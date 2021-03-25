H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke softball tops West Iredell

The East Burke softball team defeated West Iredell 5-2 on the road Tuesday in Statesville. The Cavaliers scored three runs in the top of the third inning before adding single runs in the sixth and seventh frames, while the Warriors scored twice in the fifth.
Kayleigh Icard was the winning pitcher for East Burke (1-1, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) after allowing eight hits while striking out six and issuing one walk, and she was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Other hitting leaders for the Cavs included Allie Cooke (3-for-3, walk, run scored), Madyson Johnson (2-for-3, triple, walk, two RBIs) and Kaylee Paige (2-for-4, run scored).
East Burke hosted Hibriten on Wednesday before entertaining Draughn on Monday, while the Warriors (1-2, 1-2) host Bunker Hill tonight.
SOFTBALL
Newton-Conover 5, Bandys 4: The Red Devils slipped past the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba. Newton-Conover is now 1-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Bandys is 2-1 in both.
Newton-Conover hosted East Lincoln on Wednesday before entertaining Bandys today.
Hibriten 10, West Caldwell 0: The Panthers defeated the Warriors in five innings on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, outhitting them 11-1 while also benefiting from three errors on West Caldwell’s defense. Zoey Walker had four hits and two RBIs to lead Hibriten, which also got two hits and one RBI from Abby Reeves, two hits from Peyton Boggs, one hit and two RBIs from both Zoe Waters and Sydney Wike and one hit and one RBI from Kelli Sanders.
Jillian Jones earned the win for Hibriten (3-0, 3-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) thanks to five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and no walks. The Panthers visited East Burke on Wednesday before hosting Fred T. Foard next Tuesday, while the Warriors (0-2, 0-2) host Patton today.
West Lincoln 4, Maiden 0: The Rebels shut out the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Lincolnton. West Lincoln improved to 3-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden is now 2-1 in both.
The teams meet again tonight at Maiden.
Draughn 16, Patton 8: The Wildcats doubled up the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton, outhitting them 15-10 to move to 1-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Meanwhile, Patton dropped to 0-3 in both.
Draughn hosts Fred T. Foard tonight, while Patton is at West Caldwell.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hibriten 5, West Caldwell 0: The Panthers blanked the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir. Hibriten is now 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Caldwell is 0-1 in both.
Hibriten was scheduled to visit East Burke on Wednesday, but the contest was postponed to a later date. The Panthers host Fred T. Foard next Tuesday, while the Warriors traveled to Foard on Wednesday before hosting Patton today.
East Burke 2, West Iredell 1: The Cavaliers topped the Warriors in overtime during Tuesday’s home contest in Icard. Trailing 1-0 at the half, East Burke tied things in the second half before scoring the match-winner in the extra session.
Meah Walsh scored both goals for East Burke (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which also got assists from Alia Castrejon and Abigail Wall to go with eight saves from goalkeeper Chloe Cook. The Cavs visit Patton next Tuesday, while West Iredell (0-3, 0-3) hosts Bunker Hill today.
Draughn 2, Patton 1: The Wildcats defeated the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton, improving to 1-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, Patton fell to 1-2 in both.
Draughn hosts Fred T. Foard today, while Patton visits West Caldwell.