H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke softball tops West Iredell

The East Burke softball team defeated West Iredell 5-2 on the road Tuesday in Statesville. The Cavaliers scored three runs in the top of the third inning before adding single runs in the sixth and seventh frames, while the Warriors scored twice in the fifth.

Kayleigh Icard was the winning pitcher for East Burke (1-1, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) after allowing eight hits while striking out six and issuing one walk, and she was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Other hitting leaders for the Cavs included Allie Cooke (3-for-3, walk, run scored), Madyson Johnson (2-for-3, triple, walk, two RBIs) and Kaylee Paige (2-for-4, run scored).

East Burke hosted Hibriten on Wednesday before entertaining Draughn on Monday, while the Warriors (1-2, 1-2) host Bunker Hill tonight.

SOFTBALL

Newton-Conover 5, Bandys 4: The Red Devils slipped past the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba. Newton-Conover is now 1-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Bandys is 2-1 in both.

Newton-Conover hosted East Lincoln on Wednesday before entertaining Bandys today.