H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars score 20 unanswered, beat Spartans 27-14

HUDSON — The Alexander Central football team trailed by a touchdown after the first quarter, but scored the game’s final 20 points en route to a 27-14 road win over South Caldwell on Friday. The Cougars received 27 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns from Sawyer Chapman-Mays, while Tanner Moore had 57 rushing yards and a score to go with 57 passing yards on two completions to Nate Erkman.

The Cougars’ first TD came when Garison Millsaps recovered a fumble in the end zone less than two minutes in. South Caldwell’s Dezmond Hackett answered with an 18-yard fumble return moments later to tie the score at 7-all.

Following a 5-yard TD run from Garrett Ashley late in the opening quarter, the Spartans (4-4, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) were unable to score again. Moore’s 10-yard TD run in the second period pulled Alexander Central (4-4, 2-1) even prior to a pair of scoring scampers from Chapman-Mays in the second half.

South Caldwell’s Anderson Raynor completed 10 of 17 passes for 141 yards, with Suan Moore adding 53 yards on 17 carries. Tyler Eggers caught eight of Raynor’s completions for 125 yards.

Alexander Central hosts Hibriten next Friday, while South Caldwell entertains Ashe County.

North Lincoln 55, Fred T. Foard 17: The Tigers tallied a season high in points during Friday’s road contest against the Knights in Lincolnton and trailed just 20-17 at the half before being outscored 35-0 over the final two quarters. The victory was North Lincoln’s third straight as it moved to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while Foard fell to 0-8 and 0-5.

North Lincoln travels to West Iredell next Friday, the same night the Tigers host Hickory.

West Lincoln 62, West Caldwell 20: The Rebels easily dispatched the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir, jumping out to a 28-6 lead after the first quarter before holding a 42-13 advantage at halftime and a 55-13 lead through three periods. West Lincoln (6-2, 3-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts East Burke next Friday, while West Caldwell (0-8, 0-5) is at Bandys.

Watauga 55, Hibriten 7: The Pioneers earned a convincing home win over the Panthers on Friday in Boone, collecting their fourth straight victory in the process. Watauga (7-1, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Freedom next Friday, the same night Hibriten (3-5, 2-1) visits Alexander Central.

East Lincoln 55, St. Stephens 3: The visiting Mustangs were too much for the Indians on Friday in Hickory, scoring 20 points in the opening quarter, 21 in the second and 14 in the third while only allowing a 20-yard field goal from St. Stephens' Carter Gscheidmeier in the final period. East Lincoln (8-0, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits West Iredell next Friday, the same night St. Stephens (3-5, 2-3) travels to Statesville.