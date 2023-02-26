Following a pair of tight wins over Newton-Conover during the regular season, the East Burke girls basketball team suffered a double-digit loss at the hands of the Red Devils in the championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Feb. 17. But in the teams' fourth meeting of the season, the Cavaliers got their revenge in Icard.

Fifth-seeded East Burke (26-2) defeated 13th-seeded Newton-Conover (25-5) 54-37 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday night, moving on to state quarterfinals for the first time since losing to the Red Devils in that round in 2020. The Cavs were up 11-8 after the opening quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 38-24 through three periods before winning by a 17-point final margin.

East Burke’s Braelyn Stilwell led all scorers with 21 points, while Kara Brinkley and Taylor Bostain had 11 points apiece. Kassie Turner added seven points for the Cavs, who visit top-seeded Randleman (27-1) on Tuesday after the Tigers took down eighth-seeded East Rutherford 62-55 in Round 3.

Lizzie Sain was the only Newton-Conover player to reach double figures as she finished with 10 points, while Cassidy Geddes added nine. Hadleigh Swagger scored six points for the Red Devils, who finished with at least 24 wins for the fourth time in five seasons since Sylvia White returned for her second stint as the team's head coach. Newton-Conover posted a 15-1 record during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 6 Salisbury 76, No. 3 West Caldwell 71: The Hornets eliminated the Warriors in overtime in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Saturday in Lenoir, moving to 22-5 following their 15th win in a row. On the other side, West Caldwell ends the season at 26-3 after having an 18-game winning streak snapped.

Salisbury visits second-seeded Reidsville (24-0) in Tuesday’s fourth round after the Rams earned a 59-45 victory over seventh-seeded Jay M. Robinson on Saturday.