H.S. ROUNDUP: Days after playing in Shrine Bowl, Blue Devils’ Culliver named to all-state team

Maiden senior wide receiver Chris Culliver was named to the inaugural North Carolina sportswriters’ all-state high school football team on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, who has committed to play at the University of North Carolina and will sign his national letter of intent to play for the Tar Heels today, was one of 13 players selected to the First Team Offense.

A total of 10 sportswriters throughout the state nominated players for the all-state team and then voted. Culliver received nine votes, tied for the most of any player on the First Team Offense along with Reagan senior offensive lineman Samuel Pendleton (nine votes).

Culliver also played in the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Saturday at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina, leading the N.C. team with two receptions for 42 yards in a 17-13 loss to the S.C. squad.

The only other all-state player to receive nine votes was East Lincoln senior linebacker Ben Cutter, who landed on the First Team Defense. East Lincoln’s coach, David Lubowicz, was chosen as the coach of the year after tallying five votes. Providence Day junior quarterback Jadyn Davis (six votes) was the offensive player of the year, while New Bern senior defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. (three votes) was the defensive player of the year.

Joining Culliver on the First Team Offense were Pendleton, Davis, Princeton running back Christian Perris (six votes), West Lincoln running back Mason Avery (five votes), Millbrook wide receiver Nathan Leacock (seven votes), Charlotte Catholic tight end Jack Larsen (five votes), South Point offensive lineman Sullivan Absher (eight votes), Charlotte Catholic offensive lineman Clinton Barlow (eight votes), Providence Day offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (five votes), Providence offensive lineman Connor Drake (four votes), Draughn offensive lineman Luke Rector (four votes) and Andrews athlete Isaac Weaver (six votes).

Along with Cutter and Sampson, other members of the First Team Defense were Dudley defensive lineman Logan Wright (six votes), Grimsley defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett (six votes), Jay M. Robinson defensive lineman Davion Hobbs (five votes), East Forsyth linebacker RJ Brown (six votes), Wake Forest linebacker Zane Williams (three votes), Reidsville defensive back Dionte Neal (eight votes), East Duplin defensive back Duante Hall (seven votes), Providence Day defensive back Chris Peal (four votes), Hertford County defensive back Israel Powell (three votes) and Monroe defensive back Jordan Young (three votes).

First Team Special Teams members were Hough kicker Nolan Hauser (eight votes), Davie County punter Palmer Williams (seven votes), Crest kick returner Javarius Green (four votes), Providence Day punter returner Brody Barnhardt (four votes), Mallard Creek punter returner DJ Hamilton (four votes) and Smoky Mountain long snapper Mabry Bumgarner (seven votes).

Area players receiving honorable mention recognition were Newton-Conover senior linebacker Ben Watson, Bunker Hill sophomore kicker Alan Bahena Soto and Hibriten junior linebacker Dillan Earp, along with the following: quarterbacks Mason Fortune (Millbrook) and Jaylen Alexander-Raynor (East Forsyth), running backs Sincere Baines (Jack Britt), Avery Gaby (East Duplin), Max Guest (A.C. Reynolds), Tyler Mason (Mount Airy) and Anthony Quinn (Seventy-First), wide receivers Terrell Anderson (Grimsley), Truitt Manuel (West Henderson) and Alex Taylor (Grimsley), tight ends Jayvontae Conner (East Forsyth) and Griffin Reimer (Weddington), offensive linemen Eagan Boyer (Hough), Bryson Esser (North Lincoln), Isaiah Eskeridge (Kings Mountain), Henry Harden (Grimsley), Reagan McCranie (Chase), Austin Pittman (Mount Tabor), Umar Rockhead (Mallard Creek), Walter Turner (Northwest Guilford) and Ashton Williams (Seventy-First), athletes Kevin Concepcion (Chambers) and Que’Shyne Flippen (Reidsville), defensive linemen Hector Bautista (Seventy-First), Bryce Davis (Grimsley), Zairion Jackson-Bass (Chambers), Nick Martin (East Forsyth), Elity Naire (Olympic), Isaiah Shirley (Watauga), Curtis Samuel (Kings Mountain), Kaden Thomas (Independence) and Semaj Turner (East Forsyth), linebackers Jaybron Harvey (Southern Durham), Cahari Hayes (Burns), Demorris Jenkins (North Mecklenburg), Kade Kennedy (East Duplin), Raymond McCray (Seventy-First), James Nesta (Hough), Tyquan Rankin (Butler), Michael Short (Mallard Creek) and Hunter Stalcup (Murphy), defensive backs Cutler Adams (Robbinsville), Brody Barnhardt (Providence Day), Channing Goodwin (Providence Day), Jaylen Jones (Butler), Samari Matthews (Hough), Adriel Miller (Central Cabarrus), DJ Parker (Dudley), Tim Patterson (Page), Will Ross (South Point), Dashawn Stone (A.C. Reynolds), Joshua Switzer (Ardrey Kell) and Keandre Walker (East Lincoln), kicker Aiden Daugherty (Oak Grove), punter Owen Fehr (Hough), kick returners Tylique Aldridge (Forestview), Que’Sean Brown (East Forsyth) and Kendall Harris (Cox Mill), punt returner Zachariah Melton (Monroe) and long snapper Liam Groulx (Providence Day).

Saturday’s wrestling results

Fred T. Foard wins Foard Tough Tournament: The Tigers hosted and won the Foard Tough Tournament on Saturday in Newton, with five Tigers winning their weight class, one posting a runner-up finish and four coming in fourth. Bandys and East Burke were among the teams in attendance.

First-place finishers for Foard included Brock Carey at 145 pounds, Brayden Mejia at 152, Zane Birtchet at 170, Dylan Smith at 220 and Sam Bolch at 285. The Tigers’ Jon Byrd came in second at 160, while Hunter Clark tied for fourth at 138, George Coleman was fourth at 106, Toby Bowman was fourth at 126 and Sam Drum was fourth at 182.

Bandys was led by Will Nix with a second-place finish at 145, while Ian Moore finished third at 160, Trey Story tied for fourth at 138 and Luke Burkett tied for fourth at 152.

East Burke’s top finisher was Grayson Phillips, who came in third at 126. Zeke Pierce added a fourth-place finish for the Cavaliers at 195.

Foard faced Northwest Guilford on Tuesday at Appalachian State University before taking part in a tri-match today at Lincolnton. Meanwhile, Bandys travels to Mallard Creek High School for the Elizabeth Barry Memorial individual tournament on Thursday and East Burke hosts a quad match against Draughn, Freedom and Patton today.

Hibriten takes first for third straight weekend: The Panthers finished 5-0 during the Foothill Duals at East Wilkes High School on Saturday in Ronda, winning a dual tournament for the third straight weekend. The Panthers knocked off East Wilkes 54-24, Elkin 56-22, South Iredell 54-30, North Davidson 49-24 and Starmount 45-33.

Standout performers for Hibriten (16-2) included Josiah Honer (one win at 126, four at 132), Ross Watts (three wins at 145, two at 152), Dillan Earp (four wins at 182, one at 195), Brayden Reid (4-1 at 106), Joshua Stilwell (4-1 at 160), Rylan Davidson (3-1 at 195, 1-0 at 220), Avin Crawford (3-2 at 170), Elijah Amaya (3-1 at 220, 0-1 at 285), Brian Reid (two wins at 113, one at 120), Maddox Southard (two wins at 120, one at 126), Noah Koenig (3-0 at 126) and Caleb Walker (1-0 at 182).

The Panthers traveled to Wilkes Central on Tuesday for a quad match before visiting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe South Caldwell on Jan. 3.

St. Stephens finishes 5-0 at West Lamoureaux Duals: The Indians posted a perfect record during the West Lamoureaux Duals on Saturday at Lexington High School, improving to 25-1 on the season. Alexander Central was also in attendance, finishing 2-3 to move to 11-11 this winter.

St. Stephens earned a 71-12 win over High Point Central, a 66-6 victory over Ledford Senior, a 59-22 win over Dudley, a 66-15 victory over Lexington and a 74-6 win over South Stokes. Ivan Cortez finished with five wins for the Indians (four at 113, one at 120), while Cesar Chavez Alonzo was 5-0 (two at 120, three at 126), Brady Connell was 5-0 at 132, Will Moore was 5-0 at 138, Zamonte Bruen-Brown was 5-0 at 145, Dylan Herrera Luna was 5-0 at 152, Will Fincher was 5-0 at 160, Andrew Kehoe was 5-0 at 182, Avery Rhymer was 4-0 at 195, Logan Laws was 4-0 (two wins at 120, two at 126), Luke Apollonio was 3-1 at 220, Jared Luna was 3-2 at 170 and Thomas Lipford was 3-2 at 285.

Alexander Central defeated Jay M. Robinson 64-6 and Ledford Senior 60-21, but lost to Dudley by a 54-30 final, Thomasville by a 48-36 score and Southeast Guilford 51-24. Standout grapplers for the Cougars included Christian McGalliard (5-0 at 132), Kanon Harrington (5-0 at 138), Nate Dahlstrom (4-0 at 182, 1-0 at 195), Aaron Longinos (3-0 at 170, 1-0 at 182), Dylan Dalton (3-0 at 145), Kolvin Walker (3-2 at 106) and Matt Dooley (2-1 at 152, 1-1 at 160).

St. Stephens also had several wrestlers participate in the Maiden Christmas Classic on Saturday, with Micah Geoghegah posting a third-place finish at 170 and Kasen Turner finishing fourth at 285.

The Indians will compete in the Sgt. Mark Adams individual tournament on Thursday and Friday at Cary High School, while Alexander Central took part in a tri-match at North Wilkes on Tuesday before participating in the Elizabeth Berry Memorial individual tournament on Thursday at Mallard Creek High.

Blue Devils take first at Maiden Christmas Classic: Maiden hosted and won the Maiden Christmas Classic on Saturday, totaling 144 points to finish ahead of second-place Hendersonville (137.5). Fifteen teams posted team scores during the event.

The Blue Devils received first-place finishes from Christian Wylie at 120, Zachary Beard at 152 and DJ Spring at 285. They also got a third-place finish from Miranda Valerio at 106 and fourth-place finishes from Ethan Bentley and Landon Moss at 182 and 195, respectively.

Hickory had two wrestlers win their weight class during the Maiden Christmas Classic, with Anthony Bravo taking first at 160 and Nicholas Martinez finishing first at 220. Maiden hosted a tri-match against Hickory and Patton on Tuesday before visiting West Caldwell on Jan. 3, while the Red Tornadoes are scheduled to compete in the R.J. Reynolds Holiday Tournament next Wednesday.

Newton-Conover comes in second at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple: The Red Devils were the runners-up during the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, which started on Friday and concluded on Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville. Newton-Conover finished with 186 points, while Uwharrie Charter Academy came in first with 189.

First-place finishers for Newton-Conover included Isaiah Pittman at 113, Jason Brawley at 152 and Owen Clark at 195, while Christian Garcia finished second at 106, Joseph Lioret-Tutty came in third at 220 and Jordan Henze took fourth at 170.

The Red Devils travel to East Gaston tonight for a tri-match that will also involve Olympic.

Bunker Hill has three wrestlers place at Greyhound Classic: Three grapplers placed for the Bears during the Greyhound Classic on Saturday at Statesville, with Ethan McManus finishing second at 138, Donta Davis coming in second at 170 and Aaron Mora tying for fourth at 285. Bandys also had wrestlers attend, with Matthew Cranfill finishing second at 220 and Andrew McCrary tying for fourth at 285.

The Bears joined Alexander Central in a tri-match at North Wilkes on Tuesday before traveling to West Wilkes for the Blackhawk Duals on Thursday.