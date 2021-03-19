H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill softball wins 22-7 over West Caldwell

The Bunker Hill softball team lit up the scoreboard during Wednesday’s season opener against West Caldwell in Claremont, pounding out 22 hits in a 22-7 home victory over the Warriors. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule, with the Bears scoring three runs in the first, 10 in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.

Addie Wray had four hits and three RBIs for Bunker Hill (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while DaLesha Linebarger added four hits and two RBIs to go with three hits and five RBIs from Camryn Bryant and three hits and four RBIs from Caley Powell. MyKyiah Lafone and Sarah Swink each had two hits and one RBI, with Makayla Herman also recording two hits and Ava Hamlett and Payton Parrish notching one apiece.

Herman was the winning pitcher for the Bears after tossing four innings of two-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks. Bunker Hill also used Parrish and Bryant in the pitcher’s circle.

West Caldwell (0-1, 0-1) was scheduled to visit Fred T. Foard on Thursday, but that game was postponed to a later date. The Warriors host Hibriten in their home opener on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill hosts East Burke on Monday in a makeup game from Thursday before entertaining Foard on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL