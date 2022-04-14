H.S. ROUNDUP: Easter Baseball Classic brackets announced

The Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic returns next week for the first time since 2019. The three-day tournament will be held at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds and will feature five Catawba County teams and three other squads from the surrounding area.

Four games will be played on Monday, beginning with an 11 a.m. contest between second-seeded Fred T. Foard and seventh-seeded West Lincoln. Third-seeded St. Stephens takes on sixth-seeded Bunker Hill at 1:30 p.m., while top-seeded Alexander Central faces eighth-seeded Newton-Conover at 4 p.m. and fourth-seeded Hibriten battles fifth-seeded Hickory at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be four games at the same times on Tuesday, while Wednesday will feature the third-place game at 4 p.m. and the championship contest at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $7 each day, while children ages 6 and under get in free.

Baseball Bandys 8, Maiden 0: The Trojans shut out the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Catawba, receiving two hits apiece from Parker DeHart, Nolan Jones and Zach Barnett and one each from Parker Styborski, Colby Edwards, Terick Bumgarner and Logan Williams. Pitcher Cade Spencer allowed one hit in a complete-game effort for Bandys, striking out seven while issuing no walks and hitting two batters.

Prior to the game, the Trojans (12-4, 9-2) honored Benny Lytton, a 1964 Bandys graduate who has assisted the athletic department for over 30 years in a variety of different roles including sports information. Lytton threw out the first pitch and was presented with an inscribed green baseball bat that is encased.

Nick Jarosynski had the only hit for Maiden (7-9, 6-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), which hosts Bunker Hill tonight. As for Bandys, it visited Newton-Conover on Wednesday before traveling to nonconference East Lincoln tonight.

Fred T. Foard 13, Statesvile 1: The Tigers knocked off the Greyhounds in five innings at home Tuesday in Newton, getting three hits each from Braxton Tramel and Blake Powell to go with two apiece from Josh Harwell and Hayden Tabor and one each from Evan Davidson, Lane Essary and Kylan Bolick. Zac Martin was the winning pitcher for Foard after striking out the side twice in two innings of work, while Aiden Landrum tossed one inning and Bolick covered the remaining two.

Foard (11-2, 9-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visited East Lincoln on Wednesday before participating in the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds next week, while Statesville (0-13, 0-9) is at West Iredell tonight.

Bunker Hill 9, East Burke 3: The Bears defeated the Cavaliers at home Tuesday in Claremont behind two hits apiece from Jordan Yoder and Carson Elder and one each from Preston Workman, Tanner Kanipe and Brady Speaks. Workman threw a complete game for Bunker Hill, allowing one run on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a 99-pitch effort.

Bunker Hill (7-8, 7-4 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden tonight, while East Burke (4-9, 4-7) hosted Lincolnton on Wednesday before taking part in the Tony Causby Classic next week at Patton.

West Lincoln 9, Newton-Conover 4: The Rebels took down the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 7-10 overall and 7-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Thursday’s trip to West Caldwell. On the other side, Newton-Conover fell to 5-9 overall and 3-8 in league play ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Bandys and next week’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Softball

St. Stephens 3, Hickory 0: The Indians blanked the Red Tornadoes on the road Tuesday in Hickory, with Anicka McFarland and Mia Sexton recording two hits apiece for St. Stephens and Brylyn McFarland and Mayson Lail adding one each. Lail threw all seven innings with 11 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter, and Sierra Hill had the only hit for Hickory.

St. Stephens (10-4, 8-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosted North Lincoln on Wednesday before playing in an Easter tournament at Hibriten next week. Meanwhile, Hickory (4-12, 2-8) travels to North Iredell tonight.

Fred T. Foard 15, Statesville 0: The Tigers topped the Greyhounds in three innings at home Tuesday in Newton behind three hits including a home run from Riley Vogel, two hits apiece from Aly Punch, Davoney Dellinger and Sarah Leonhardt and one hit each from Kaitlyn Leonhardt, Zoie Cloninger, Alyssa Smith, Sophie Hemphill, Leah Thomas and Gabby Sutcliffe. Raegan Willis pitched two innings of one-hit ball for Maiden with two strikeouts and no walks, while Smith struck out the side in her only inning.

The Tigers (8-7, 8-2 Western Foothills 3A) visited East Lincoln on Wednesday before playing in an Easter tournament next week. As for Statesville (0-11, 0-10), it travels to West Iredell tonight.

East Burke 15, Bunker Hill 1: The Cavaliers easily dispatched the Bears in five innings on the road Tuesday in Claremont, moving to 6-9 overall and 6-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Wednesday’s home game against Lincolnton, which will be followed by a one-day tournament at Patton on April 22. As for Bunker Hill (1-13, 1-10 Catawba Valley 2A), it visited Maiden on Wednesday before playing in an Easter tournament next week.

Girls soccer

Bandys 7, Bunker Hill 1: The Trojans took down the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, building a 5-0 lead at halftime before winning by a six-goal final margin. Bandys (7-1-2, 4-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Lincoln today, while Bunker Hill (0-8, 0-6) travels to Lincolnton.

Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 2: The Blue Devils slipped past the Red Devils in overtime at home Tuesday in Maiden, receiving goals from Kylin Wayne, Liz Mroz and Stephanie Ramirez to go with one assist apiece from Vanessa Cespedes and Kennedie Noble. Emma Shokes had 15 saves for Maiden in goal.

Maiden (8-3, 5-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke today, while Newton-Conover (6-6-2, 4-2-1) visits West Caldwell.

Hickory 1, St. Stephens 0: The Red Tornadoes earned their second 1-0 victory over the Indians this season, winning by a single goal at home Tuesday in Hickory. Litzy Hernandez scored the only goal of the match off an assist from Addie Barrier, while Hickory goalkeeper Taylor Rose recorded her ninth shutout of the spring.

Hickory (9-4, 7-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell tonight, while St. Stephens (8-3-1, 4-2-1) entertains North Lincoln after getting four saves from keeper Ashley Laney on Tuesday.

Fred T. Foard 7, Statesville 0: The Tigers blanked the Greyhounds at home Tuesday in Newton, scoring five goals in the opening half before adding two more in the second half. Foard (7-2-3, 3-2-2 Western Foothills 3A) visited East Lincoln on Wednesday before traveling to North Lincoln on April 26, while Statesville (0-10, 0-7) travels to West Iredell today.

Boys tennis

St. Stephens, Hickory players win Western Foothills 3A titles: The Western Foothills 3A tournament took place on Monday and Tuesday at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, with St. Stephens’ Ajay Swisher winning the singles championship and teammate Blake Walker finishing second. North Lincoln’s Riley Carroll took third, while Max Patterson of East Lincoln came in fourth.

In doubles, Hickory’s Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman finished first and the Red Tornadoes’ Lewis Tate and Clint Powers came in second. Fred T. Foard’s teams of Graham Wright and Connor Josey and Grayson Walker and Aiden Ollis took third and fourth, respectively.

Boys golf

Fred T. Foard finishes first at Catawba Springs: The Tigers came in first during a Western Foothills 3A match on Tuesday at Catawba Springs Golf Course in Hickory. Foard totaled 325 strokes as a team to finish ahead of runner-up East Lincoln (330), third-place North Lincoln (359), fourth-place West Iredell (377), fifth-place Hickory (379), sixth-place North Iredell (383), seventh-place St. Stephens (402) and eighth-place Statesville (463).

The individual medalist was Foard’s Max Cranford, who shot a 71. The rest of the Tigers’ top four scorers consisted of Jay Busic (80), Reid Essary (82) and Preston Setzer (92).

East Lincoln was led by an 80 from Drew Coppin, 82s from Will Faulkenberry and Blake Swanson and an 86 from Landon Jay, with North Lincoln getting an 82 from Conley Killian, an 85 from Cameron Peacock, a 94 from Nate Aberle and a 98 from Garrett Davis. Meanwhile, West Iredell received an 84 from Chance Barnes, an 86 from Taylor Gregory, a 96 from Adam Goins and a 111 from Bryson Layne.

Hickory got a 79 from Jack Tomlinson, an 85 from Cole Boggs, a 105 from Henry Nichols and a 110 from Aidan Bridges, while North Iredell’s top four included Bryson Morrison (89), Kade Price (91), Brixon Burgess (100) and Jackson Morrison (103). As for St. Stephens, it was represented by Carter Gscheidmeier (93), Carter Larson (96), Tucker Bland (104) and Hayden Davis (109).

Statesville received a 106 from Sam Buckner, a 113 from David Pineda, a 117 from Austin Sherrill and a 127 from Jaikyn Blankenship. The Greyhounds will join the remaining Western Foothills 3A teams on April 27 at Cowan’s Ford Golf Club in Stanley.