H.S. ROUNDUP: Dutka scores 1,000th point, Bandys girls defeat Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — Senior Logan Dutka of the Bandys girls basketball team made history on Tuesday, scoring her 1,000th career point in the opening quarter of a 51-33 road win over Lincolnton. Dutka led the Trojans with 12 points, while Macy Rummage added 11, Annie Andrews had eight and Caroline McIntosh scored seven.
On the other side, the Wolves (3-8, 0-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) received nine points apiece from Alexis Hough and Sarah Rhyne to go with eight from Emma Rhyne. Lincolnton travels to East Burke next Tuesday, while Bandys (9-4, 3-0) is at Maiden on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 40, North Lincoln 22
The Indians knocked off the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, building a 20-6 lead after the first quarter before holding advantages of 28-10 and 33-12 at the end of the second and third periods, respectively. St. Stephens improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while North Lincoln fell to 2-10 and 0-4.
St. Stephens visits East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln travels to Fred T. Foard.
Bunker Hill 67, West Lincoln 37
The Bears routed the Rebels at home Tuesday in Claremont, nabbing their second straight win to move to 4-9 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Lincoln, it is now 5-8 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Bunker Hill is at East Burke on Friday, while West Lincoln visits Newton-Conover.
Hibriten 63, Hickory Christian Academy 18
The Panthers defeated the Knights in a nonconference contest at home Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 11-3 on the season while dropping Hickory Christian Academy to 2-6. Hibriten begins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with a trip to Freedom next Tuesday, while Hickory Christian Academy is at Greensboro’s Caldwell Academy on Thursday.
East Burke 59, Newton-Conover 50
The Cavaliers earned a nine-point road victory over the Red Devils on Tuesday in Newton, snapping Newton-Conover’s five-game winning streak thanks to a team-high 23 points from Aubree Grigg to go with 21 from Braelyn Stilwell. Cassidy Geddes scored 23 points to lead the Red Devils, who also got eight from Hadleigh Swagger and seven from Emma Fox.
East Burke (6-5, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Friday, while Newton-Conover (9-2, 1-1) visits nonconference Fred T. Foard today before hosting league opponent West Lincoln on Friday.
East Lincoln 69, Fred T. Foard 46
The Mustangs cruised past the Tigers at home Tuesday in Denver, receiving 18 points from Ginny Overbay and 11 apiece from Madison Self, Raven Ross and Diamond Ross in the victory. Overbay also pulled down 16 rebounds, with Self adding 11 boards and Raven Ross finishing with six.
Foard (8-4, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) was led by Alexis Wolgemuth’s game-high 19 points, while Samaria Tipps scored 12 and Taylor Ramseur had 11. The Tigers host nonconference Newton-Conover today before entertaining league foe North Lincoln on Friday, the same night East Lincoln (11-2, 4-0) plays host to Western Foothills 3A opponent St. Stephens.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Caldwell 68, Maiden 51
The Warriors topped the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Lenoir behind a game-high 27 points from JaKobe Hood and 22 from Malek Patterson. On the other side, Maiden was paced by 14 points from Raheem Misher and eight from Chance Stull.
West Caldwell (6-7, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Friday, while Maiden (8-5, 2-1) entertains Bandys.
St. Stephens 76, North Lincoln 62
The Indians notched a 14-point road victory over the Knights on Tuesday in Lincolnton, with Ji Ikard scoring 22 points to lead St. Stephens. Dayton Anderson added 21 points for the Indians, who also received 15 from Luke Reid and 13 from Josh Barkley.
St. Stephens (11-3, 2-2 Western Foothills 3A) travels to East Lincoln on Friday, while North Lincoln (7-6, 1-3) is at Fred T. Foard.
Bunker Hill 54, West Lincoln 53
The Bears collected a one-point home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Claremont, upping their record to 3-9 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Lincoln, it dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Bunker Hill visits East Burke on Friday, while West Lincoln is at Newton-Conover.
Alexander Central 57, Tabernacle Christian (Hickory) 45
The Cougars grabbed a 12-point home victory over the Conquerors on Tuesday in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 23 points from Evan Presnell in the nonconference contest. Dusty Sigmon added 12 points and eight rebounds for Alexander Central, which also received 10 points and six boards from Grove Lowrance to go with eight points from Garrett Barnes.
Tabernacle Christian (10-3) was led by 16 points and four assists from Mark Hall, with Jordan Lineberger adding 14 points and four assists and Camden James finishing with 10 points. The Conquerors will participate in a tournament at Monroe’s Tabernacle Christian on Thursday, while Alexander Central (11-2) hosts West Wilkes tonight before beginning Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on Friday at Ashe County.
Lincolnton 56, Bandys 41
The Wolves defeated the Trojans at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving 13 points from DJ Danner, nine from Will Blackburn and seven from Brittain Burney. Meanwhile, Bandys was led by 11 points from Parker Styborski , nine from Terick Bumgarner and seven from Micah Slaughter.
Lincolnton (5-7, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Caldwell on Friday, while the Trojans (3-10, 1-2) are at Maiden.
East Burke 56, Newton-Conover 50
The Cavaliers knocked off the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, receiving a game-high 27 points from Logan Coffey to go with 12 from Carter Crump and eight from Devenaire Hill. On the other side, Newton-Conover got 15 points from Jay Powell, 13 from Javier Lineberger and 11 from Trey Stinson.
East Burke (1-10, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Friday, while the Red Devils (1-11, 0-3) is at nonconference Fred T. Foard tonight before hosting league foe West Lincoln on Friday.
WRESTLING
Fred T. Foard 82, Hickory 0
The Tigers shut out the Red Tornadoes at home Tuesday in Newton, earning eight pinfall victories and five wins via forfeit. Foard got pins from Parker Johns at 126 pounds, Hunter Clark at 132, Brock Carey at 145, Landon Slager at 152, Zane Birtchet at 170, Evan Steiger at 182, Colby Mace at 195 and Dylan Smith at 220, while George Coleman (106), Sebastian Richards (113), Brayden Mejia (120), Dawson Cody (138) and Andrew Jackson (285) notched forfeit victories and Conner Weaver (160) won by a 16-2 major decision.
Foard (25-2 overall, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) faces Avery County in a nonconference dual match at Appalachian State University on Friday, while Hickory visits league foe North Lincoln the same night.
West Caldwell 36, Maiden 36
The Warriors beat the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, winning the match via tiebreaker after both teams recorded the same amount of points. West Caldwell received victories from Fernando Teniente at 106 (third-period pin), Trent Gibbs at 126 (forfeit), Rakeem Smith at 138 (second-period pin), Isaiah Hendrix at 152 (first-period pin), Luke Roberts at 160 (third-period pin) and Juan Zayas at 170 (forfeit).
Maiden’s winning grapplers were Christian Wylie at 113 (second-period pin), Zachary Beard at 145 (first-period pin), Brandon Paretty at 182 (second-period pin), Drake Deaton at 195 (first-period pin), Landon Moss at 220 (second-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (first-period pin). The Blue Devils (6-7 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) will compete in the Gavin Sharpe Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Mooresville High School, while West Caldwell (9-17 overall, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) returns to action in a quad match on Friday at Lincolnton.
Bandys 52, Lincolnton 15
The Trojans topped the Wolves at home Tuesday in Catawba, receiving wins from Bryce Kirkland at 106 (8-6 decision), Boedi Kirkland at 120 (18-3 technical fall), Trey Story at 132 (3-0 decision), Bryson Burkett at 138 (third-period pin), Trey Ballew at 152 (13-4 major decision), Caleb Moore at 160 (first-period pin), Ian Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Raydyn Brooks at 182 (8-0 major decision), Zackory Evans at 195 (second-period pin), Austin Cline at 220 (8-7 decision) and Brock Mosley at 285 (second-period pin). Bandys (15-5 overall, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Newton-Conover for a tri-match also involving McDowell next Tuesday, while Lincolnton (14-4 overall, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts a quad match against West Caldwell, Alleghany and East Rutherford on Friday.
West Lincoln 53, Bunker Hill 21
The Rebels defeated the Bears at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 13-3 overall and 2-1 in Catawba Valley 2A action while dropping Bunker Hill to 13-16 and 1-2. Bunker Hill’s wins came from Lawson Vang at 106 (second-period pin), Raul Hernandez at 120 (6-4 decision), Alex Betancourt at 145 (second-period pin) and Brayden Guess at 170 (second-period pin).
Bunker Hill hosts East Burke on Friday, while West Lincoln entertains Newton-Conover.