H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill softball blanks Warriors

The Bunker Hill softball team bounced back from an extra-inning loss to Hibriten in its previous game to defeat West Caldwell 13-0 in five innings on the road Thursday in Lenoir. The Bears finished with 12 hits in the contest led by three hits apiece from Addie Wray and Caley Powell, the latter of whom also had four RBIs.
Camryn Bryant and Ava Hamlett each added two hits and two RBIs for Bunker Hill (6-2, 6-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Payton Parrish had one hit and one RBI to go with one hit from Makayla Herman. In the pitcher’s circle, Herman allowed one hit in a complete-game effort, striking out five and issuing two walks.
Bunker Hill travels to East Burke on Tuesday, while the Warriors (0-7, 0-7) host Patton on Monday and Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.
SOFTBALLFred T. Foard 13, West Iredell 2
The Tigers grabbed their third consecutive win with an 11-run triumph over the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville. Fred T. Foard is now 5-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Iredell is 3-5 in both.
The Tigers visit Draughn on Monday and West Caldwell on Tuesday, while West Iredell hosts Patton on Tuesday.
Hibriten 8, Patton 1
Hibriten earned a seven-run win over Patton on the road Thursday in Morganton. The visiting Panthers outhit the host Panthers 11-7 and scored seven of their runs over the final three innings.
Hibriten (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to Draughn on Tuesday, while Patton (0-7, 0-7) is at West Caldwell on Monday and West Iredell on Tuesday.
Newton-Conover 9, Lake Norman Charter 1
The Red Devils scored two runs in the first inning, four in the fifth and three in the sixth en route to an eight-run home victory over the Knights on Thursday in Newton. Newton-Conover recorded 11 hits as a team, receiving three from Reven Craig and two apiece from Grace Loftin, Kayla Holler and Sydney Stewart.
Loftin and Holler each added three RBIs and Stewart had one, while Jaylyn Smith tallied one hit and two RBIs and Emma Fox had the remaining hit for the hosts. Loftin was also the winning pitcher after tossing five innings of one-run, two-hit ball with nine strikeouts and three walks, with Georgia Ingle providing two innings of scoreless relief during which she allowed two hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Newton-Conover (5-3, 5-3 South Fork 2A Conference) travels to North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter (0-8, 0-8) hosts Lincolnton.
East Lincoln 10, Bandys 0
The Mustangs defeated the Trojans via the 10-run mercy rule in six innings at home Thursday in Denver. Bandys managed just one hit in the loss as it slipped to 5-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while East Lincoln improved to 8-0 in both.
Bandys visits West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Lincoln hosts Maiden.
GIRLS SOCCERWest Caldwell 6, Bunker Hill 2
The Warriors captured their first win since a 4-2 victory over Avery County on March 19, 2018, at home Thursday in Lenoir. The victory was also West Caldwell’s first conference win since beating Bandys 2-1 in overtime on May 5, 2017.
West Caldwell (1-6-1, 1-6-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while the Bears (0-4, 0-4) are at East Burke.
Fred T. Foard 1, West Iredell 0
The Tigers blanked the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville, with the game’s only goal coming from Anna Schmidt off an assist from Lily Spangler midway through the second half. Alexis Wolgemuth had three saves for Fred T. Foard in goal.
Foard (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits West Caldwell on Tuesday, while West Iredell (1-6, 1-6) hosts Patton.
Hibriten 2, Patton 0
Hibriten scored twice in the second half to defeat Patton on the road Thursday in Morganton, receiving goals from Abby Kidder and Reagan Cline, who also recorded one assist apiece. Rylee Conard added five saves in goal for the visiting Panthers.
Hibriten (7-1, 7-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to Draughn on Tuesday, while Patton (3-4, 3-4) visits West Iredell.