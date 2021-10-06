H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill volleyball defeats East Burke in 3 sets

Alexander Central (11-2 overall) had today's road match at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Freedom postponed to Oct. 14, while North Iredell (7-6 overall) is scheduled to visit Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent Statesville.

GIRLS GOLF

Hibriten wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match

The Panthers took first place during Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton. Freedom hosted the event, which saw Hibriten total 126 strokes as a team to finish ahead of second-place Ashe County with 146, third-place Alexander Central with 148 and Watauga and South Caldwell in a tie for fourth with 153 apiece.

The individual medalist was Hibriten’s Trinity White with an even-par 36, while the Panthers also got a 44 from Mabry Land and a 46 from Virginia Anders. Ashe County was paced by a 46 from Addie Shaw and 50s from Hailey Vandergraff and Paige Roten, with Alexander Central receiving 43s from Chelsey Arney and Parker Matlock and a 62 from Savannah Skluzacek.