H.S. ROUNDUP: Carrigan, Alexander Central softball shut out Hilltoppers

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central softball team blanked visiting R-S Central 4-0 on Monday at Central Park, receiving two hits from Peyton Price and one each from Ava Chapman, Kirstyn Herman, Abby Teague, Kenzie Church and Anna Jordan. Faith Carrigan was the winning pitcher thanks to a complete-game three-hitter in which she struck out 16 and issued one walk.
Carrigan, who is now 7-0 this spring, helped the Cougars (7-0) earn their third shutout of the season. Alexander Central has allowed more than two runs only once.
Alexander Central travels to East Rowan on Wednesday, while the Hilltoppers (2-4) visit Hendersonville tonight before hosting the Bearcats on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Maiden 11, Fred T. Foard 7
The Blue Devils topped the Tigers at home Monday in Maiden, with Tristan Smalling earning the win in the pitcher’s circle. Smalling also had two hits, as did teammates Averie Waddell and Macy Michael.
Foard (1-4) got three hits from Riley Vogel and two from Addison Settlemyre. Maiden (2-3) hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell tonight before entertaining Bandys on Friday, while the Tigers host Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent West Iredell tonight before visiting Statesville on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Stephens 9, Alexander Central 0
The Indians defeated the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, receiving singles wins from Ajay Swisher (8-0 over Josh Castaneda), Jackson VanBeurden (8-2 over Bodie King), Blake Walker (8-0 over Samuel Law), Troy Harper (8-0 over Will Teague), Jacob Ward (8-3 over Carson Davis) and Charles Conner (8-4 over Eli Kerley). In doubles, St. Stephens got victories from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-0 over King and Castaneda), VanBeurden and Harper (8-1 over Law and Teague) and Ward and Carter Txakeeyang (8-3 over Kerley and Davis.)
St. Stephens (6-0 overall) hosts Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell on Thursday, while Alexander Central (0-6 overall) travels to South Caldwell today for a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match before visiting Freedom next Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Bandys 3, South Iredell 1
The Trojans knocked off the Vikings at home Monday in Catawba, outhitting them 7-3 behind two hits apiece from Terick Bumgarner and Nolan Jones and one each from Parker DeHart, Zach Barnett and Parker Styborski. Jacob Loftin was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks, while Styborski notched the save following a scoreless seventh inning in which he gave up one hit, struck out a batter and issued one walk.
Bandys (3-3) travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton tonight before visiting Maiden on Friday, while South Iredell (3-4) has nonconference home games against Community School of Davidson and Lincoln Charter tonight and Friday, respectively.
South Caldwell 5, Tuscola 3
The Spartans took down the Mountaineers on the road Monday in Waynesville, moving to 4-2 ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Tuscola. On the other side, Tuscola fell to 1-4 prior to Wednesday’s rematch.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 3, North Gaston 0
The Red Devils shut out the Wildcats on the road Monday in Dallas, with Lilly Gargis, Kyndra Jimenez and Madeline Loy scoring goals for Newton-Conover, which also got a shutout from goalkeeper Kayla Martinez-Garcia. Newton-Conover (2-4) hosts South Caldwell on Friday, while North Gaston (1-4) visits Forestview tonight before traveling to Ashbrook next Tuesday.
South Caldwell 8, West Caldwell 0
The Spartans easily dispatched the Warriors at home Monday in Hudson, improving to 3-4 entering Wednesday’s road match against West Caldwell. As for West Caldwell, it remained winless at 0-4 ahead of Wednesday’s rematch.
Bandys 1, Burns 1
The Trojans played to a draw on the road Monday in Lawndale, moving to 1-0-1 while moving the Bulldogs to 3-1-1. Bandys hosts Statesville today before visiting Langtree Charter on Wednesday, while Burns hosts Chase today before entertaining East Rutherford on Friday.
R.J. Reynolds 1, Hickory 0
The Red Tornadoes suffered a shutout loss at the hands of the visiting Demons on Monday in Hickory, falling to 2-4 ahead of Friday’s road match against St. Stephens, which has been moved to Henry Fork River Park and will begin at 4 p.m. On the other side, R.J. Reynolds improved to 1-4 and is scheduled to host Northwest Guilford on Thursday.