawba Valley 2A play. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 0-10 both overall and in league contests.

East Burke will host the Burke Bash next Friday, when all four Burke County teams will compete in a round-robin tournament. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover is idle until April 18, when the Red Devils are scheduled to host West Lincoln.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Stephens 3, West Iredell 0: The Indians shut out the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville, moving to 7-2-1 overall and 5-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A following their third consecutive victory. On the other side, West Iredell is now 3-8-1 overall and 1-6 in league matches.

St. Stephens hosts North Iredell on April 18, while the Warriors visit Fred T. Foard.

Hibriten 3, Freedom 0: The Panthers blanked the Patriots on the road Thursday in Morganton, with Avery Harris scoring two goals and dishing out one assist to go with one goal and one assist from Bella Hawkins, one assist from Addy Kidder and a combined shutout from goalkeepers Sydney Watkins and Rylee Conard. Hibriten (6-3-3, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Ashe County on April 18, the same night Freedom (1-7-4, 0-1-1) travels to South Caldwell.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bunker Hill boys, Bandys girls win Catawba County championships: The Catawba County championship meet was hosted by Bunker Hill on Wednesday in Claremont, with the Bunker Hill boys finishing first for the 12th time in the history of the event and the Bandys girls winning their sixth consecutive county title. In addition, Hickory’s Kwan Oates and Maiden’s Hunter Smathers were named the Co-Outstanding Athletes on the boys’ side and St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores Gutierrez and Bandys’ Kaylee Cutshaw received Co-Outstanding Athlete honors on the girls’ side.

Speaking of Cutshaw, she posted a meet record of 114 feet, 5 inches in the discus throw, which is second all-time in Catawba County behind St. Stephens’ Rochelle Kalkwarf. Kalkwarf recorded a throw of 119 feet, 6 inches in the discus during the 3A state meet in 1988.

Furthermore, St. Stephens’ Jordyn Horan won the girls’ pole vault with a meet record of 10 feet, 3 inches, topping the mark of 10 feet posted by Newton-Conover’s Miranda Campbell four years ago.

The Bunker Hill boys finished with 178 points, while runner-up Bandys had 104, third-place Hickory had 96, fourth-place St. Stephens had 89, fifth-place Maiden had 60, sixth-place Fred T. Foard had 51, seventh-place University Christian had 44, eighth-place Newton-Conover had 40 and ninth-place Hickory Christian Academy had 35. On the girls’ side, Bandys finished with 174 points to finish ahead of runner-up St. Stephens (114), third-place Foard (98), fourth-place Hickory Christian Academy (90), fifth-place Maiden (64.5), sixth-place Newton-Conover (44), seventh-place Bunker Hill (41), eighth-place University Christian (26) and ninth-place Hickory (25.5).

Individual winners in each event were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Hickory Christian Academy, 10:45.25

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 9:11.47

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Brooklyn Bess (Foard), 17.18 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 15.02 seconds

Girls’ 100 meters: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 12.86 seconds

Boys’ 100 meters: Michael Watkins (St. Stephens), 10.98 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: St. Stephens, 1:57.04

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: St. Stephens, 1:30.92

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Cate Hata (Hickory Christian), 5:44.83

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 4:57.09

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Bandys, 52.89 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover, 44.94 seconds

Girls’ 400 meters: Sydney Sparks (Hickory Christian), 1:02.73

Boys’ 400 meters: Ethan Ison (St. Stephens), 52.11 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Raelle Brown (Bandys), 51.97 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Luke Kelly (Bunker Hill), 41.84 seconds

Girls’ 800 meters: Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 2:35.49

Boys’ 800 meters: Josh Horniman (Bunker Hill), 2:12.72

Girls’ 200 meters: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 27.02 seconds

Boys’ 200 meters: Michael Sifford (Newton-Conover), 22.43 seconds

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Cate Hata (Hickory Christian), 12:43.06

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 10:43.22

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:31.82

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: St. Stephens, 3:35.97

Girls’ shot put: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 32 feet 1 inch

Boys’ shot put: Jackson Hensley (Maiden), 41 feet 6 inches

Girls’ discus: Kaylee Cutshaw (Bandys), 114 feet 5 inches

Boys’ discus: Aiden Smith (Hickory), 126 feet 10 inches

Girls’ long jump: Grace White (Maiden), 15 feet 4 inches

Boys’ long jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 21 feet 1.5 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Kaylee Nelson (Bunker Hill), 31 feet 6.75 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 42 feet 4.25 inches

Girls’ high jump: Lydia Fisher (Bandys), 4 feet 10 inches

Boys’ high jump: Riley Killian (Bunker Hill), 5 feet 8 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Jordyn Horan (St. Stephens), 10 feet 3 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Kage Hefner (Bandys), 13 feet 9 inches

Hibriten sweeps Caldwell County championships: Hibriten hosted and took first place in the Caldwell County championship meet on Wednesday in Lenoir. The Panthers finished with 81 points on the boys’ side to top runner-up South Caldwell (71) and third-place West Caldwell (33), while the Hibriten girls totaled 73 points to edge runner-up South Caldwell (72) and finish well ahead of third-place West Caldwell (27).

Individual winners in each event were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: South Caldwell, 12:52.20

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Hibriten, 9:17.20

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Savannah Williams (South Caldwell), 19.40 seconds

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Suan Moore (South Caldwell), 17.00 seconds

Girls’ 100 meters: Jada Brown (Hibriten), 12.60 seconds

Boys’ 100 meters: Coby Wilson (Hibriten), 11.20 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: West Caldwell, 2:01.80

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Hibriten, 1:35.20

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Clara Noble (South Caldwell), 6:44.10

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Rylan Sedlacek (Hibriten), 4:53.20

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Hibriten, 58.80 seconds

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Hibriten, 44.70 seconds

Girls’ 400 meters: Molly Spencer (West Caldwell), 1:10.50

Boys’ 400 meters: Jayco Castro (West Caldwell), 54.70 seconds

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Skyla Corey (South Caldwell), 57.40 seconds

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Suan Moore (South Caldwell), 44.90 seconds

Girls’ 800 meters: Lexi Pennell (South Caldwell), 2:59.40

Boys’ 800 meters: Jadent Buchholz (Hibriten), 2:15.80

Girls’ 200 meters: Jada Brown (Hibriten), 27.00 seconds

Boys’ 200 meters: Nigel Ransby (West Caldwell), 22.90 seconds

Girls’ 3,200 meters: Clara Noble (South Caldwell), 15:02.20

Boys’ 3,200 meters: Rylan Sedlacek (Hibriten), 11:07.10

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: West Caldwell, 4:52.90

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: West Caldwell, 3:50.10

Girls’ discus: Maggie Taylor (Hibriten), 75 feet 3 inches

Boys’ discus: Jesse Taylor (Hibriten), 115 feet 3 inches

Girls’ shot put: Maggie Taylor (Hibriten), 32 feet 5 inches

Boys’ shot put: Jesse Taylor (Hibriten), 40 feet 10 inches

Girls’ long jump: Jada Brown (Hibriten), 18 feet 6 inches

Boys’ long jump: Ricky Flores (South Caldwell), 22 feet

Girls’ triple jump: Jada Brown (Hibriten), 38 feet 2 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Suan Moore (South Caldwell), 39 feet 5 inches

Boys’ high jump: Javier Maxwell (Hibriten), 6 feet

Girls’ pole vault: Skyla Corey (South Caldwell), 7 feet

Boys’ pole vault: Caleb Robbins (Hibriten), 12 feet 6 inches