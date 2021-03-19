H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill softball wins 22-7 over West Caldwell

The Bunker Hill softball team lit up the scoreboard during Wednesday’s season opener against West Caldwell in Claremont, pounding out 22 hits in a 22-7 home victory over the Warriors. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule, with the Bears scoring three runs in the first, 10 in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.
Addie Wray had four hits and three RBIs for Bunker Hill (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while DaLesha Linebarger added four hits and two RBIs to go with three hits and five RBIs from Camryn Bryant and three hits and four RBIs from Caley Powell. MyKyiah Lafone and Sarah Swink each had two hits and one RBI, with Makayla Herman also recording two hits and Ava Hamlett and Payton Parrish notching one apiece.
Herman was the winning pitcher for the Bears after tossing four innings of two-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks. Bunker Hill also used Parrish and Bryant in the pitcher’s circle.
West Caldwell (0-1, 0-1) was scheduled to visit Fred T. Foard on Thursday, but that game was postponed to a later date. The Warriors host Hibriten in their home opener on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill hosts East Burke on Monday in a makeup game from Thursday before entertaining Foard on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Bandys 5, North Lincoln 2: The Trojans began the 2021 season with a three-run road win over the Knights on Wednesday in Lincolnton. Bandys finished with seven hits, getting two from Sydney Kale and one apiece from Caroline McIntosh, Kenley Rembert, Riley Fox, Jada Spake and Owyen Lyall.
Lydia Poover was the winning pitcher for Bandys (1-0, 1-0 South Fork 2A) after tossing 3 1/3 innings of two-run (one earned), hitless ball with three strikeouts and one walk. Lyall picked up the save thanks to 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief with four strikeouts and one walk.
The Trojans host North Lincoln on Monday before entertaining Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while the Knights (0-1, 0-1) visit Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday after Monday’s contest at Bandys.
Hickory 14, Hunter Huss 0: The Red Tornadoes evened their overall record at 1-1 with a five-inning, mercy-rule victory over nonconference Hunter Huss during Wednesday’s home contest in Hickory. Carlee Logan pitched a complete game for Hickory, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Hickory was led by four hits and three RBIs from Carlee Logan, three hits and three RBIs from both Kayla Ruff and Abby Puett and three hits and an RBI from Maddie Jones. The Red Tornadoes travel to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga on Monday, while the Huskies (0-2) visit fellow Big South 3A Conference member Kings Mountain.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 6, Bandys 1
The Red Devils earned a five-goal road win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Catawba. Newton-Conover is now 1-1 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while Bandys is 0-2 in both.
Newton-Conover visits West Lincoln on Monday, while Bandys is at Lincolnton.
Maiden 9, West Lincoln 0
The Blue Devils cruised past the Rebels during Wednesday’s road match in Lincolnton. Maiden received three goals and one assist from Brittny Cabalceta, while Liz Mroz also had three goals and one assist to go with one goal and two assists from Kylin Wayne, one goal and one assist from Rachel Morris, one goal from Mallory Moose and one assist apiece from Annalee Smith, Alison Cabalceta and Kennedie Noble.
Payton Nolley earned her first career shutout for Maiden (2-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A) in goal. The Blue Devils host Lake Norman Charter on Monday, while West Lincoln (0-2, 0-2) entertains Newton-Conover.
Watauga 1, St. Stephens 0
The Pioneers shut out the Indians on the road Wednesday in Hickory, scoring the contest’s only goal in the opening half. Watauga is now 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while St. Stephens is 1-1 in both.
Watauga hosts Hickory on Monday, while St. Stephens is at South Caldwell next Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Hickory 9, Alexander Central 0
The Red Tornadoes won all nine matches against the Cougars at home Wednesday in Hickory. Singles winners for Hickory included Griffen Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Luke Davis), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Evan Sharpe), Lewis Tate (6-0, 6-0 over Bodie King), Jack McIntosh (6-0, 6-0 over Jose Rodriguez), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-1 over Samuel Law) and Christopher Diamonti (6-0, 6-0 over Micah Kerley).
Hickory (2-0 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) also received doubles victories from the teams of Lovern and Holtzman (8-0 over Davis and Sharpe), Will Prince and Julian Camacho (8-3 over King and Rodriguez) and Parker Yount and Maddux McCleur (8-2 over Law and Kerley). The next scheduled match for the Red Tornadoes is a home date against Northwestern 3A/4A foe McDowell on April 1, while Alexander Central (0-2 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits nonconference Hibriten on Tuesday.
JV FOOTBALL
East Burke 30, Bunker Hill 0
The Cavaliers rolled to a shutout victory over the Bears during Wednesday’s home game in Icard, scoring a touchdown in every quarter while also adding 2-point conversions on three of their TDs. Jacob Dellinger had 38 carries for 273 yards and three TDs to pace East Burke’s rushing attack, while Conner Newton added four carries for 43 yards and Ben Mast had six carries for 35 yards and a score.
Defensively, East Burke (2-1, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) received two interceptions and a fumble recovery from KJ Byrd, a forced fumble from Mast, a fumble recovery from Daniel Powell and tackles for losses from Connor Mobley and Andrew Childress.
The Cavs visit Hibriten next Thursday, while Bunker Hill (2-2, 2-2) hosts West Iredell.