H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars cruise past Freedom in JV football

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Ardnt 22, Grandview 16

The Eagles came up short against the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Hickory, losing on a fourth-quarter TD by Ardnt a week after falling to Newton-Conover by a 14-0 final at home. Nevertheless, Grandview played hard with only 13 players and hung tough throughout the contest.

Following a 19-yard TD run and the subsequent 2-point conversion, Ardnt led 8-0 early before the Eagles marched 52 yards and across the goal line on a scoring scamper by Jamir Norwood with 10 seconds remaining in the opening half. Grandview also added the 2-point conversion to tie things at 8-all.

Ardnt scored on a 27-yard TD run on its first possession of the second half, but failed to tack on the 2-point conversion. Grandview went three-and-out on its initial possession of the half, but was able to stop the Warriors on their next series as well before taking the lead on a 9-yard TD pass from Norwood to Quenshea Abernathy and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Will Fincher.

The Warriors answered with a 26-yard TD burst and a successful 2-point conversion to account for the game’s final score. Although Grandview drove into Arndt’s red zone on its last drive, an interception ended the game and the Eagles’ chances for a victory.