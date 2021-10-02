H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars outlast Huskies for 300th gridiron win

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central football team earned the 300th win in program history on Friday at home, outlasting Ashe County 42-36 in overtime on a 10-yard touchdown run from Cameron Lackey, who led all rushers with 217 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. Andrew Bumgarner also had 20 carries for Alexander Central, gobbling up 183 yards and a score of his own.

Logan Shoemaker added a pair of rushing scores for the Cougars (4-2, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), notching 29 yards on four carries overall. Alexander Central quarterback Luke Hammer completed 4 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a TD, with Josh Stubbs catching three passes for 28 yards and a score and Bumgarner hauling in a 9-yard reception.

Although outgained 438-111 on the ground, the Huskies (1-4, 0-1) finished with 317 passing yards. All five of their TDs came through the air as QB Wesley Thompson completed 28 of 45 passes to six different receivers, including seven to Colin Estes for 119 yards and two TDs, seven to Cesar Martinez for 94 yards and two TDs and nine to Matthew Peterson for 47 yards and a score.

Alexander Central visits Watauga next Friday, while Ashe County hosts Hibriten.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Hibriten 42, Freedom 14