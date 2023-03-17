NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard baseball team defeated visiting Hibriten 3-1 on Wednesday, with Stewart Simmons recording two hits for the Tigers to go with one apiece from Josh Swink, Kylan Bolick and Braxton Tramel. Bolick was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of one-run, eight-hit ball with three strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman, while Simmons tossed two innings of scoreless, hitless relief with three strikeouts and one walk to earn the save.

Ryan Winkler pitched four innings for the Panthers (2-5), while Jake Absher threw two innings. Palmer Tucker led Hibriten at the plate with two hits in four at-bats.

Foard (4-0) visits Western Foothills 3A Conference foe West Iredell tonight, while Hibriten begins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with a home game against Freedom on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

South Caldwell 14, Maiden 4: The Spartans topped the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden. Despite trailing 4-2 after two innings, South Caldwell used two runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and nine in the seventh to turn the game around.

The Spartans (4-1) travel to nonconference Charlotte Christian tonight, while Maiden (2-4) visited Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent Bandys on Thursday before hosting league foe Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

North Gaston 11, Bandys 4: The Wildcats took down the Trojans at home Wednesday in Dallas, although Bandys did get four hits including two home runs from Dominic Robinson. Bandys also received two hits from Scotty Miley and one hit apiece from Dawson Tucker, Colby Edwards and Cade Spencer.

North Gaston (3-4) is scheduled to visit Stuart Cramer tonight, while the Trojans (2-4) hosted Catawba Valley 2A foe Maiden on Thursday before visiting league opponent Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

North Davidson 9, Alexander Central 7: The Black Knights knocked off the Cougars on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville. Despite the loss, Alexander Central got two hits from Spencer Oram and one hit apiece from Cam Chapman, Jaret Hoppes, Sawyer Chapman-Mays, JD Little, Bubba Pope, Caleb Williams and Maddox Jack.

The Cougars (4-3) visited North Davidson (2-4) on Thursday before hosting Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Ashe County on Tuesday. As for the Black Knights, they have a road game against Montgomery Central scheduled for Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 10, St. Stephens 0: The Blue Devils blanked the Indians in five innings on the road Wednesday in Hickory, with Macy Michael pacing Maiden’s 12-hit attack with three hits including a homer and Olivia Wray also tallying three hits for the Blue Devils. Reagan Rembert added two hits for Maiden, which also received one hit apiece from Miranda Valerio, Aleah Ikard, Madelynn Clontz and Tristan Smalling.

Rembert tossed a complete game for Maiden (5-1), allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Kaela Briggs, Brylyn McFarland and Chloe Henline each had one hit for St. Stephens (1-4), which traveled to Western Foothills 3A foe North Iredell on Thursday before continuing conference play with a trip to Hickory on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils were at Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys on Thursday before hosting league opponent Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

Bandys 5, North Lincoln 4: The Trojans slipped past the Knights at home Wednesday in Catawba, getting three hits each from Avery Alexander and Jessie Sipe to go with two hits from Ellie Hale and one hit apiece from Haven Helton, Paige Barrymore, Addie Goble, Caroline Drum and Sam Padgett. Hale pitched all seven innings for Bandys, surrendering four unearned runs and five hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

The Trojans (6-1) hosted Catawba Valley 2A foe Maiden on Thursday before traveling to league opponent Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while North Lincoln (2-4) was at Western Foothills 3A opponent Hickory on Thursday before visiting league foe North Iredell on Tuesday.

Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 2: The Panthers beat the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 3-2 ahead of Monday’s trip to Mountain Heritage and Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A opener against Freedom, which will be hosted by Hibriten. As for West Caldwell, which dropped to 6-2, it visited Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton on Thursday before hosting league opponent West Lincoln on Tuesday.

West Wilkes 4, Alexander Central 0: The Blackhawks shut out the visiting Cougars on Wednesday in Millers Creek, outhitting Alexander Central 8-3 and scoring two runs apiece in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. The Cougars received one hit each from Alyssa Chapman, Ava Chapman and Mcartney Harrington as they fell to 3-3 entering Thursday’s home game against East Rowan, which will be followed by a home game against Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Ashe County on Tuesday.

West Wilkes (5-0) is scheduled to host Forbush tonight.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 6, Freedom 0: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Patriots at home Wednesday in Hickory, with Mia Zulueta and Jayden Fralick scoring two goals each to go with one apiece from Ellie Holtzman and Kalei Martin. Meanwhile, goalkeepers Hannah Griesen and Adriana Bennett combined for a shutout.

Hickory (4-1-1) hosted Western Foothills 3A foe North Lincoln on Thursday before entertaining league opponent St. Stephens on Tuesday, while Freedom (1-4-3) is at nonconference West Henderson on March 29.

East Lincoln 2, Hibriten 1: The Mustangs topped the visiting Panthers as part of the Andy Kosmala and Miranda Eckard Memorial Tournament on Wednesday in Denver, with Abigail Hege scoring both goals for East Lincoln to go with one assist from Ginny Overbay and seven saves from goalkeeper Lily Cleeland. As for Hibriten, it received a goal from Avery Harris and two saves from Rylee Conard in goal.

East Lincoln (3-2) hosts South Point as part of the Kosmala/Eckard Memorial Tournament on Saturday, while Hibriten (2-3-1) will face Central Academy after the conclusion of that match.

Watauga 3, Fred T. Foard 1: The Pioneers took down the Tigers on the road Wednesday in Newton, improving to 3-1 while dropping Foard to 2-3-1. Both teams hit the road tonight, with Watauga visiting Forbush and Foard traveling to Western Foothills 3A opponent West Iredell.

Avery County 3, West Caldwell 1: The Vikings beat the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 1-3 ahead of today’s home match against Polk County. On the other side, West Caldwell (0-7) hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Bandys 6, North Iredell 3: The Trojans defeated the Raiders at home Wednesday in Catawba, getting singles wins from the following players: Jeremiah Cockman (6-0, 6-2 over Garret Cardwell), Noah Cockman (4-6, 7-5, 10-6 over Coyt Mayhew) and Chris Moore (6-2, 6-1 over Oliver Stamey). Bandys also received doubles victories from the teams of Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-1 over Luke Jones and Cardwell) and Noah Cockman and Kevin Rodriguez (8-5 over Cade Combs and Stamey).

Bandys (4-1) is at Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln next Thursday, while North Iredell (2-1) hosts Forbush on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 17, Patton 2: The Indians took down the Panthers at home Wednesday in Hickory, turning a 1-all tie after the opening quarter into an 8-1 halftime advantage and a 14-1 lead through three quarters. St. Stephens (4-2, 2-2 in conference play) hosted North Lincoln on Thursday before visiting Asheville on Tuesday, while Patton (0-4, 0-4) hosted Hickory on Thursday before traveling to North Lincoln on Tuesday.