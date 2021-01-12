H.S. ROUNDUP: Cougars claw past Pioneers

The Alexander Central girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a 58-46 road victory over Watauga on Monday in Boone. The Cougars moved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, while the Pioneers are now 0-2 in both.
Chesney Stikeleather was one of three Alexander Central players to reach double figures, scoring a game-high 16 points while also recording seven rebounds and four assists. Sydney Hayes added 13 points and five assists for the Cougars, who also received 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists from Nikki Hagy.
Ava Williamson scored 13 points for Watauga, with Chelsi Hodges and Brelyn Sturgill each supplying 11 points and nine boards. The Pioneers host McDowell on Wednesday and visit St. Stephens on Friday, while Alexander Central is at St. Stephens tonight before hosting McDowell on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freedom 62, Hickory 56
The Patriots overcame a four-point deficit after the first quarter to defeat the Red Tornadoes by six points at home Monday in Morganton. Trailing 16-12 at the end of the opening period, Freedom outscored Hickory 20-8 in the second quarter before the Red Tornadoes won the third frame 18-15 and the Patriots took the final period by a 15-14 margin.
Hickory’s Finley Lefevers was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, while Aysha Short added 10 and Ellie Rumbaugh and Kellen Morin chipped in eight apiece. Meanwhile, the Patriots (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) were paced by 19 points from Adair Garrison, 13 from Danisha Hemphill, 12 from Christena Rhone and 10 from Stevee McGee.
The Red Tornadoes (1-1, 1-1) hosts South Caldwell on Wednesday, while Freedom is at nonconference Mountain Heritage.
Lake Norman Charter 45, Maiden 36
The Blue Devils slipped to 0-3 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play following a nine-point home loss to the Knights on Monday in Maiden. Maiden was down 8-2 after the first quarter, 16-8 at halftime and 32-19 entering the fourth period.
Maiden’s Lainee Hentschel led all scorers with 12 points, while Marley Mingus had eight, Alyssa Keener scored seven and Maggie Andrews had six. On the other side, Lake Norman Charter (2-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A) got 10 points apiece from Jillian Villanti and Kristy Seifert to go with six each from Jade Taylor, Kailyn Kilpatrick and Caroline Donaldson.
Maiden travels to North Lincoln on Friday, while Lake Norman Charter hosts Newton-Conover.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 57, Watauga 43
The Cougars earned a 14-point road win over the Pioneers on Monday in Boone, improving to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. As for Watauga, it dropped to 0-2 in both.
Alexander Central was led by a game-high 22 points from Evan Presnell, who also pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists. Contributing nine points and four boards was the Cougars’ Avery Cook, with Zach Herman adding eight points and nine rebounds.
The Pioneers, who host McDowell on Wednesday and visit St. Stephens on Friday, were paced by 14 points from Bennett Ricker and 11 points and four boards from Ben Hale. The Cougars travel to St. Stephens tonight before entertaining McDowell on Friday.
LOCAL TEAMS UNDER QUARANTINE, FORCING SCHEDULE CHANGES
Schedule changes for local basketball teams were announced on Monday as a result of COVID-19, which currently has four boys’ teams from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (Hibriten, Draughn, Patton and West Iredell) and two girls’ squads (West Caldwell from the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Lincolnton from the South Fork 2A) under quarantine.
Listed below is the latest schedule for varsity basketball games in the Northwestern Foothills2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A for the rest of this week (future changes to the schedule will be reflected in Mark Parker’s Weekly Watch column, which is released every Monday in the print edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com).
As always, the best way to make sure a schedule is correct is to call the home schools to confirm. Not all information is reported to the HDR.
• WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
(Northwestern 3A/4A Conference)
South Caldwell at Hickory
(Nonconference)
Freedom at Mountain Heritage
• THURSDAY, JAN. 14
(Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference)
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, girls only (boys’ game postponed to Jan. 29).
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
East Burke at Draughn, girls only (boys’ game postponed, makeup date unknown)
Patton at Hibriten, girls only (boys’ game postponed, makeup date unknown)
• FRIDAY, JAN. 15
(Northwestern 3A/4A Conference)
Freedom at South Caldwell
McDowell at Alexander Central
Watauga at St. Stephens
(Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference)
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, girls only (boys’ game postponed to Feb. 5)
East Burke at Hibriten, girls only
Patton at West Caldwell, girls only
(South Fork 2A Conference)
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter
Bandys at East Lincoln
Maiden at North Lincoln
(Nonconference)
Forestview at Hickory