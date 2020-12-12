H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars defeat Red Tornadoes in dual meet

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pioneers entertained the Spartans in a dual meet on Thursday in Boone, winning both the boys’ and girls’ race. Watauga finished with 15 points on the boys’ side compared to 50 for South Caldwell, while the scores were the same in the girls’ race with Watauga notching 15 points compared to 50 for the Spartans.

The Pioneers’ Rien Freeman finished with a first-place time of 17:14.73 to win the boys’ race, while teammate Korbin Anderson had a second-place time of 17:24.74 to go with a third-place time of 17:32.39 from Watauga’s Haden Miller. Finishing fourth in the 22-runner field was Hastings Holt of Watauga with a time of 17:33.58, with the Pioneers’ David Mims posting a fifth-place time of 17:39.63.

Coming in sixth in the boys’ race was Watauga’s Ethan Cannon with a time of 17:55.63, with fellow Pioneer Micah Rushin recording a seventh-place time of 18:30.04. South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso finished eighth with a time of 18:41.60, while Watauga’s Wesley Coatney and Collin Anderson were ninth and 10th, respectively, with times of 18:57.18 and 19:00.41.