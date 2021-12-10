H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke continues success in the pool

(Editor’s note: The swimming results published in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record were not from Wednesday’s meet at the Valdese Recreation Center, but from a separate meet hosted by Newton-Conover on Nov. 23 at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. The results in this roundup are from Wednesday’s meet at the Valdese Rec.)
VALDESE — The East Burke swim team posted first-place finishes in girls and boys action on Wednesday at the Valdese Recreation Center, recording 52 points on the girls’ side and 99 on the boys’ side to defeat West Caldwell, which got 40 points from its girls team and 14 from the boys.
Here’s a list of the top finisher in each event:
• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: East Burke (Grace Hammack, Ella Beth Oxentine, Gracie Stamey, Marabeth Huffman), 3:08.91
• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: East Burke (Robbie Stringfield, Jeremy Gray, Landon Lennex, Tristan Carswell), 2:08.37
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Zoie Miller (West Caldwell), 2:23.45
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Taylor Lennex (East Burke), 2:20.31
• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Robbie Stringfield (East Burke), 2:38.82
• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Jaylie Gragg (West Caldwell), 35.63
• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Tristan Carswell (East Burke), 29.82
• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Landon Lennex (East Burke), 1:06.64
• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Zoie Miller (West Caldwell), 1:01.74
• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Tristan Carswell (East Burke), 1:09.35
• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Ella Beth Oxentine (East Burke), 9:46.91
• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Landon Lennex (East Burke), 5:46.60
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: West Caldwell (Zoie Miller, Emma French, Maddison Eaches, Jaylie Gragg), 2:27.67
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Jacob Gersh, Dalton Parker, Zane Wise, Tristan Carswell), 2:04.45
• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Alia Riley (East Burke), 1:42.61
• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Robbie Stringfield (East Burke), 1:08.46
• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Gracie Stamey (East Burke), 2:20.02
• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Jeremy Gray (East Burke), 1:26.75
• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: West Caldwell (Zoie Miller, Maddison Eaches, Emma French, Jaylie Gragg), 5:49.84
• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Landon Lennex, Taylor Lennex, Jeremy Gray, Robbie Stringfield), 4:20.87
East Burke travels to the Lenoir Aquatic Center on Jan. 5 for a meet also involving West Caldwell and South Caldwell.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Caldwell 46, McDowell 26
The Spartans defeated the Titans at home Thursday in Hudson, receiving a game-high 16 points from Kenley Jackson to go with 12 from Katlyn Wynn and eight from Olivia Miller. Now 5-0, South Caldwell visits Draughn on Wednesday.
McDowell (2-1), which was led by nine points from Faith Laws and seven from Peyton McPeters on Thursday, returns to action on Tuesday. The Titans will travel to T.C. Roberson for their Mountain Athletic 3A/4A Conference opener.
WRESTLING
Hibriten sweeps quad match at Freedom
The Panthers won all three of their matches during a quad match at Freedom on Thursday in Morganton, knocking off the host Patriots by a 57-24 score while defeating Draughn 84-0 and Statesville 54-26. Hibriten improved to 9-3 on the season ahead of Saturday’s Warrior Invitational at West Caldwell.
Six Hibriten wrestlers earned a win in all three matches, including Christian Ramseur, Miguel Angel Ayala, Ross Watts, Chandler Wyke, Dillan Earp and Daniel Baker. Collecting two wins apiece were Josiah Honer, Jesse Tester, Carter Hinton, Rylan Davidson, Brian Reid, Chase Trivette and Elijah Amaya-Perez, while Dalton Ball added one win.
Alexander Central earns two wins at Lexington quad
The Cougars notched a pair of wins during a quad match hosted by Lexington on Thursday, beating the host Yellowjackets 66-16 and R.J. Reynolds 66-9 while falling by a 66-13 final at the hands of Orange. Alexander Central moved to 13-4 on the season according to results posted on www.trackwrestling.com.
Kanon Harrington, Dylan Dalton and Nathaniel Dahlstrom each won three matches for the Cougars, who also received two wins apiece from Christian McGalliard, Steven Gentle, Matthew Dooley, Giovanni White, Noah Medders and Furquan Maynard. Franklin Durmire, Marcus Schulth, Carson Beal, Austin Presnell and Aaron Longinos-Ramirez each added one win for Alexander Central.
Alexander Central returns to action on Wednesday when it participates in a quad match at Statesville.