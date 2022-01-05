H.S. ROUNDUP: Dutka scores 1,000th point, Bandys girls defeat Lincolnton

The Bears routed the Rebels at home Tuesday in Claremont, nabbing their second straight win to move to 4-9 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Lincoln, it is now 5-8 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Bunker Hill is at East Burke on Friday, while West Lincoln visits Newton-Conover.

Hibriten 63, Hickory Christian Academy 18

The Panthers defeated the Knights in a nonconference contest at home Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 11-3 on the season while dropping Hickory Christian Academy to 2-6. Hibriten begins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play with a trip to Freedom next Tuesday, while Hickory Christian Academy is at Greensboro’s Caldwell Academy on Thursday.

East Burke 59, Newton-Conover 50

The Cavaliers earned a nine-point road victory over the Red Devils on Tuesday in Newton, snapping Newton-Conover’s five-game winning streak thanks to a team-high 23 points from Aubree Grigg to go with 21 from Braelyn Stilwell. Cassidy Geddes scored 23 points to lead the Red Devils, who also got eight from Hadleigh Swagger and seven from Emma Fox.