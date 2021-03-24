H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill softball run-rules East Burke in 6 innings

The Bunker Hill softball team defeated East Burke 15-4 in six innings during Monday’s home game in Claremont. The Bears moved to 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Cavaliers dropped to 0-1 in both.

After falling behind 2-0 following single runs by East Burke in the top of the first and third innings, Bunker Hill scored in each of the next four frames. The Bears recorded six runs in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away for a mercy-rule victory over the Cavs, outhitting them 18-10 in the process.

East Burke, which also managed single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, was led by three hits from Allie Cooke and two apiece from Danielle Foxx, Katherine Greene and Taylor Bostain. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill received four hits and five RBIs from Caley Powell, three hits from Payton Parrish, two hits and two RBIs from both Ava Hamlett and Payton Lane and two hits and one RBI from both Addie Wray and DaLesha Linebarger.

Makayla Herman collected the win for the Bears after tossing six innings of four-run, 10-hit ball with five strikeouts and four walks. The Bears hosted Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before visiting West Iredell on Thursday, while East Burke was at West Iredell on Tuesday before hosting Hibriten today.

SOFTBALL