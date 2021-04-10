H.S. ROUNDUP: Bunker Hill softball blanks Warriors

The Bunker Hill softball team bounced back from an extra-inning loss to Hibriten in its previous game to defeat West Caldwell 13-0 in five innings on the road Thursday in Lenoir. The Bears finished with 12 hits in the contest led by three hits apiece from Addie Wray and Caley Powell, the latter of whom also had four RBIs.

Camryn Bryant and Ava Hamlett each added two hits and two RBIs for Bunker Hill (6-2, 6-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Payton Parrish had one hit and one RBI to go with one hit from Makayla Herman. In the pitcher’s circle, Herman allowed one hit in a complete-game effort, striking out five and issuing two walks.

Bunker Hill travels to East Burke on Tuesday, while the Warriors (0-7, 0-7) host Patton on Monday and Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.

SOFTBALLFred T. Foard 13, West Iredell 2

The Tigers grabbed their third consecutive win with an 11-run triumph over the Warriors on the road Thursday in Statesville. Fred T. Foard is now 5-2 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Iredell is 3-5 in both.

The Tigers visit Draughn on Monday and West Caldwell on Tuesday, while West Iredell hosts Patton on Tuesday.

Hibriten 8, Patton 1