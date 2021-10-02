H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars outlast Huskies for 300th gridiron win

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central football team earned the 300th win in program history on Friday at home, outlasting Ashe County 42-36 in overtime on a 10-yard touchdown run from Cameron Lackey, who led all rushers with 217 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. Andrew Bumgarner also had 20 carries for Alexander Central, gobbling up 183 yards and a score of his own.
Logan Shoemaker added a pair of rushing scores for the Cougars (4-2, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), notching 29 yards on four carries overall. Alexander Central quarterback Luke Hammer completed 4 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a TD, with Josh Stubbs catching three passes for 28 yards and a score and Bumgarner hauling in a 9-yard reception.
Although outgained 438-111 on the ground, the Huskies (1-4, 0-1) finished with 317 passing yards. All five of their TDs came through the air as QB Wesley Thompson completed 28 of 45 passes to six different receivers, including seven to Colin Estes for 119 yards and two TDs, seven to Cesar Martinez for 94 yards and two TDs and nine to Matthew Peterson for 47 yards and a score.
Alexander Central visits Watauga next Friday, while Ashe County hosts Hibriten.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Hibriten 42, Freedom 14
The Panthers scored the first 35 points of Friday’s road game against the Patriots in Morganton, cruising to a 28-point victory to improve to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Freedom to 3-2 and 0-1. Coby Wilson accounted for five of Hibriten’s TDs — four rushing scores and a TD pass — as he finished with 85 rushing yards and 99 passing yards on four completions.
Quaidyn Tugman scored the Panthers’ remaining TD and finished with nine carries for 55 yards, while Gabe Suddreth added eight carries for 59 yards. Additionally, Nick Smith caught a 44-yard pass and Tugman added two receptions for 43 yards.
Freedom was paced by Curt Young’s seven carries for 66 yards and a TD, while B.G. Hampton had eight carries for 41 yards and Demarcus Lowrance scored the Patriots’ other TD on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are at South Caldwell next Friday, the same night Hibriten travels to Ashe County.
Newton-Conover 19, East Burke 12
There weren’t many points put on the board during the early part of the Red Devils’ trip to Icard on Saturday afternoon, but a flurry of fourth-quarter scoring took place with Newton-Conover ultimately winning on a 32-yard Hail Mary from Aiden Luangkhot to Zane Redmond with two seconds remaining in the contest.
Newton-Conover (2-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) scored on a safety in the opening quarter before adding a 50-yard interception return for a TD from Xavion Coulter in the second period. East Burke (1-3, 0-2) rallied to take a 12-9 lead in the fourth quarter on TD runs of 1 and 60 yards from Blane Fulbright, but the Red Devils tied things on a 26-yard field goal from Dax Shannon before the late-game heroics from Luangkhot and Redmond.
Newton-Conover hosts West Lincoln next Friday, while the Cavaliers host Bunker Hill.
Lincolnton 27, Bandys 7
The Wolves trailed 7-0 at the half following a 27-yard TD pass from the Trojans’ Parker DeHart to Elliott Spicer, but scored 21 points in the third quarter before adding a fourth-quarter score in a 20-point home win over Bandys on Friday in Lincolnton. Lincolnton’s third-quarter TDs came on a 55-yard run from Deandra Smith, a 69-yard pass from Andre Bost to Anthony Odum and a 5-yard run from Wingate, who also scored from 29 yards out in the final quarter.
Bandys (2-2, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) will try to regroup when it visits Maiden next Friday, while Lincolnton (2-4, 2-1) is at West Caldwell.
Watauga 56, South Caldwell 22
The Pioneers handed the Spartans their first defeat of the season at home Friday in Boone, earning a 34-point win to move to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. The win was the third straight for Watauga, which dropped South Caldwell to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.
South Caldwell hosts Freedom next Friday, while Watauga entertains Alexander Central.
Statesville 56, Fred T. Foard 0
The Greyhounds routed the Tigers at home Friday in Statesville, rolling up 28 points in the first quarter before adding at least one TD in each of the final three periods. Statesville scored in all three phases — offensively, defensive and on special teams — as it improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.
On the other side, Foard dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in league play ahead of next Friday’s visit to East Lincoln. The Greyhounds will also be in action next Friday at home against West Iredell.