H.S. ROUNDUP: East Lincoln soccer upsets top-seeded Hibriten

LENOIR — The East Lincoln boys soccer team scored both of its goals in the first half and held off a second-half comeback attempt by Hibriten to end the Panthers’ season by a 2-1 final in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Thursday. The 16th-seeded Mustangs moved to 13-8-2, while top-seeded Hibriten completes the season at 18-2.
East Lincoln received goals from Jackson Thrap and Helmut Rojas, while Landon Graden and Aidan Morrison recorded assists for the Mustangs. On the other side, the Panthers’ only goal came from Johnny Pineda, his 19th of the season to finish third on the team.
The Mustangs host No. 24 Enka (13-10-1) in Monday’s third round after the Jets knocked off eighth-seeded North Buncombe by a 3-2 score in the second round.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 2 Stuart Cramer 4, No. 15 Fred T. Foard 2
The Storm protected home field with a two-goal victory over the Tigers in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday in Belmont. Stuart Cramer had two goals in each half, while Foard scored once in each.
Aidan Cameron finished with one goal and one assist for Stuart Cramer (21-2-1), with Jack Matz, Joseph Bravo and Noah Arrowood adding one goal apiece and Miguel Herrera dishing out one assist. Foard ends the season at 13-7.
Stuart Cramer hosts No. 7 Central Academy (15-6-3) in Monday’s third round after the Cougars earned a 2-1 victory over 10th-seeded Ledford on Thursday.
No. 4 Shelby 5, No. 13 Newton-Conover 1
The Golden Lions fell behind 1-0 early, but scored five goals in the second half to cruise past the visiting Red Devils in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Shelby. Brayan Maldonado-Guzman scored off an assist from Benjamin Soto in the eighth minute to account for Newton-Conover’s lone goal as the Red Devils completed the campaign at 15-7-2.
In the second half, Shelby (19-1-2) received three goals from Jack Berkowitz — off assists from Cade Ledbetter, Carter Bridges and Grady Morgan — and one apiece from Manny Torres and Parker Dixon. Bridges recorded an assist on Torres’ goal, while Greg Arce provided the assist on Dixon’s goal.
Shelby hosts No. 5 North Forsyth (14-2) in Monday’s third round after the Vikings doubled up 12th-seeded Surry Central 4-2 in the second round.
Note: Jacob Conley of the Shelby Star provided details for the Newton-Conover at Shelby recap.