H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars hand Indians their first loss

The Alexander Central baseball team edged St. Stephens 2-1 in eight innings on the road Wednesday in Hickory, improving to 11-1 while dropping the Indians to 10-1. The Cougars received two hits from Caleb Williams and one apiece from Mason Chapman, Gage Weaver and JD Little, while St. Stephens got two hits from Will Everett and one each from Elec Marvin, Julien Peissel and Justin Skewes.

Little earned the win for Alexander Central following seven innings of one-run, four-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and one walk, while Maddox Jack picked up the save thanks to a scoreless eighth during which he gave up one hit with a strikeout and a walk. On the other side, Peyton Young took the loss for the Indians despite seven innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk, with reliever Josh Barkley retiring the side in order in the eighth.

Alexander Central hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hibriten tonight, while St. Stephens travels to Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent Fred T. Foard.

BaseballHickory 6, Bunker Hill 2

The Red Tornadoes outhit the Bears 6-5 en route to a four-run home victory on Wednesday in Hickory, receiving two hits including a home run from Izaiah Littlejohn to go with one hit apiece from Boone Herman, Isaiah McDowell, Eli Rose and Tripp Young. As for Bunker Hill, it got two hits from Drew Moore and one each from Carson Elder, Mack Little and Paxton Holden.

Sammy Nexsen pitched all seven innings for Hickory (5-5), allowing five hits with six strikeouts and one walk. The Red Tornadoes host Western Foothills 3A opponent Statesville tonight, while Bunker Hill (3-8) has a home game against Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>Bandys 3, Fred T. Foard 1</&underline>

The Trojans defeated the Tigers at home Wednesday in Catawba, getting a home run from Annie Andrews to go with hits from Caroline McIntosh and Riley Fox. On the other side, Foard received one hit apiece from Raegan Willis, Karlee Thomas and Kaitlyn Leonhardt.

Fox threw a complete game for Bandys (11-2), striking out four with one walk. The Trojans travel to Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln tonight, while the Tigers (4-7) host Western Foothills 3A opponent St. Stephens.

<&underline>South Caldwell 11, Hickory 0</&underline>

The Spartans blanked the Red Tornadoes on the road Wednesday in Hickory, limiting the hosts to two hits as they moved to 6-1 ahead of Monday’s home game against Northwestern 3A/4A foe Hibriten. AS for Hickory (2-9), it hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent Statesville today.

<&underline>Patton 9, West Caldwell 0</&underline>

The Panthers shut out the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, improving to 7-2 while dropping West Caldwell to 4-7. Patton travels to Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent Brevard today, while West Caldwell is at Catawba Valley 2A foe Newton-Conover.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>East Burke 7, Bunker Hill 0</&underline>

The Cavaliers held the Bears scoreless at home Wednesday in Icard, upping their overall record to 3-3-2 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 2-1 ahead of Tuesday’s home contest against Lincolnton. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in league play prior to Tuesday’s trip to Maiden.

BOYS TENNIS

<&underline>Hickory 9, West Iredell 0</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Warriors at home Wednesday in Hickory behind singles wins from the following players: Lewis Tate (6-0, 6-1), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-0), Maddox McCleur (6-0, 6-0), Will Moore (6-0, 6-0), Charlie Tomlinson (6-0, 6-0) and Jack Nexsen (6-0, 6-0). In doubles, Hickory received victories from the teams of Lewis Tate and Watts Tate (8-1), Moore and Keller Armstrong (8-0) and Macen Lineberger and Carter Sigmon (8-0).

Hickory (8-0 overall, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A) is at Fred T. Foard on Monday, while West Iredell (0-4 overall, 0-4 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln.

<&underline>Fred T. Foard 5, North Lincoln 4</&underline>

The Tigers beat the Knights on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, getting singles victories from Graham Wright (6-1, 6-4 over Riley Carroll), Connor Josey (6-2, 6-3 over Nik Hissom), Grayson Walker (6-3, 6-4 over Niklas Naslund) and Aiden Ollis (6-3, 6-1 over Mattias Naslund) to go with a doubles triumph from the team of Walker and Ollis (8-5 over Niklas Naslund and Mattias Naslund). Foard (8-0 overall, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory on Monday, the same day North Lincoln (1-4 overall, 1-3 Western Foothills 3A) visits West Iredell.

<&underline>Maiden 6, Bunker Hill 3</&underline>

The Blue Devils topped the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, with singles victories coming from the following players: Cooper Houser (6-4, 6-0 over Ty Watts), William Eneix (6-2, 6-0 over Jarrett Robbins), Hunter Williams (4-6, 6-4, 9-4 over Carlos Chavez) and Will Stover (6-0, 6-4 over Adrian Cruz Angeles). Maiden also won a pair of doubles matches, while Bunker Hill earned two singles wins — Tyler Fox defeated Donald Yang 7-5, 6-3 and Brayden Guess beat Ayden Palomares 6-6 (7-4), 6-6 (8-6) — to go with one doubles victory.

Maiden (5-6 overall, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Lincolnton on Tuesday before hosting Newton-Conover on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (2-7 overall, 2-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

<&underline>South Caldwell 7, Alexander Central 2</&underline>

The Spartans knocked off the Cougars on the road Wednesday in Taylorsville. Singles wins for South Caldwell came from Asher Mearns (6-2, 6-3 over Bodie King), Spencer Richard (6-3, 6-3 over Jose Castaneda), Keegan O’Donnell (7-6 (7-4), 6-2 over Samuel Law), Blane Beam (1-6, 6-1, 10-3 over Carson Davis), Ben Main (6-2, 6-1 over Eli Kerley) and Caleb Huggins (6-3, 6-1 over Will Teague), with the Spartans’ remaining victory coming from the doubles team of Mearns and Ian Johnson (8-1 over King and Kerley).

Alexander Central (1-11 overall, 1-7 Northwestern 3A/4A) received doubles wins from the teams of Castaneda and Davis (8-2 over Barrett Clough and Josiah Worsley) and Law and Teague (8-3 over Will Bolick and Kenan Noris). South Caldwell (4-5 overall, 4-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Ashe County on Tuesday and nonconference Hickory on Wednesday, while the Cougars are at Hibriten on Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

<&underline>Bandys wins Catawba Valley 2A match at Glen Oaks</&underline>

The Trojans finished first during a Catawba Valley 2A match hosted by Maiden on Tuesday at Glen Oaks Club in Maiden, totaling 324 strokes to finish ahead of second-place East Burke (333) and the third-place Blue Devils (362). Finishing fourth was West Lincoln (370), while Newton-Conover (385) came in fifth, Lincolnton (431) took sixth and West Caldwell (448) finished seventh.

Bandys was led by individual medalist Atley Gabriel, who fired a 71. The Trojans also got an 81 from Sam Harwell, an 83 from Chase Barnette and an 89 from Jacob Mosteller.

East Burke was paced by a 77 from Sam Mace, with Nicholas Newton adding an 84 and Peyton Smith and Eli Carico recording 86s. Meanwhile, Maiden’s top four scorers were Korbyn Lawing (76), Korbyn Harris (89), Mason Nolley (90) and Coleman Williams (107) and West Lincoln’s top four scorers were Lawson Harkey (77), Zach Hendricks (94), Holden Turner (96) and Camden Sain (103).

Newton-Conover was represented by Hatley Hicks (74), Luke Wilkinson (87), Gus Fox (109) and Jake McNeely (115), while Lincolnton’s participants included Chandler Setzer (100), Andrew Phelps (105), Colin Kincade (111) and Evan Reed (115). As for West Caldwell, its top four scorers consisted of Job Clawson (101), Carson McMasters (109), Luke Roberts (115) and Ayden Bollinger (123).

The next Catawba Valley 2A match will be hosted by West Caldwell on Tuesday at Lenoir Golf Club, while Newton-Conover will host next Wednesday’s event at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover. Tuesday’s match will be an 18-hole affair, with the teams set to play nine holes on Wednesday.

<&underline>Alexander Central takes first during Northwestern 3A/4A match</&underline>

The Cougars came in first during a Northwestern 3A/4A match that they hosted on Tuesday at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville, totaling 312 strokes to finish ahead of second-place Freedom (320), third-place South Caldwell (352), fourth-place Hibriten (373), fifth-place Watauga (380) and sixth-place Ashe County (382). Alexander Central’s top four scores were posted by Christian Stone (76), Aidan Hollar (78), Rylan St. Clair (78) and Greyson Presnell (80), while the runner-up Patriots were led by a 75 from Alex Bock, an 80 from Lawson Biggerstaff, an 81 from Braxton Reinhardt and an 84 from Michael Cates.

Leading the way for South Caldwell was Ashton Fox with an 85, while Colton Smith had an 86, Mac Helton finished with a 90 and Mason Lewis shot a 91. Meanwhile, Hibriten’s top four scorers were Maddox Whittington with an 83, Ethan Laws with a 91, Will Reynolds with a 98 and Steven Warfe with a 101.

Watauga received an 85 from Ayden Johnson to go with a 95 from Carter Hiatt, a 97 from Paul Taylor and 103s from Griffin Dillman and Andrew Jones. And Ashe County’s top four scorers included Joseph Shaw (87), Austin Hart (95), Ethan Goodman (99) and Connor Howell (101).

Alexander Central was scheduled to face West Caldwell at Brushy Mountain on Thursday, while the next Northwestern 3A/4A match involving all six teams will be played on Tuesday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. Hibriten will host Tuesday’s event.