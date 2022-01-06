H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars sweep West Wilkes in hoops

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central girls basketball team defeated nonconference West Wilkes at home Wednesday, winning 48-35 to improve to 12-1 on the season. The Cougars trailed 19-16 after the first quarter and 27-23 at the half before outscoring the Blackhawks 17-5 in the third period and 8-3 in the fourth.
Alexander Central was led by 11 points from Julianna Walter, who also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kirstyn Herman added 10 points and 13 boards, while Hallie Jarrett finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
Adding nine points for the Cougars was Sydney Hayes, with Madeleine Jenkins scoring the remaining eight points for the hosts. Jenkins also pulled down six rebounds.
West Wilkes (5-8) was paced by a game-high 20 points from Parker Childress, who also had five rebounds. Tori Teague added eight points and five boards for the Blackhawks, who suffered their second straight loss.
Alexander Central opens Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play at Ashe County on Tuesday, while West Wilkes hosts North Surry in a Foothills 2A Conference contest on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 57, West Wilkes 20
The Cougars routed the Blackhawks at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, building a 12-0 lead after the opening quarter before enjoying advantages of 25-8 at halftime and 40-18 through three periods. Alexander Central was led by a game-high 15 points from Evan Presnell, who also had seven steals and four assists.
The Cougars (12-2) also received 13 points and seven rebounds from Avery Cook to go with eight points and four assists from Grayson Presnell. Grove Lowrance chipped in seven points and five boards for Alexander Central.
West Wilkes (3-7) got six points from Harrison Holbrook, but the Blackhawks finished with 23 turnovers as compared to six turnovers by Alexander Central. The Cougars scored 29 points off turnovers and outscored West Wilkes 28-6 in the paint and 14-2 in fast-break points.
Alexander Central visits Ashe County on Tuesday in both teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A opener, while West Wilkes hosts North Surry in a Foothills 2A matchup on Friday.
WRESTLING
Alexander Central 45, Hibriten 34
The Cougars knocked off the Panthers on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, getting victories from Carson Beal at 113 pounds (pin), Marcus Schulth at 120 (forfeit), Alysha Earley at 145 (pin), Dylan Dalton at 152 (pin), Elijah Peal at 160 (pin), Noah Medders at 195 (pin), Nathaniel Dahlstrom at 220 (pin) and Furquan Maynard at 285 (4-2 decision). As for Hibriten, it received wins from Brian Reid at 106 (pin), Josiah Honer at 126 (forfeit), Chase Trivette at 132 (forfeit), Ross Watts at 138 (15-2 major decision), Sadharri Moore at 170 (forfeit) and Dillan Earp at 182 (pin).
Alexander Central (17-9 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts a tri-match against Freedom and West Rowan on Friday, while Hibriten (14-6, 0-1) entertains South Caldwell.
Note: The following area sporting events scheduled for Friday have been postponed: Bunker Hill at East Burke girls and boys basketball (postponed to next Wednesday), South Caldwell at Hibriten wrestling (makeup date to be announced) and St. Stephens at East Lincoln girls basketball (makeup date to be announced).