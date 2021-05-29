H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard baseball improves to 10-0

The Knights defeated the Red Devils on the road Thursday in Newton, outhitting Newton-Conover 14-4. North Lincoln scored in each of the first six innings as it moved to 8-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover dropped to 1-9 in both.

The Red Devils travel to Maiden on Tuesday, the same night North Lincoln hosts Lincolnton.

GIRLS TENNISFred T. Foard 9, East Burke 0

The Tigers earned a road win over the Cavaliers on Thursday in Icard, receiving singles victories from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Daisy Jantes), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-3 over Taylor Bostain), Adia Livert (6-0, 6-0 over Maci Pollard), Anna Schmidt (6-3, 6-0 over Joselyn Olvera), Maria Cody (6-1, 6-3 over Morgan Young) and Haley Johnston (6-0, 6-0 over Ally Mace). Additionally, Fred T. Foard got doubles wins from the teams of Wolgemuth and Livert (8-0 over Jantes and Bostain), Boger and Peyton Proctor (8-1 over Pollard and Olvera) and Ava Bowman and Roxy Sylvester (8-6 over Madi Stroupe and Andy McNeil).

Foard moved to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke fell to 2-5 in both.

<&underline>Alexander Central 5, Hickory 4</&underline>