STATESVILLE — The Fred T. Foard baseball team shut out West Iredell 12-0 in five innings on the road Monday, scoring nine runs in the top of the first inning before adding three more runs in the fourth. The win was the fifth straight for the Tigers, who moved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference while dropping the Warriors to 4-3 and 0-2.

Sean Jenkins, Stewart Simmons and Braxton Tramel had two hits apiece for Foard, which also received one hit each from Ryan Zych, Owen Flynn and Aidan Landrum. Jenkins was the winning pitcher following four innings of two-hit ball during which he struck out eight and issued no walks, while Simmons retired the side in order in the fifth.

After hosting Statesville tonight, the Tigers visit East Lincoln on Friday. Meanwhile, West Iredell has a home game against East Lincoln scheduled for tonight before the Warriors host Statesville on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 6, West Iredell 4: The Tigers defeated the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, pounding out 13 hits as they improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A. On the other side, West Iredell fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Alyssa Smith had three hits for Foard, with Aly Punch and Livi Queen adding two hits each and Alexis Stuebe, Addison Settlemyre, Raegan Willis, Riley Vogel, Sarah Leonhardt and Karsyn Sigmon notching one hit apiece. Additionally, Smith was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of three-run, four-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk and Sigmon allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts, no walks and a hit batter in four innings.

The Tigers host Statesville tonight before visiting East Lincoln on Friday, while West Iredell hosts East Lincoln tonight before entertaining Statesville on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 9, West Iredell 0: The Tigers blanked the Warriors on the road Monday in Statesville, scoring six goals in the first half and three in the second half. Foard moved to 3-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A, while West Iredell dropped to 1-3-1 and 0-1.

Foard hosts Statesville tonight before traveling to East Lincoln on Wednesday, while West Iredell has a home match against East Lincoln scheduled for tonight before hosting Statesville on Friday.

Alexander Central 1, North Iredell 0: The Cougars took down the Raiders at home Monday in Taylorsville, upping their record to 6-1 while dropping North Iredell to 3-3. Alexander Central hosts West Lincoln on Friday, the same night North Iredell hosts Western Foothills 3A foe Hickory after entertaining league opponent North Lincoln tonight.

BOYS TENNIS

Hickory 8, Watauga 1: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Pioneers on the road Monday in Boone, getting singles wins from Graham Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Steele Neely), Clint Powers (6-1, 6-0 over Cody Talton), Parker Yount (7-6, 6-4 over Bryant Carroll), Jack Nexsen (6-2, 6-0 over Jaxson Marsh), Will Moore (6-0, 6-0 over Sullivan Trexler) and Keller Armstrong (6-4, 6-2 over Harrison Gantt). In doubles action, Hickory’s victorious teams included Clint and Graham Powers (8-3 over Neely and Talton) and Watts Tate and Ben Howard (8-5 over Trexler and Gantt).

Hickory (5-0) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent East Lincoln on Thursday, while Watauga (2-4) is at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten on today before continuing league play with a trip to Freedom on Thursday.

Alexander Central 7, Ashe County 2: The Cougars topped the Huskies at home Monday in Taylorsville. Singles winners for Alexander Central included Sam Law (3-6, 6-4, 10-7), Carson Davis (6-0, 6-0), Eli Kerley (6-0, 6-1), Will Teague (6-0, 6-0), Travis McCammon (6-4, 2-6, 10-3) and Ayden White (6-0, 6-1), while the doubles team of Davis and Kerley was victorious by an 8-4 score. Alexander Central’s record moved to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of today's home match against South Caldwell and Thursday’s visit to Hibriten.

Ashe County (0-6, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Freedom today before hosting South Caldwell on Thursday.