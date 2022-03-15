H.S. ROUNDUP: Carrigan, Alexander Central softball shut out Hilltoppers

BOYS TENNIS

St. Stephens 9, Alexander Central 0

The Indians defeated the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, receiving singles wins from Ajay Swisher (8-0 over Josh Castaneda), Jackson VanBeurden (8-2 over Bodie King), Blake Walker (8-0 over Samuel Law), Troy Harper (8-0 over Will Teague), Jacob Ward (8-3 over Carson Davis) and Charles Conner (8-4 over Eli Kerley). In doubles, St. Stephens got victories from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-0 over King and Castaneda), VanBeurden and Harper (8-1 over Law and Teague) and Ward and Carter Txakeeyang (8-3 over Kerley and Davis.)

St. Stephens (6-0 overall) hosts Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell on Thursday, while Alexander Central (0-6 overall) travels to South Caldwell today for a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match before visiting Freedom next Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Bandys 3, South Iredell 1