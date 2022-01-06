H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars sweep West Wilkes in hoops

The Cougars routed the Blackhawks at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, building a 12-0 lead after the opening quarter before enjoying advantages of 25-8 at halftime and 40-18 through three periods. Alexander Central was led by a game-high 15 points from Evan Presnell, who also had seven steals and four assists.

The Cougars (12-2) also received 13 points and seven rebounds from Avery Cook to go with eight points and four assists from Grayson Presnell. Grove Lowrance chipped in seven points and five boards for Alexander Central.

West Wilkes (3-7) got six points from Harrison Holbrook, but the Blackhawks finished with 23 turnovers as compared to six turnovers by Alexander Central. The Cougars scored 29 points off turnovers and outscored West Wilkes 28-6 in the paint and 14-2 in fast-break points.

Alexander Central visits Ashe County on Tuesday in both teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A opener, while West Wilkes hosts North Surry in a Foothills 2A matchup on Friday.

WRESTLING

Alexander Central 45, Hibriten 34