H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard baseball improves to 10-0

For the second time in three nights, the Fred T. Foard baseball team shut out Hibriten. The Tigers defeated the Panthers 2-0 on the road Thursday in Lenoir after beating them 7-0 at home earlier in the week.
Foard (10-0, 10-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) outhit Hibriten 7-2 on Thursday, with Hayden Tabor recording two hits to go with one hit and two RBIs from Alex Fisher and one hit apiece from Lane Essary, Josh Harwell, Logan Moseley and Braxton Tramel. As for the Panthers, their only two hits came from Cleveland Earp.
Starting pitcher Josh Swink earned the win for the Tigers after tossing 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and five walks. Teammate Kylan Bolick notched the save thanks to 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief in which he struck out two and issued no walks.
Foard hosts Patton on Tuesday, while Hibriten (5-5, 5-5) entertains Bunker Hill.
BASEBALLSt. Stephens 5, Shelby 1
The Indians earned a nonconference home win over the Golden Lions on Thursday in Hickory, outhitting Shelby 9-4 for their third victory in a row. Gavin Marley led St. Stephens with three hits, while Elec Marvin had two hits and two RBIs to go with one hit and two RBIs from Silas Isenhour, one hit and one RBI from Julien Peissel and one hit each from Dalen Milligan and Josh Barkley.
Barkley also picked up the win on the mound after allowing an unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings, while Milligan and Peissel covered the final three innings for St. Stephens (8-1). The Indians host Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe South Caldwell on Tuesday, while Shelby (1-9) is at Southwestern 2A Conference opponent South Point.
Watauga 4, Hickory 2
The Pioneers doubled up the Red Tornadoes on the road Thursday in Hickory, limiting them to two hits. Hickory is now 2-7 overall and 1-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A following its fifth straight loss, while Watauga is 6-4 and 5-4.
Boone Herman and Tripp Young each had one hit for Hickory, which visits Alexander Central on Tuesday, the same night Watauga travels to Freedom.
East Lincoln 10, Maiden 5
After suffering their first loss of the season at Maiden on Tuesday, the Mustangs gained revenge against the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Denver. East Lincoln pounded out 11 hits against Maiden to improve to 9-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Blue Devils are now 5-5 in both.
Maiden hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while East Lincoln visits West Lincoln.
North Lincoln 13, Newton-Conover 6
The Knights defeated the Red Devils on the road Thursday in Newton, outhitting Newton-Conover 14-4. North Lincoln scored in each of the first six innings as it moved to 8-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover dropped to 1-9 in both.
The Red Devils travel to Maiden on Tuesday, the same night North Lincoln hosts Lincolnton.
GIRLS TENNISFred T. Foard 9, East Burke 0
The Tigers earned a road win over the Cavaliers on Thursday in Icard, receiving singles victories from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Daisy Jantes), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-3 over Taylor Bostain), Adia Livert (6-0, 6-0 over Maci Pollard), Anna Schmidt (6-3, 6-0 over Joselyn Olvera), Maria Cody (6-1, 6-3 over Morgan Young) and Haley Johnston (6-0, 6-0 over Ally Mace). Additionally, Fred T. Foard got doubles wins from the teams of Wolgemuth and Livert (8-0 over Jantes and Bostain), Boger and Peyton Proctor (8-1 over Pollard and Olvera) and Ava Bowman and Roxy Sylvester (8-6 over Madi Stroupe and Andy McNeil).
Foard moved to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke fell to 2-5 in both.
<&underline>Alexander Central 5, Hickory 4</&underline>
Northwestern 3A/4A foes faced off in a nonconference contest on Thursday, with the visiting Cougars knocking off the Red Tornadoes in Hickory. Singles winners for Alexander Central were Cassidy Caskaddon (6-2, 6-3 over Rachel Register), Faith Zirkle (6-0, 6-3 over Berkeley Geyer) and Emmy Rogers (6-3, 6-1 over Mollie Monroe), while the Cougars also got doubles victories from the teams of Caroline Wills and Caskaddon (8-3 over Kellen Morin and Register) and Zirkle and Rogers (8-5 over Geyer and Monroe).
On the other side, Hickory (3-2 overall) received singles wins from Ellie Holtzman (6-1, 6-3 over Hannah Maltba), Nicole Kozischek (6-4, 6-0 over Wills) and Morin (6-1, 7-5 over Mackenzie Harper) and a doubles victory from the team of Holtzman and Kozischek (8-2 over Maltba and Harper). The Red Tornadoes host South Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting Alexander Central (6-4 overall) for a league match on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
<&underline>Fred T. Foard defeats Enka</&underline>
The Tigers beat the Jets by a 62-15 score during Thursday’s match in Newton. Winning grapplers for Fred T. Foard included Brayden Mejia at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Parker Johns at 113 (pinned Alejandro Herrera), Hunter Clark at 120 (17-2 technical fall over Isaiah Morrison), Spencer Bechtol at 126 (10-1 major decision over Isaiah Morrison), Brock Carey at 132 (15-0 technical fall over Damien Maxwell), Jamie Richard at 138 (pinned Colton Crooke), Ryan Heavner at 145 (pinned Eli Foster), Evan Steiger at 160 (pinned Riley Pugh), Landon Foor at 182 (pinned Brandon Ayala), Colby Mace at 195 (pinned Garrett Hart) and Dylan Smith at 285 (pinned Daniel Gath).
Foard (18-0 overall) visits East Burke for a Northwestern Foothills 2A tri-match against the Cavaliers and Hibriten on Tuesday.
<&underline>St. Stephens beats Stuart Cramer, Statesville</&underline>
The Indians collected nonconference victories over Stuart Cramer and host Statesville on Thursday in Statesville, defeating Stuart Cramer by a 48-28 final and Statesville by a 56-24 score. With the wins, St. Stephens improved to 15-3 overall.
Against Stuart Cramer, the Indians received wins from Chance Wilson at 120 (pinned Matt Karagias), Evan Trossi at 126 (pinned Ryan Denton), Will Moore at 132 (pinned Tyler Ward), Brady Connell at 138 (pinned Logan Crisp), Beck Nestor at 152 (pinned Jack Bene), Jacob Schwartz at 160 (forfeit victory), Dorian Whitworth at 182 (forfeit victory) and Andre Britt at 195 (pinned Pesamino Brock).
Victorious wrestlers for St. Stephens against Statesville included Alec Petty at 106 (forfeit victory), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Wilson at 120 (6-2 decision over Parker Galliher), Trossi at 126 (pinned Jevonte Scott) and Kymani Evans at 138 (forfeit victory), Nestor at 152 (forfeit victory), Jayden Jackson at 160 (15-0 technical fall), Whitworth at 170 (pinned Clayton Eggers), Britt at 182 (pinned Rashad Medlin) and Luke Apollonio at 195 (pinned Kyle Gaither).
St. Stephens hosts Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Freedom on Tuesday before taking part in a nonconference tri-match at East Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincolnton will also attend Wednesday’s tri-match.
<&underline>Newton-Conover defeats East Lincoln, North Lincoln</&underline>
The Red Devils beat both East Lincoln and host North Lincoln during a South Fork 2A tri-match on Thursday in Lincolnton. Newton-Conover is now 17-3 overall and 3-1 in league action following a 45-36 victory over East Lincoln and a 45-30 win over North Lincoln.
In the win over East Lincoln, Newton-Conover received victories from Nick Grynkiv at 106 (pinned Jordan Dexter), Camden Spencer at 120 (pinned Dalton Ware), Connor Shumate at 138 (pinned Thomas Broffman), Jason Brawley at 152 (pinned Eli Scott), Jordan Henze at 160 (pinned Dylan Lakey), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit victory), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Ian Marr) and Ryan Walker at 285 (3-2 ultimate tiebreaker over Trent Smith).
Against North Lincoln, the Red Devils’ winning grapplers included Cohen Smith at 120 (forfeit victory), Shumate at 138 (4-3 decision over Cole Ellis), Charlie Pettery at 145 (9-3 decision over Aaron Keville), Brawley at 152 (pinned Peter Baciu), Henze at 170 (12-7 decision over Jordan Dininny), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Brennen Rogers), Owen Clark at 195 (pinned Adam Sherrill), Cole Clark at 220 (forfeit victory) and Walker at 285 (pinned Logan Owenby).
Newton-Conover hosts a South Fork 2A tri-match against Bandys and Maiden on Tuesday.
<&underline>Maiden splits with Lincoln Charter, Lincolnton</&underline>
The Blue Devils split a home tri-match against nonconference Lincoln Charter and South Fork 2A foe Lincolnton on Thursday in Maiden, defeating Lincoln Charter 66-12 before losing to Lincolnton by a 66-16 score. Maiden is now 10-7 overall and 0-3 in the South Fork 2A entering Tuesday’s league tri-match at Newton-Conover that will also include Bandys.
Maiden’s winning wrestlers against Lincoln Charter were Miranda Valerio at 106 (forfeit victory), Christian Wylie at 113 (forfeit victory), Landen Bradley at 126 (pinned Noah Allmond), Diego Gallegos at 132 (pinned Jack Casey), Cohen Woodliff at 138 (forfeit victory), Nathaniel Poovey at 145 (pinned Esteban Zuniga), Ethan Bentley at 170 (pinned Emily Harrison), Brandon Paretty at 182 (pinned Lance Beam), Drake Deaton at 195 (forfeit victory), Daniel Spring at 220 (pinned Chase Hallman) and Landon Moss at 285 (pinned Owen Cornwell), while the Blue Devils’ victorious grapplers against Lincolnton included Wylie at 113 (pinned Nehemiah Lynch), Poovey at 145 (pinned Justin Castillo) and Spring at 220 (10-0 major decision over Johan Rodriguez).
<&underline>Bandys splits with North Iredell, West Lincoln</&underline>
The Trojans nabbed a 46-33 nonconference win over North Iredell during Thursday’s home tri-match, but lost to South Fork 2A foe West Lincoln by a 39-27 final in Catawba. Winning wrestlers for Bandys against North Iredell included Bryce Kirkland at 113 (pinned Faith Bell), Trey Story at 120 (9-0 major decision over Chase Kohnstamm), Joey Levix at 126 (pinned Christian Ruano), Bryson Burkett at 132 (pinned Avri Deaton), William Nix at 138 (pinned Noah Smith), Ian Moore at 152 (pinned Bronson Leonard), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Quentin Carter) and Zackory Evans at 195 (pinned Ian Smith).
Bandys (16-4 overall, 3-1 South Fork 2A) also won five bouts against West Lincoln, getting victories from Levix at 126 (4-3 decision over Kemp Wehunt), Burkett at 132 (pinned Langston Hoffman), Caleb Moore at 170 (pinned Patrick Goins), Raydyn Brooks at 182 (pinned Levi Huss) and Evans at 195 (pinned Jake Gragg). The Trojans travel to Newton-Conover on Tuesday for a South Fork 2A tri-match that will also include Maiden.