H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars cruise past Freedom in JV football

The Alexander Central JV football team lit up the scoreboard on the road Thursday in Morganton, scoring the game’s first 22 points on the way to a 44-16 victory over Freedom. Logan Shoemaker finished with 19 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Brandon Rowe added 12 carries for 91 yards and two scores to go with four carries for 75 yards and a TD from Tanner Moore, seven carries for 62 yards and a TD from Luke Hammer and five carries for 48 yards and a TD from Kenji Vang.
Jaylen Barnett was the leading rusher for the Patriots (0-2, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with 13 carries for 98 yards and a score. Freedom’s quarterback also completed 5 of 11 passes for 76 yards.
Alexander Central (2-0, 2-0) hosts McDowell next Thursday, while Freedom travels to South Caldwell.
JV FOOTBALL
Bunker Hill 36, West Caldwell 24
The Bears used a 28-point second quarter to distance themselves from the Warriors at home Thursday, holding off West Caldwell’s second-half charge for a 12-point victory in Claremont. Bunker Hill improved to 2-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Warriors fell to 0-3 in both.
Bunker Hill is at East Burke next Thursday, while West Caldwell hosts Fred T. Foard.
Erwin 42, East Burke 36
The host Warriors topped the Cavaliers in a high-scoring nonconference affair on Thursday in Asheville. Both teams are now 2-1 overall.
Levi Coble paced East Burke with 20 carries for 99 yards and a TD, while Jacob Dellinger had 17 carries for 86 yards and three scores. Ben Mast completed 6 of 9 passes for 112 yards and a TD to go with eight carries for 34 yards, with Corbin McNeil hauling in three catches for 84 yards and a TD.
Defensively, Mast added five tackles and one pass defensed for East Burke, which returns to Northwestern Foothills 2A play with a home game against Bunker Hill next Thursday. Meanwhile, Erwin’s contest next Thursday is at home against Western Mountain 3A Conference foe Tuscola.
Lake Norman Charter 18, Maiden 7
The Blue Devils remained winless at 0-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference with an 11-point home loss to the Knights on Thursday in Maiden. On the other side, Lake Norman Charter moved to 2-1 in both.
Maiden is at North Lincoln next Thursday, while Lake Norman Charter hosts Newton-Conover.
McDowell 27, South Caldwell 26
The Titans slipped past the Spartans in triple overtime at home Thursday in Marion. Neither team scored until the fourth quarter, but both squads scored in every overtime period with McDowell winning on a successful extra point attempt in the third extra session.
McDowell (2-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Alexander Central next Thursday, while South Caldwell (1-1, 1-1) hosts Freedom.
Lincolnton 25, Bandys 0
The Wolves shut out the Trojans during Thursday’s home contest in Lincolnton, scoring seven points in the second quarter, 12 in the third and six in the fourth en route to a 25-point win. Lincolnton is now 2-1 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while Bandys is 1-2 in both.
The Wolves visit West Lincoln next Thursday, while the Trojans are at East Lincoln.
BOYS SOCCER
Freedom 2, St. Stephens 2
The Indians ended the season by tying the Patriots during Thursday’s home match in Hickory. After falling behind 1-0 in the opening half, St. Stephens knotted things at 1-all in the second half before both teams managed a single goal in overtime.
St. Stephens finishes the season at 3-7-2 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Freedom ends the season at 4-5-1 in both.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Ardnt 22, Grandview 16
The Eagles came up short against the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Hickory, losing on a fourth-quarter TD by Ardnt a week after falling to Newton-Conover by a 14-0 final at home. Nevertheless, Grandview played hard with only 13 players and hung tough throughout the contest.
Following a 19-yard TD run and the subsequent 2-point conversion, Ardnt led 8-0 early before the Eagles marched 52 yards and across the goal line on a scoring scamper by Jamir Norwood with 10 seconds remaining in the opening half. Grandview also added the 2-point conversion to tie things at 8-all.
Ardnt scored on a 27-yard TD run on its first possession of the second half, but failed to tack on the 2-point conversion. Grandview went three-and-out on its initial possession of the half, but was able to stop the Warriors on their next series as well before taking the lead on a 9-yard TD pass from Norwood to Quenshea Abernathy and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Will Fincher.
The Warriors answered with a 26-yard TD burst and a successful 2-point conversion to account for the game’s final score. Although Grandview drove into Arndt’s red zone on its last drive, an interception ended the game and the Eagles’ chances for a victory.