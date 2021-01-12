H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars claw past Pioneers

Alexander Central 57, Watauga 43

The Cougars earned a 14-point road win over the Pioneers on Monday in Boone, improving to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. As for Watauga, it dropped to 0-2 in both.

Alexander Central was led by a game-high 22 points from Evan Presnell, who also pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists. Contributing nine points and four boards was the Cougars’ Avery Cook, with Zach Herman adding eight points and nine rebounds.

The Pioneers, who host McDowell on Wednesday and visit St. Stephens on Friday, were paced by 14 points from Bennett Ricker and 11 points and four boards from Ben Hale. The Cougars travel to St. Stephens tonight before entertaining McDowell on Friday.

LOCAL TEAMS UNDER QUARANTINE, FORCING SCHEDULE CHANGES

Schedule changes for local basketball teams were announced on Monday as a result of COVID-19, which currently has four boys’ teams from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (Hibriten, Draughn, Patton and West Iredell) and two girls’ squads (West Caldwell from the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Lincolnton from the South Fork 2A) under quarantine.