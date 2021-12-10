H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke continues success in the pool

• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: West Caldwell (Zoie Miller, Maddison Eaches, Emma French, Jaylie Gragg), 5:49.84

• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Landon Lennex, Taylor Lennex, Jeremy Gray, Robbie Stringfield), 4:20.87

East Burke travels to the Lenoir Aquatic Center on Jan. 5 for a meet also involving West Caldwell and South Caldwell.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 46, McDowell 26

The Spartans defeated the Titans at home Thursday in Hudson, receiving a game-high 16 points from Kenley Jackson to go with 12 from Katlyn Wynn and eight from Olivia Miller. Now 5-0, South Caldwell visits Draughn on Wednesday.

McDowell (2-1), which was led by nine points from Faith Laws and seven from Peyton McPeters on Thursday, returns to action on Tuesday. The Titans will travel to T.C. Roberson for their Mountain Athletic 3A/4A Conference opener.

WRESTLING

Hibriten sweeps quad match at Freedom