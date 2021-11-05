H.S. ROUNDUP: East Lincoln soccer upsets top-seeded Hibriten

LENOIR — The East Lincoln boys soccer team scored both of its goals in the first half and held off a second-half comeback attempt by Hibriten to end the Panthers’ season by a 2-1 final in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Thursday. The 16th-seeded Mustangs moved to 13-8-2, while top-seeded Hibriten completes the season at 18-2.

East Lincoln received goals from Jackson Thrap and Helmut Rojas, while Landon Graden and Aidan Morrison recorded assists for the Mustangs. On the other side, the Panthers’ only goal came from Johnny Pineda, his 19th of the season to finish third on the team.

The Mustangs host No. 24 Enka (13-10-1) in Monday’s third round after the Jets knocked off eighth-seeded North Buncombe by a 3-2 score in the second round.

BOYS SOCCER

No. 2 Stuart Cramer 4, No. 15 Fred T. Foard 2

The Storm protected home field with a two-goal victory over the Tigers in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday in Belmont. Stuart Cramer had two goals in each half, while Foard scored once in each.