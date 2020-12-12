H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars defeat Red Tornadoes in dual meet

The Alexander Central and Hickory cross country teams split the boys’ and girls’ races on Thursday in Taylorsville, but the Cougars posted a lower overall score to win the dual meet, which was held at their home course. Alexander Central finished first in the boys’ race with 20 points compared to 41 for the Red Tornadoes, while Hickory posted 24 points to win the girls’ race with the hosts tallying 33.
Hickory’s Jack McIntosh was the individual winner in the boys’ race with a time of 18:50.00, while Alexander Central’s Jacob Perez finished second in the 29-runner field with a time of 18:52.00. The Cougars’ Luke Kiziah came in third with a time of 18:54.00, with teammates Colten Matthews (fourth; 19:23.00), Dominick Miller (fifth; 20:04.00) and Grayson Lail (sixth; 20:29.00) holding down the next three spots.
Finishing seventh on the boys’ side was Hickory’s Carter Schrag with a time of 20:29.60, while Alexander Central’s Levi Bumgarner and Dylan Jamison took eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 20:53.00 and 21:06.00. Coming in 10th was Hickory’s Clayton Boggs with a time of 21:25.00.
Rounding out the top 15 on the boys’ side were Hickory’s Nate Haines (11th; 21:30.00) and Ben Fullwood (12th; 21:41.00), Alexander Central’s Culver Holland (13th; 21:54.00) and Gavin Hoskins (14th; 22:05.00) and Hickory’s Eros Ramirez (15th; 22:31.00).
Of the 14 total runners in the girls’ race, Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach posted the fastest time by finishing the race in 23:25.00. Finishing second was teammate Lauren Lyerly with a time of 23:58.00, while Alexander Central’s Galilea Reyes came in third with a time of 25:40.00 and Hickory’s Ellie Rumbaugh and Lani Thomas took fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 25:46.00 and 26:22.00.
The next six finishers in the girls’ race were from Alexander Central, with Caroline Deal posting a sixth-place time of 26:27.00 and Abigail DeJarnette recording a seventh-place time of 26:59.00. Coming in eighth through 11th were the Cougars’ Genesis Ponce, Corin Muscarelli, Faith Zirkle and Zoie Odom with respective times of 27:19.00, 27:32.00, 31:28.00 and 32:51.00.
The final three finishers on the girls’ side were Hickory’s Rahmina Muhed with a 12th-place time of 33:59.00, Alexander Central’s Abigail Bumgarner with a 13th-place time of 34:24.00 and Hickory’s Jaretzy Hernandez-Luna with a 14th-place time of 35:41.00.
Alexander Central visits Freedom on Monday, while both the Cougars and the Red Tornadoes will compete in a virtual meet involving all seven Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams next Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Watauga hosts South Caldwell
The Pioneers entertained the Spartans in a dual meet on Thursday in Boone, winning both the boys’ and girls’ race. Watauga finished with 15 points on the boys’ side compared to 50 for South Caldwell, while the scores were the same in the girls’ race with Watauga notching 15 points compared to 50 for the Spartans.
The Pioneers’ Rien Freeman finished with a first-place time of 17:14.73 to win the boys’ race, while teammate Korbin Anderson had a second-place time of 17:24.74 to go with a third-place time of 17:32.39 from Watauga’s Haden Miller. Finishing fourth in the 22-runner field was Hastings Holt of Watauga with a time of 17:33.58, with the Pioneers’ David Mims posting a fifth-place time of 17:39.63.
Coming in sixth in the boys’ race was Watauga’s Ethan Cannon with a time of 17:55.63, with fellow Pioneer Micah Rushin recording a seventh-place time of 18:30.04. South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso finished eighth with a time of 18:41.60, while Watauga’s Wesley Coatney and Collin Anderson were ninth and 10th, respectively, with times of 18:57.18 and 19:00.41.
Notching an 11th-place time was Watauga’s Asa Marcus, who finished the boys’ race in 19:03.61. He was followed by teammates Luke Ramsdell (12th; 19:16.33) and Spencer Cathey (13th; 19:19.02), while the Spartans’ Caleb Rash and Levi Bowman came in 14th and 15th with respective times of 19:31.66 and 20:40.29.
On the girls’ side, Watauga’s Sidra Miller finished with a first-place time of 20:01.93 and teammate Sophie Beach was second with a time of 20:27.95. Coming in third in the 19-runner field was the Pioneers’ Rachel Cathey with a time of 20:49.87, while Watauga’s Gwendolyn Anderson and Brianna Anderson were fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 21:07.76 and 21:23.14.
Taking sixth on the girls’ side was Watauga’s Andriana Rink with a time of 21:51.19, while the Pioneers’ Izzy Browman-Fulks was seventh with a time of 21:51.44 and Watauga’s Moriah Bollman was eighth with a time of 21:51.76. Finishing ninth was Watauga’s Annie Veno with a time of 22:11.19, with teammate Ella Triplett posting a 10th-place time of 23:08.54.
The 11th-place finisher in the girls’ race was Watauga’s Caroline Beach-Verhay with a time of 23:36.40, with the Pioneers’ Isabella Sibaja recording a 12th-place time of 23:45.11 to go with a 13th-place time of 23:52.50 from teammate Sullivan McAulay and a 14th-place time of 24:12.94 from teammate Rowena Brown. Coming in 15th was South Caldwell’s Madison Austin, who ran the race in 24:13.08.
Watauga hosts McDowell on Monday, while South Caldwell entertains St. Stephens.
VOLLEYBALL
West Iredell 3, Draughn 0
The Warriors beat the Wildcats on the road Thursday in Valdese, winning by set scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20. West Iredell moved to 6-2 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play, while Draughn fell to 3-4 in both.
West Iredell visits West Caldwell next Thursday, while Draughn is at Patton on Tuesday.
