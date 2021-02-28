H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke football wins in coach Minor's debut

Former Fred T. Foard football coach Derrick Minor got his East Burke coaching career off to a strong start, guiding the Cavaliers to an 18-13 home win over West Caldwell in both teams' season opener on Saturday in Icard. East Burke trailed in the fourth quarter before scoring the go-ahead touchdown to defeat the Warriors.

Blane Fulbright finished with 28 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead the rushing attack for East Burke (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Dawson Langley had 73 yards and a score on 12 carries to go with Carter Crump's 11 carries for 42 yards.

Defensively, the Cavs received four sacks from Noah Rooks and an interception from Logan Johnson. East Burke is at West Iredell next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-1, 0-1) visits Hibriten.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 3 Providence 48, No. 2 South Caldwell 42

The Spartans' 4A state playoff run came to an end in the third round during Saturday's home game in Hudson. The Spartans led 20-12 but couldn't hold off the Panthers in the second half, particularly during a fourth quarter in which they were outscored 23-10.