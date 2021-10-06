H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill volleyball defeats East Burke in 3 sets

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill volleyball team swept East Burke at home Tuesday, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-16. The Bears improved to 7-9 overall and 6-5 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, while the Cavaliers fell to 2-14 and 2-7.
Bunker Hill hosts Maiden on Thursday, while East Burke is at Maiden today before visiting Lincolnton on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
West Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 2
The Red Devils suffered a road loss at the hands of the Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton, with West Lincoln outlasting Newton-Conover in five sets to snap the visitors’ three-match winning streak. West Lincoln moved to 8-10 overall and 4-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Newton-Conover is now 8-6 and 7-4.
The Red Devils host Bandys on Thursday, while the Rebels entertain West Caldwell.
Lincolnton 3, West Caldwell 0
The Wolves swept the Warriors at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 7-8 overall and 3-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Thursday’s home match against East Burke. On the other side, West Caldwell fell to 0-16 overall and 0-10 in league play entering Thursday’s road contest at West Lincoln.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton-Conover 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Red Devils beat the Bears at home Tuesday in Newton, moving to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 0-8 and 0-5. Singles winners for Newton-Conover included Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0 over Kaylee Connor), Lizzie Sain (6-0, 6-0 over Gabby Garcia), Keira Hirons (6-0, 6-1 over Amy Soto-Salgado), Ella Cecil (6-0, 6-0 over Erandi Sanchez), Paige Furr (6-0, 6-0 over Christiana Hollar) and Madeline Loy (6-0, 6-0 over Brenda Silva).
In doubles action, Newton-Conover got wins from the teams of Sain and Cecil (8-2 over Connor and Sanchez), Hirons and Loy (8-0 over Garcia and Soto-Salgado) and Furr and Peyton Surridge (8-2 over Silva and Ingrid Garcia (8-2). The Red Devils travel to Maiden today, while the Bears are at Bandys on Thursday.
Alexander Central 5, North Iredell 4
The Cougars collected a nonconference road victory over the Raiders on Tuesday in Olin, with singles wins coming from Faith Zirkle (8-0 over Lily Warren), Rachel Skinner (8-1 over Meryl Sloan) and Taylor Sharpe (8-5 over Alleigh Johnson). Victorious doubles teams for Alexander Central included Zirkle and Cassidy Caskaddon (8-1 over Warren and Sloan) and Mackenzie Harper and Emmy Rogers (8-5 over Elleigh Williams and Sydney Templeton).
Alexander Central (11-2 overall) had today's road match at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Freedom postponed to Oct. 14, while North Iredell (7-6 overall) is scheduled to visit Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent Statesville.
GIRLS GOLF
Hibriten wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Panthers took first place during Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton. Freedom hosted the event, which saw Hibriten total 126 strokes as a team to finish ahead of second-place Ashe County with 146, third-place Alexander Central with 148 and Watauga and South Caldwell in a tie for fourth with 153 apiece.
The individual medalist was Hibriten’s Trinity White with an even-par 36, while the Panthers also got a 44 from Mabry Land and a 46 from Virginia Anders. Ashe County was paced by a 46 from Addie Shaw and 50s from Hailey Vandergraff and Paige Roten, with Alexander Central receiving 43s from Chelsey Arney and Parker Matlock and a 62 from Savannah Skluzacek.
Watauga was led by Bethany Critcher’s 47 and 53s from Emma Barr, Lucy Hodges and Ella Pennell, while South Caldwell received a 45 from Lana McCall, a 51 from Rylee Farr and a 57 from Kayla Watson. Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score, but did get a 54 from Hana Piercy.