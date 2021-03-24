H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill softball run-rules East Burke in 6 innings

The Bunker Hill softball team defeated East Burke 15-4 in six innings during Monday’s home game in Claremont. The Bears moved to 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Cavaliers dropped to 0-1 in both.
After falling behind 2-0 following single runs by East Burke in the top of the first and third innings, Bunker Hill scored in each of the next four frames. The Bears recorded six runs in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away for a mercy-rule victory over the Cavs, outhitting them 18-10 in the process.
East Burke, which also managed single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, was led by three hits from Allie Cooke and two apiece from Danielle Foxx, Katherine Greene and Taylor Bostain. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill received four hits and five RBIs from Caley Powell, three hits from Payton Parrish, two hits and two RBIs from both Ava Hamlett and Payton Lane and two hits and one RBI from both Addie Wray and DaLesha Linebarger.
Makayla Herman collected the win for the Bears after tossing six innings of four-run, 10-hit ball with five strikeouts and four walks. The Bears hosted Fred T. Foard on Tuesday before visiting West Iredell on Thursday, while East Burke was at West Iredell on Tuesday before hosting Hibriten today.
SOFTBALL
Maiden 15, Lincolnton 0The Blue Devils routed the Wolves in three innings on the road Monday in Lincolnton, scoring 10 runs in the first before adding three in the second and two in the third. Maiden had 15 hits as a team, led by Rachel Cooke’s 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs.
Tristan Smallings was the winning pitcher for Maiden (2-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A Conference), which traveled to West Lincoln on Tuesday before hosting the Rebels on Thursday. Lincolnton (0-2, 0-2) hosted East Lincoln on Tuesday before traveling to the Mustangs on Thursday.
Hickory 4, Watauga 3The Red Tornadoes won their first conference game since 2015 on the road Monday in Boone, scoring one run in the second, two in the fifth and one in the sixth before holding off the Pioneers’ rally attempt in the final inning. Hickory’s Carlee Logan allowed three runs on three hits in a complete-game effort.
The Red Tornadoes (2-1, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) were led by Abby Puett’s three hits and two RBIs, with Logan and Kayla Ruff adding two hits apiece. Hickory hosts Alexander Central today, while Watauga (1-2, 1-2) entertains Freedom.
Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1The Cougars beat the Patriots in six innings at home Monday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central outhit Freedom 14-1 behind three hits and two RBIs from Darcy Childers and two hits and three RBIs from both Chesney Stikeleather and Ava Chapman, while Kara Hinkle earned the win after allowing an unearned run on one hit with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort.
Alexander Central (3-0, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Hickory today, while Freedom (0-2, 0-2) is at Watauga.
Bandys 9, North Lincoln 8The Trojans slipped past the Knights in a high-scoring affair at home Monday in Catawba. Bandys finished with 12 hits as a team, getting three hits from Jada Spake, two hits and two RBIs from Caroline McIntosh and two hits and one RBI from Annie Andrews.
Lydia Poovey was the winning pitcher for Bandys (2-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A) after allowing no runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. The Trojans hosted Newton-Conover on Tuesday before traveling to the Red Devils on Thursday, while North Lincoln (0-2, 0-2) visited Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday before entertaining the Knights on Thursday.
South Caldwell 6, McDowell 4The Spartans improved to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A on the road Monday in Marion. South Caldwell tallied nine hits as a team, receiving three hits and three RBIs from Maddie Carpenter and two hits from Jasmine Hall.
Kadie Becker pitched all seven innings for the Spartans, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. South Caldwell hosts St. Stephens tonight, while McDowell (1-2, 1-2) returns to action at Freedom next Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hickory 4, Watauga 0
The Red Tornadoes blanked the Pioneers on the road Monday in Boone. Madeline Mosteller registered two goals and one assist for Hickory, which also got one goal apiece from Jayden Fralick and Litzy Hernandez to go with one assist each from Brooke Rowland and Addie Barrier.
Taylor Rose added seven saves in goal for Hickory (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A), which hosts Alexander Central today. On the other side, Watauga (2-1, 2-1) entertains Freedom today.
Lincolnton 4, Bandys 2The Wolves doubled up the Trojans at home Monday in Lincolnton, scoring two goals in each half while holding Bandys to a pair of second-half goals. Lincolnton is now 2-1 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Bandys is 0-3 in both.
The Wolves visit West Lincoln today, while the Trojans are at East Lincoln.
Freedom 1, Alexander Central 0The Patriots slipped past the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville. Freedom improved to 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Alexander Central fell to 1-2 in both.
The Patriots visit Watauga today, while the Cougars travel to Hickory.
Lake Norman Charter 10, Maiden 1The Knights were too much for the host Blue Devils on Monday in Maiden, defeating them by nine goals to improve to 3-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. Maiden, which received its only goal on an unassisted score from Liz Mroz, is now 2-1 in both.
Lake Norman Charter hosts Newton-Conover today, while Maiden entertains North Lincoln.